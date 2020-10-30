Ebrahim Fakir | The DA has many problems. This may be its opportunity to fix them

A lack of a coherent overall identity, as well as the challenge of retaining its core support and reconciling with the aspirations of demographically different majority, will impact on the DA's growth prospects, as it lurches from issue to issue in a haphazard and uncoordinated way, writes Ebrahim Fakir.

Many of the DA’s members, and many of its leaders, lack prudential judgment.



Older white members, with a longer history in the parties that are progenitors of the DA, speak down to fellow party members of a different demographic with an infantilising and patronising tone deafness that smacks of bigotry. This has not remained within the party. It has translated into its approach to wider society. This has to change.

So does its approach to consistency.

DA leaders have behaved with the most egregious inconsistency with respect to democracy, and especially with regard to discipline, with an attitude that one set of rules apply to them (especially if they are white), while another set of rules applies to others.

Apart from inconsistency, the hitherto leadership has also been characterised by prevarication, animated by a desire to please everyone all of the time, or alternatively at the other extreme, to deliberately alienate and offend, even through the use of factually incorrect and inaccurate historiography (piped water, roads and an independent judiciary are the product of encounter, trade and exchange Ms Zille, not colonialism and attendant conquest, oppression and extermination).

If those are the problems of the leaders, then its membership often behaves as if it does not belong in the same party as its leaders.

Many among its membership – especially some of its former leaders, such as Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and John Moodey - almost betray a sense that they never belonged in the party in the first place, if on their departure they claim that the party was not, or became, what they thought it was not.

Crisis of identity and existence

This is absurd, but leads it to its primary set of problems: a twin crisis of identity and existence - uncertainty about who it is, who is included and who excluded, what it wants to be, and what it wants to do and what it wants to do, for who?

This existential and identity crisis finds its genesis in the DA’s formation in a turn of the century alliance between the remnants of apartheids’ progenitors – the old National Party (NP) - and former apartheid era, anti-apartheid but collaborationist, Progressive Federal Party (PFP - itself an amalgamation of the former Liberal Party and Progressive Party), which eventually became the Democratic Party (DP).

The DP and the (New) National Party (NNP) originally merged in order to keep the ANC out of power in the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town, in the twilight of the 90s, and formally merged in 2000.

A year later, by the end of 2001 it was facing an ideological crisis.

While some of the cohort from the NNP who originally formed the DA, left to join the ANC, a fair number remained in the DA, retaining political attitudes that were inherited from a past era.

The DA subsequently mutated into a fixed formation in 2003 encompassing a slew of micro parties, which came to include the then Independent Democrats of Patricia de Lille – who after her fallout with the DA started her own GOOD party, and now sits comfortably in the national Cabinet as a minister.

The genesis of the DA as a hodge-podge ensemble of different types of parties all premised on an originally "negative politics" came with its own structural challenges, that of: constructing a clear political and policy strategy, a shared ideological vision, a fidelity to principles, and the consequent inability to develop a common commitment to a shared base of values, while simultaneously managing the micro-politics of its constituent parts, together with an increasingly diversifying support base who have competing and conflicting communal interests.

This gave rise to its anomalous "race" policies, allowing it to simultaneously pronounce that race both matters and that it doesn’t, without saying in which ways it matters and which ways it didn’t.

The DA seems unable to cohere around a common approach to redress and redistribution.

Even today it’s front runners for leadership propose two diametrically opposed approaches – though the official current policy is one of "non-racialism" in the sense that race doesn’t matter for redress, but that disadvantage does. Though that is the official position, a situation in which one potential leader suggests that race matters for redress and redistribution, and another suggests that it does not, persists.

Steenhuisen vs Ntuli

If this were not the case, then what are the fault-lines in the contest between Mbali Ntuli and John Steenhuisen, and what do they differ on?

For more than a few years now, the adage characterising different factions in the DA could be summed up as, "is the DA an alternative ANC, or is the DA an alternative TO the ANC". Glib as it may appear, it is at the heart of differences.

The former, while mechanically and instrumentally different in operation and policy from parts of the ANC on the question of why race matters in SA and in which ways, it largely adopts as a conceptual principle, that race be basis for all redress.

The latter formulation rejects "race" – both principally, and operationally and instrumentally.

The weakness of this second position, though it distinguishes itself clearly from other parties, shares in common with its internal rivals a programme of strident market reforms, state austerity, neoliberal supply side interventions in the economy - serving capital, deregulation of the labour market, a minimalist State and privileging the role of the individual economic actor in a context where people were discriminated against social and economically, because of the groups that they belonged to, not because of the individuals that they were.

The question of redress in this context – whether race based or not – is anachronistic - because societies of this type, exacerbate inherited disadvantage through state dysfunction (maladministration and corruption) and entrench it through inappropriate ideological approaches to socio-economic development and redistribution.

This is the major conceptual problem of the DA. Micro problems around who the current leaders should be, are merely symptoms of this larger sickness. Something the DA shares with the ANC.

DA's growth

Despite these problems, the DA managed to grow over the years, in both numbers and diversity.

• 1999: 9.56% (as the DP) / 38 seats - 46 After Floor Crossing and formation of the DA

• 2004: 12.37% (+2.81%) / 50 seats. Rate of Change +12 seats

• 2009: 16.66% (+4.29%) / 67 seats. Rate of Change +17 seats

• 2014: 22.23% (+5.57%) / 89 seats. Rate of Change +22 seats

• 2019: 20.77% (-1.46%) / 84 seats. Rate of Change -5 seats

In 2014, the DA received 22.23% of the national vote. An increase of 5.63% on its 2009 performance.

Its previous increase in 2009 when it got 16.6% of votes, from 2004 (12.37%) was 4.3%, indicating that the DA did not experience exponential growth in 2014, but followed an incremental growth trajectory instead. Since 2011, there is a noticeable average of 2.5% growth in African townships for the DA.

Its exponential growth occurred in 1999 when it was NOT the DA and was the DP, and they got 9.56% of votes compared to the 1994 founding elections when it was the 5th largest party at only 1.73% (just marginally more than the PAC and half a percentage point less than the FF+).

These periods of growth coincide with two marked changes in the DA.

First, its political posture began to shift and change from being less popular and populist and more principled, to being less principled and more populist and opportunist.

Second, it experienced a shift in organisational culture. As the DA grew, it got more members, swallowed up smaller parties and exercised greater influence, and since 2016, accumulated more power and controlled bigger budgets. Once it did, it began mirroring the absurdities, in-fighting and divisions that mimicked that which is experienced by the ANC. As it became more popular, larger and more- diverse, it became more unwieldly as a political organisation. Its internal debates, fractures and factions slowly came to light - largely the product of vengeful infighting - rather than openness, and revealed the long masked organisational instability that was previously obscured by a closed culture of secrecy. As the (ab)use of disciplinary processes became instruments to deal with perceived party renegades or political competitors became more-rife, the real political, policy and personality contests within, were laid bare.

Fragmented approach

Consequently, the DA adopted a peculiarly inconsistent and fragmented approach to the question of race, racial redress and transformation as at least two different parts of the party posited different postures.

This was evident in the immediate past DA internal electoral contest, when former leader Mmusi Maimane went up against Wilmot James in a bid for the leadership in 200. In that contest, both James and Maimane veered wildly between, at one moment rejecting black economic empowerment and race-based redress, to fully embracing it.

From decrying social grants to wanting to double them. Some of the same issues have conceptually reanimated the debate ahead of this elective conference, even if it is couched in slightly grader and less fine-grained, policy terms. Delegates at that DA elective Congress were faced with the dilemma of a leadership choice that on the hand, had immense charisma without much ideological content (Maimane), or alternatively substantively solid content, without much discernible charisma (James).

It turned out that Maimane (with the anointing of erstwhile leader and current contender for federal chair of the party, Helen Zille) triumphed over James, with the support of some in the coterie of the younger black members of the DA. Maimane was in fact the wrong choice.

Under the leadership of Maimane, the DA prevaricated to an even greater extent – in an attempt to keep white DA members happy and allay their fears, while satisfying the “black caucus” and simultaneously crafting an appeal to a broader black electorate. But the lesson is clear. A crude, mechanistic and opportunistic catapulting of a black leader to leadership positions does not necessarily translate into black support.

In 2019, when the DA shed a modest level of support, it lost 5 seats. This was not cataclysmic, nor did this problem need to be elevated to a full-blown crisis in which inappropriately chosen leaders, were victimised.

Impact of the EFF on the DA

Going into the 2019 elections, the DA was faced with a series of inter-related problems. Emboldened by its performance in the 2016 local government elections, and with the help of the EFF, to wrest power away from the ANC in three Metros, in addition to the Cape Town Metro being won with an increased majority. This emboldened attitude was it undoing in 2019.

The deleterious effect of the EFF’s debilitating politics, especially on governance, was underestimated.

Embracing, rather than repudiating the politics of the EFF and its politics of vengeance and victimisation, hurt the DA, and the degree to which it has hurt it, among all voters - not just some white voters who have ditched it for the FF Plus - remains unacknowledged.

The distrust and mistrust that this engendered amongst white voters who fled to the FF+ or stayed away, also infected, through its expediency, a mistrust amongst potential black voters with little appetite for the destructive politics of the EFF. These voters also subsequently stayed away from the polls in 2019, while some might have temporarily shifted support to Ramaphosa.

The DA’s partnership with the EFF was neither tactically prudent, nor strategically wise.

In fact, what it revealed is an expedient DA getting into bed with a party which capriciously exploits social cleavages to debase policy and procedural, process, and institutional integrity, in a fake attempt at retribution, rather than redistributive justice.

Political parties frequently need to tread the fine line between principle and expediency – often having to sacrifice an absolute commitment to principle in the interests of accommodating and expanding its support base, but rarely has the choice been as stark as it now is for the DA – at the level of ideology and identity, politics and policy as well as fidelity to the consistent application of its own internal rules, processes and procedures – which under Maimane’s leadership was hitherto absent and which sadly continued under the (temporary) leadership of John Steenhuisen.

Challenges to new leader

The newly elected DA leader will be faced in the first instance, to reconciling disparate factions, rather than alienating them, by allowing the antagonism in the lead up to the contest to fester. This will lead to an organisationally fragmented DA lacking common values, a disparate and divergent ideological persuasion which will result in absence of a coherent political strategy, the lack of an integrated policy platform and a broader clash cultures seeing the DA lurch from one periodic crisis to another with internecine internal ideological and political battles that will be come to be symptomatic of the problems of the DA’s initiation.

Many political parties are prepared to sacrifice ideological integrity as the cost of attaining greater power, but in a country such as South Africa a lack of political direction can prove to be socially explosive. If the ANC alliance is ideologically diverse and disparate then the DA it appears will continue to be de-ideologised.

That the DA is a legitimate political formation is not at issue. That it cannot forge its social legitimacy in the deep cultural roots of the majority in society, is.

Questioning the growth of the DA over four successive elections would be churlish. Suggesting that it cannot grow any further, after its setback in 2019, would be equally so. But the lack of a coherent overall identity, as well as the challenge of retaining its core support and reconciling with the aspirations of demographically different, majority, will affect not just its growth prospects, but feed an undefined agenda of oversight over the Governing party and accountability to society, suggesting that it will continue to lurch from issue to issue in a haphazard and un-co-ordinated way.

Differences in political parties are natural. Fear of difference is unfounded.

Role of lobby groups

In any event, organised factions, or lobby groups in parties, can be productive and positive. They can serve to constrain party authorities and majority factions, sharpen, reshape and refine the party’s policy approaches (even on sensitive issues) and can broaden the appeal of a party to a wider social base than it otherwise would. Most importantly, it operates as an important organ of oversight over the leading faction in charge at a specific time. It is this that the DA must take as lessons for its rehabilitation.

Its exaggerated ambitions to "alternative government" seem misplaced.

A more principled and progressive approach to government where it is in power, developing an coherent opposition agenda of oversight and accountability, DA internal ideological, organisational and policy consolidation, the recapturing of voters lost - either due to a stay-away or shifting voter loyalties - may be four, more prudent immediate priorities.

- Ebrahim Fakir is the director of programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute (ASRI), and member of the board of directors of Afesis-corplan, a nongovernmental organisation in the Eastern Cape