1h ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Party funding in focus: Difference between the PAIA Amendment Act and PPFA

Robyn Pansensie
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There is overlap between Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) was signed and the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act (PAIA), says the writer.
There is overlap between Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) was signed and the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act (PAIA), says the writer.
iStock

While there is an overlap between the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) and the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act (PAIA), there are a number of differences. Robyn Pasensie breaks down the two acts.

It is crucial to have both transparency and a regulated environment for the funding of political parties to ensure a fair playing field, to deter corruption and to mitigate the undue influence of private interests in our politics. This is something that many countries around the world have developed and in recent years South Africa has also made important strides in this area.

In January 2019 the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) was signed and the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act (PAIA) was signed in June of this year. While there is overlap between these two laws they are different in a number of ways each with clearly defined objectives. In this short piece we unpack the differences between these two laws and explain what they are.

Funding and transparency around political party funding is an issue that civil society has been advocating for since the early 2000s. This is because transparency around party funding opens the door for greater levels of accountability from our elected officials and those who wish to enter and contest positions within the political space.

In 2005 the Institute for Democracy in South Africa (IDASA) brought an unsuccessful application before the Western Cape High Court for the right to obtain access to records of private donations of political parties (in excess of R50 000). In July 2016 My Vote Counts (MVC) launched its own application to the Western Cape High Court.

When the Western Cape High Court gave its judgment in the above matter in September 2017 and ruled PAIA unconstitutional for failing to include funding of political parties, Parliament was already busy with the development of the Draft Political Party Funding Bill. Ultimately these processes lead to the amendment of the PAIA Amendment Act to include access to information of private political funding and the development of a new law, the Political Party Funding Act.

But what precisely are the PAIA Amendment Act and the PPFA?

In terms of Section 236 of the Constitution, the state is required to provide funding to political parties represented in the national and provincial legislatures.The PPFA establishes a regulatory framework that political parties need to comply with in terms of the funding from both private and public sources. The PPFA clearly outlines the following:

1.    When in effect, the PPFA will repeal our current public funding legislation, the Public Funding of Represented Political Parties Act of 1997 (PFRPPA). This legislation governs public funding to all represented parties in the provincial and national legislatures. Importantly the calculation that determines the public funding allocations under the PPFA will benefit political parties with fewer seats.

2. The  establishment of the Multi-Party Democracy Fund into which individuals and organisations can make donations for the benefit of all political parties. 

3. Outlines the types of donations that are allowed and those which are prohibited.   

4. Details the financial disclosure requirements that political parties must make from donations received and reporting on how funds are spent.

5. Assigns powers and duties to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to administer and manage funds; powers on enforcement to ensure compliance, with the ability to impose fines and penalties; and to publish political party financial disclosures on a quarterly basis.

PAIA allows people to gain access to information held by both public and private bodies. PAIA gives effect to Section 32 of the Constitution which promotes the right of access to information and further states that:

“everyone has the right of access to any information held by the State and to information held by another person that is required for the exercise or protection of any rights.”

The Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Act is a brief but powerful addition to PAIA that when in effect provides for information on the private funding of political parties and independent candidates to be recorded, preserved and made available. The PAIA Amendment Act clearly outlines the following:

1.       Compels the accounting officers of political parties and independent candidates to create and maintain records of all private donations received over R100,000 for a period of 5 years. Unlike the PPFA, the PAIA Amendment Act makes provision for independent candidates.

2.       This information must be released publicly by a political party or independent candidate on their social media platforms on a quarterly basis.

When in effect, the PPFA and the PAIA Amendment Act will for the first time in South Africa provide access to information of the sources of private funding that political parties and independent candidates receive, regulate what type of donations are allowed, provide enforcement for non-compliance, and ensure consistent reporting.

These are all vital to the exercise of our political rights from a more informed position, deepening of multi-party democracy, and to develop our transparency and accountability framework. This is vital in addressing corruption and the historically secretive nature of political funding.

For more information see the video series produced by MVC which unpacks party funding from the beginning, including the signing of both the PPFA and PAIA Amendment Act here.

Robyn Pasensie is a political researcher for My Vote Counts.

*My Vote Counts NPC is a non-profit company founded to improve the accountability, transparency and inclusiveness of elections and politics in the Republic of South Africa. We work to ensure that the political and electoral systems are open, fair and accountable to the public and that they remain relevant in the changing South African socio-political context.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FACT CHECK: Has the EFF always supported the Political Party Funding Act, as Malema claims?
Transparent party funding is important – now more than ever
Political party funding bill closer to becoming law after National Assembly adopts it
Read more on:
my vote countsaccess to informationpolitcal party funding
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 490 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 836 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo