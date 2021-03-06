BIG SATURDAY READS | Ex-spy chief, German ambassador, Serjeant at the Bar, Edwin Cameron and more

Take your time and make sure to read some of News24's quality in-depth journalism on this fine Saturday. If you've missed some of our big reads during the week, discover our Friday Briefing headlined by author and journalist Mark Gevisser, read News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan's analysis of the controversies against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, or revisit our regular columnists, Adriaan Basson, Mandy Wiener, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Mbhazima Shilowa and others.

SATURDAY PROFILE | Former intelligence head Barry Gilder: 'There is a need for young voices in SA'

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier, the man who helped to lead South Africa's intelligence services, and now SA Ambassador to Syria and Lebanon, Barry Gilder, believes there is still a need for young voices in South Africa.

'It was always there': German envoy Martin Schäfer remembers Shoah survivor Veronica Phillips

Last week, Holocaust survivor Veronica Phillips died in Johannesburg at the age of 94. German Ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, remembers his friendship with Veronica.

Serjeant at the Bar | Crumbling state institutions: We are dangerously close to a failed state

The South African state is incapable of delivering on rights enshrined in the Constitution because it is in disarray, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Edwin Cameron | To enforce the Covid lockdown, did we wage a war on the people of South Africa?

The trauma of both the Covid-19 illness and death, and the securitisation and militarisation of this public health emergency, will for years be marked on bodies and communities, writes Edwin Cameron.

John Matisonn | Biden's doctrine: Speak softly, do a lot

Although US President Joe Biden campaigned on a call for unity, he is ready to govern with only the thin majority he has.

