13m ago

add bookmark

BIG SATURDAY READS | Ex-spy chief, German ambassador, Serjeant at the Bar, Edwin Cameron and more

Pieter du Toit
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Law enforcement officers monitor adherence to lockdown regulations. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor adherence to lockdown regulations. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Take your time and make sure to read some of News24's quality in-depth journalism on this fine Saturday. If you've missed some of our big reads during the week, discover our Friday Briefing headlined by author and journalist Mark Gevisser, read News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan's analysis of the controversies against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, or revisit our regular columnists, Adriaan Basson, Mandy Wiener, Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Mbhazima Shilowa and others.

SATURDAY PROFILE | Former intelligence head Barry Gilder: 'There is a need for young voices in SA'

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier, the man who helped to lead South Africa's intelligence services, and now SA Ambassador to Syria and Lebanon, Barry Gilder, believes there is still a need for young voices in South Africa.

'It was always there': German envoy Martin Schäfer remembers Shoah survivor Veronica Phillips

Last week, Holocaust survivor Veronica Phillips died in Johannesburg at the age of 94. German Ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, remembers his friendship with Veronica.

Serjeant at the Bar | Crumbling state institutions: We are dangerously close to a failed state

The South African state is incapable of delivering on rights enshrined in the Constitution because it is in disarray, writes Serjeant at the Bar.

Edwin Cameron | To enforce the Covid lockdown, did we wage a war on the people of South Africa?

The trauma of both the Covid-19 illness and death, and the securitisation and militarisation of this public health emergency, will for years be marked on bodies and communities, writes Edwin Cameron.

John Matisonn | Biden's doctrine: Speak softly, do a lot

Although US President Joe Biden campaigned on a call for unity, he is ready to govern with only the thin majority he has.

All our columnists, analyses and opinion pieces can be found here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
current affairs
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4005 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2734 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3868 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo