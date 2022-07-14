14m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Fired for refusing vaccinations: Expert insight on what the law says

accreditation
James de Villiers
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Standard Bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after Old Mutual scrapped theirs in June.
Standard Bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after Old Mutual scrapped theirs in June.
Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Labour unions have called for the reinstatement of employees dismissed at Old Mutual and Standard Bank for refusing vaccinations. 
  • This after the two financial groups scrapped their mandatory vaccination policies. 
  • Legal experts say companies can only be forced to reinstate employees if they were unfairly dismissed. 

Standard Bank should reinstate the 40 people it fired for refusing to get Covid-19 vaccinations, trade union Cosatu said on Tuesday.

The call follows an earlier demand by the financial sector union, Sasbo, which called on both the bank and the 46 Old Mutual employees, who were fired for refusing jabs, to be reinstated.

The two financial services groups have since scrapped their mandatory vaccination policies after assessing the state of the pandemic in the country. 

ALSO READ | Old Mutual, Standard Bank have now fired 89 people for refusing Covid-19 jab

In June, a commissioner at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled that dismissing an employee for refusing a vaccine to be "substantively unfair" and "unconstitutional". 

News24 looked at why Standard Bank and Old Mutual scrapped their mandatory vaccination policies, whether people can still be fired for refusing a vaccination, and whether fired employees can be reinstated: 

Why have Standard Bank and Old Mutual scrapped their mandatory vaccination policies? 

Standard Bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy, in place since December, on Monday, after Old Mutual scrapped theirs in June. 

Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile informed employees it would be revising some of its safety measures and the existing Covid-19 policies on 23 June.

"Based on the current context of the pandemic, we believe that our vaccination policy is no longer required," Fuzile said. 

"Consequentially, it is no longer compulsory for employees to be vaccinated, or to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test if they are unvaccinated, in order to enter our premises." 

Can you still be fired for refusing a Covid-19 vaccination? 

Speaking to Fin24, Lauren Salt, a director at the law firm ENSafrica's employment practice, said the CCMA did not follow a rule of binding precedent.

"There can be awards involving the same employer and the same policy which differ in their conclusion," she told Fin24. 

"Each case will be based on the facts specific to that case and the evidence led during that specific arbitration, both of which can differ from case to case."

Salt said "new" judgments did not overturn previous ones. "This award does not have any impact on any previous awards rendered by the CCMA on mandatory vaccination." 

EXPLAINER | Can you be fired for refusing a Covid-19 vaccination?

A CMMA commissioner may have sided with a former employee in one case, but there is no guarantee it will continue to find vaccine mandates are unfair. 

University of Free State Department of Mercantile Law, Faculty of Law lecturer Maralize Conradie told News24 if a risk assessment by an organisation indicated it was necessary to be vaccinated, it might still require forced vaccinations and vice versa. 

Should the fired Standard Bank employees be reinstated? 

Conradie said reinstatement might only be ordered as a remedy if it was found an employee was unfairly dismissed. 

"An employee will therefore have to prove that it was unfair at the time of dismissal. The employee will have to prove that the employer did not have a valid reason [policy] at the time of dismissal," she added. 

"If the employee was dismissed for misconduct/incapacity [such as] refusing to be vaccinated, and it was fair at the time of dismissal, it will be almost impossible to prove that it is unfair at a later stage because policies changed."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
standard bankold mutualsouth africacoronaviruslabourhealth
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
13% - 535 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
73% - 3003 votes
SA was never ready
14% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.94
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,730.51
-0.3%
Silver
19.16
-0.3%
Palladium
1,981.50
-0.2%
Platinum
853.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,032
0.0%
All Share
66,143
0.0%
Resource 10
60,946
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,448
0.0%
Financial 15
14,612
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo