ANALYSIS | Mutually assured destruction: Why the ANC cannot act against corruption

During the Cold War the "madman" theory held that because the Americans and Soviets could destroy each other with their nuclear arsenals they wouldn't dare launch a first strike. This seems to be the reason why the ANC cannot act against corruption, argues Pieter du Toit.

During the Cold War it was thought that the "madman" stratagem would keep both superpowers - the US and Soviet Union - in check.

"Mutually assured destruction", or MAD, was a theory that held because the two nuclear powers could destroy each other many times over thanks to the vast arsenals of nuclear bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-armed submarines, they wouldn't dare launch a first strike.

Should the Soviets launch against the American East Coast, destroying cities such as New York and Washington, the Americans would retaliate by attacking Moscow and St Petersburg. These retaliatory attacks would achieve nothing but lead to extinction-level events on both sides. And as long as the superpowers held each other's fate in their hands, nothing happened. The Cold War was left to rage on until the USSR collapsed in 1990 without a single nuclear strike.

Similarly, a war is raging inside the ANC between factions broadly - but not exclusively - coalescing around President Cyril Ramaphosa, leading a broad reform movement, and Ace Magashule who wants to protect the expansive patronage network the party has established at all levels of government.

And both groupings have their fingers on the nuclear button: the former grouping wants to press ahead and use instances of grand corruption like state capture and the VBS theft to cleanse the party. The latter grouping has some dirt of their own, pointing towards the donation made by the now defunct and corrupted Bosasa company to Ramaphosa's election campaign as evidence of wrongdoing and corruption.

Battle waged on various fronts

The battle inside the ANC is being fought on various fronts, with the most important sites of conflict being the national executive committee (NEC), the national working committee and among the top six leadership. The NEC is the party's highest decision-making body, the national working committee (NWC) is basically the management committee, meeting fortnightly, and the top six is where the power struggles come to a head.

The last two meetings of the NEC have been fraught affairs, where the party's internal inability to effectively deal with corruption has again been exposed. During the previous meeting, the Magashule grouping caught the Ramaphosa grouping off-guard and forced the party to reinstate two senior provincial leaders from Limpopo implicated in the forensic report into the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The argument that carried the day determined that because the two have not been charged with any crimes, the party cannot expect them to be suspended from duty indefinitely. The doctrine of innocent until proven guilty must hold, the Magashule group insisted. The Ramaphosa group was caught off-guard, and had to give way to a decision which caused much public outcry.

During last week's NEC, the issue of corruption was again the centre piece of political discussion, with public anger at the tender frenzy around the provision of supplies in the fight against the coronavirus the most pressing issue.

Again, the Magashule grouping resisted attempts to ensure "ethical leadership" in regard to family members of senior leaders and politicians doing business with the state, with many arguing in support of Magashule whose children profited handsomely from tenders. But this time, the Ramaphosa grouping were better prepared, achieving a reversal of the Limpopo officials decision from the meeting before and getting a party decision on the establishment of a Scorpions-like investigative body.

Whatever happens at a meeting of the NEC, however, still must go through myriad processes before it becomes policy or convention.

Who holds the balance of power?

One of the central tenets of ANC political theory is the so-called "balance of forces". This refers to the objective factors prevalent in any "epoch" which determines the relative strengths and weaknesses of opposing political forces. These strengths and weaknesses in turn has a decisive effect on the extent to which those forces can move and manoeuvre itself into a position of strength and domination.

Before 1994, this theory referred to the conflict between the liberation forces and apartheid government, and after 1994 has become associated with the ANC's interpretation and analysis of the tension between so-called "progressive forces" and "neo-liberalism", which according to the party are antitheses of each other.

But the "balance of forces" theory is increasingly being used to determine the relative strengths of two opposing groups inside the ANC who are battling for supremacy. And, like Bathabile Dlamini - who pleaded guilty to defrauding Parliament in the so-called Travelgate scandal - said: "Everyone knows where the skeletons are buried."

With the balance of forces so precarious, neither grouping can afford to launch all-out attacks on the other for fear of equally damaging reprisals. It is almost impossible for Ramaphosa to muster a coalition to isolate and eject Magashule, because his opponents have used the fact that he was caught in flagrante delicto with Bosasa extremely effectively. Magashule on the other hand knows should he openly champion his patronage networks it might very well lead to serious legal trouble.

The net effect is that these two broad groupings lurch from NEC meeting, to NWC meeting to leadership meeting, holding each other over the barrel of a gun, neither ready to pull the trigger. And with the National Prosecuting Authority remaining hamstrung by the inability of the Hawks to effectively conduct investigations which could lead to actual criminal charges, any hopes Ramaphosa had for "the law to take its course" have over the last year largely evaporated.

It is back to the trenches for the competing factions, interests and networks in the ANC. With each sub-faction and special interest group gathering intelligence on the other. And everyone ensuring that they know each others' missteps.

It took a cataclysmic geopolitical event - the disintegration of the Soviet Union - to make the "madman" theory obsolete. In South Africa, the ANC's corruption Cold War looks far from over.

Pieter du Toit is News24's assistant editor for in-depth news.

