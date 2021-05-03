59m ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Rape, time & place: How to understand SA’s geography of violence

Lisa Vetten
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Rosetta Msimango)
(Photo by Rosetta Msimango)

Simply identifying hotspots doesn’t explain why some places are more violent than others. This limits South Africa’s ability to find a solution, writes researcher Lisa Vetten.

If you look carefully at the SA Police Service’s list of 30 gender-based violence hot spots, released last September, you’ll see that violence has a geography: places where it concentrates and intensifies over time; places where it breaks apart and subsides.

Why is this so? The list cannot say because it offers information rather than understanding, so it limits the ability to do much about reshaping this violent landscape. To understand why the geography looks the way it does, and what to do about it, we need to go beyond simply naming a particular place a hotspot.

First, it’s important to be clear about why a particular locale is designated a hot spot. One reason is that it is recording very high levels of violence. Another is that it demonstrates a consistent increase in violence recorded over time.

While the police rape statistics illustrate both trends, the service ranks its hot-spot stations in order of magnitude only. But both kinds of analyses are needed, as they produce different, but equally important results.

Police data shows just a partial picture of violence – but we can still learn from it 

The police statistics for rape, set out in annual crime reports, list the 30 stations around SA recording the highest number of rapes. While these numbers are imperfect —they don’t capture the extent of underreporting or control for population size — they do allow for some rough and ready, back-of-the-envelope calculations.

graph

The table above highlights the five SA police stations where the most rapes were recorded in 2019/2020, and compares this with their reported figures from 2010/2011. While the trend is generally down, stations in the KwaZulu-Natal towns of Inanda and Umlazi have consistently topped the list for nine years. Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, however, is showing an upward trend.


graph

Mthatha is not the only station recording a steady increase: the table below lists nine of the 30 stations where reports of rape have increased by more than 10% over the same nine-year period.

Even accounting for a possible recording error, Diepsloot, in Gauteng, has witnessed a significant increase in rapes over the years. (The 37 rapes in 2010/2011 recorded seem surprisingly low in comparison to subsequent years). Given the percentage increase, it should, along with Lusikisiki (Eastern Cape) and Delft (Western Cape), be a top priority for intervention.

The why and the where:  Consider poverty & hunger in behaviour change projects

Taken together, the tables make it clear that rape is not a static phenomenon. The extent of its perpetration changes over time and in both directions (increasing and decreasing). Comparing the two could help broaden our understanding of what makes rape more or less possible, and thus what could be done to limit the conditions for violence.

This is key to deepening and enriching interventions to prevent rape that, for the most part, focus on behavioural change to undo destructive gendered norms. But because they are applied generally, rather than in ways that respond to the particular conditions of specific places, they, too, may be missing the mark.

Again, Diepsloot is a case in point. The Sonke Gender Justice’s Community Health Action and Norms for Gender Equity (Change) programme showed some promise in changing men’s attitudes and reducing women’s experiences of domestic violence in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. But it demonstrated few benefits when repeated in Diepsloot in 2016/2017.

Researchers found no real difference in the behaviour of men who had been through the programme and those who hadn’t. In fact, while the least violent men in the programme seemed to reduce some of their violence, some of the most violent increased their use of violence.

This disconcerting finding could be explained by challenges to the implementation of Change in Diepsloot that were nonexistent in Bushbuckridge. But the more important explanation may be the very different context. Located at the nexus of urban poverty and multiple forms of deprivation, Diepsloot is marked by poor infrastructure, housing instability and a significant degree of informal housing, as well as high levels of crime and violence generally.

Food insecurity — a euphemism for going hungry and thus a marker of poverty — featured prominently among men who used violence, especially towards their female partners.

Many of these social conditions can be found in Delft, which also suffers gang violence. Lusikisiki may well share elements of this context too, but as a small town serving a number of rural villages, it has its own particularities.

Gendered norms are therefore not independent of the social conditions they are shaped in. And because they interact in complex ways that have not been well understood, behaviour change programmes will be insufficient under these circumstances.

In the final analysis, identifying a particular place as a hotspot for rape doesn’t automatically explain why more violence occurs there. But it does encourage us to start asking the right questions about the relationships between rape, time and place. And in those questions may lie the answers that enable us to reshape our geographies of violence.

- Lisa Vetten is a research and project consultant at the University of Johannesburg, where she works on the ‘Gendered Violence and Urban Transformation in India and SA’ study. This article was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Bhekisisa

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crimerapegender based violencedomestic violence
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1135 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
44% - 1014 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 131 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.41
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,778.41
(+0.5)
Silver
26.07
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,208.00
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,954.37
(+0.6)
All Share
66,937
(0.0)
Top 40
61,096
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,340
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,102
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,618
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo