34m ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | SABC retrenchments and past mismanagement: How staff are paying the costs now

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices in Durban.
A general view of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices in Durban.
Darren Stewart

Five columnists give their view on the SABC debacle - on what went wrong and what should happen going forward if the public broadcaster is going to be saved.

The SABC was thrown into turmoil this week, when staff were handed Section 189 retrenchment letters.

Following a meeting with staff and top management in the news department after the letters were issued, it was thought there was a respite on Tuesday when head of Current Affairs and News, Phathiswa Magopeni announced that the issuing of retrenchment letters to staff would be reversed. This was later rescinded though when an internal notice was circulated to staff on Wednesday. 

The SABC has been dealing with severe funding issues in recent years and at one point didn't pay staff on time. Government offered a R3.2 billion loan to help the broadcaster stay afloat. 

This week, however, the SABC reported a net loss of R511 million and net cash outflows from operations of R1.2 billion for the financial reporting period to 31 March. 

Five columnists takes a look at the SABC debacle and tries to analyse where the problems started for the broadcaster and what needs to happen going forward. 

You can take a look at their views below: 

The SABC is messing with Stella's groove

The public broadcaster is one of the few entities giving the Minister of Communications sleepless nights. But what cripples the SABC's ability to make the leap is the poor funding model it maintains, writes Khaya Sithole. 

SABC paying the cost for the reign of emperor Zuma and his faithful servants

Ron Derby writes the legacy of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's handling of salaries and bonuses is reflective in the public broadcaster's current economic woes. 

SABC retrenchments:  Role of public broadcaster needs to be defined

The public broadcaster needs to become the primary source of news for the majority and not the mouthpiece of certain interest groups, writes Mbhazima Shilowa.

Managing the SABC into the ground: A long-term exercise in venality and stupidity

The SABC will not be a true public broadcaster as long as present management structures are in place and as long as there is any government involvement, writes Cobus Bester.

The SABC needs to be saved but hard decisions also need to be made

Vanessa Banton writes that when she joined the SABC in 1997, she had high hopes for the public broadcaster, but it just never seemed to reach its potential.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'They are killing us' - SABC staff uncertain about the future
DEVELOPING | SABC retrenchments: Sanef wants meeting with public broadcaster amid staff protests
Media job losses not just a sector problem, but a social problem - Wits prof Anton Harber
Read more on:
retrenchementspublic broadcastingsabc
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 629 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1245 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(-0.22)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1858.49
(-0.67)
Silver
23.87
(-1.61)
Platinum
935.00
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2308.01
(-0.01)
All Share
56744.60
(-1.01)
Top 40
51977.34
(-1.03)
Financial 15
11524.92
(-1.28)
Industrial 25
78551.01
(-1.01)
Resource 10
51410.77
(-0.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo