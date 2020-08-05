EXPLAINER | How Ramaphosa's new state capture inquiry rules will help the NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week amended the state capture inquiry 's rules to allow investigators to share evidence presented there with law enforcement agencies.

The head of the NPA 's Investigating Directorate has called the amendment a game-changer.

A legal expert says the NPA was slowed down in the past due to a lack of information, and the amendment will help resolve this problem.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week amended the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture's regulations which will allow law enforcement agencies to access evidence presented at the commission.



The amended regulation states that: "Notwithstanding the provisions of this regulation, any employee of the commission shall not, after the commission has concluded its work - (a) be precluded from being employed or appointed on a consultancy basis by any state law enforcement agency; and (b) after being so employed or appointed be precluded from using or disclosing information, records or documents obtained by him or her during the course of his or her employment by the commission."

The amendments took effect on the day they were gazetted.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate head, advocate Hermione Cronje, called the amendment a game-changer for the unit, as it would speed up prosecutions.

News24 looks at how the new rules will help the NPA, and how it will speed up prosecutions:

How will the amended regulations help the NPA?

Last week, Cronje with a stroke of a pen, Ramaphosa's amendment had potentially relieved her unit of a crippling shortage of skilled staff, which to date, meant it had been unable to bring a single state capture prosecution to court.

The unit has been in existence for two years.

Gallo Images Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

She told News24 the new regulation meant they could now directly employ staff from the state capture inquiry to speed up prosecutions.



Ropafadzo Maphosa from the University of Johannesburg's South African Institute for Advanced Constitutional, Public, Human Rights and International Law said the information at the commission was previously privileged.

He added the amendment, therefore, enabled investigators to share information with the prosecuting authority which could form the basis for a court indictment.

Maphosa said investigators might, however, only share documents or information with law enforcement agencies after being employed or appointed on a consultancy basis.

"The amendment, therefore, makes it easier for the NPA to access information as the former employees will be able to share evidential material obtained during their tenure at the commission such as phone call records, emails and official documents implicating the perpetrators of corruption," he told News24.

How will the amendment speed up prosecutions?

Maphosa said the amended regulations were expected to have an indirect impact on the efficacy of the prosecution process.

"Prior to the amendment, the NPA did not have access to any of the evidence gathered by the commission and any information obtained from observing the public hearings would most likely not have been sufficient to secure corruption convictions."

He said this lack of information had slowed down the investigative efforts of the NPA.

The amendment, therefore, saves the NPA time it would have spent in running its own investigations.

Maphosa said the speed of prosecutions was influenced by:

Whether the necessary witnesses are available, competent, willing and, if necessary, compellable to testify.

The reliability of the evidence.

Whether evidential material is sufficient to meet other issues in dispute.

Whether the evidential material will be excluded because of the manner in which it was acquired because it is irrelevant or for some other reason.

"Access to the evidence that has been acquired by the commission will likely speed up the prosecutions as it has been able to garner a significant amount of evidence about state capture. This will also increase the prosecution's chances of proving that the accused persons are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," he added.



Cronje said her unit "by and large" did not want the information gathered by the Zondo commission, as they have powers to gather it themselves.

"What we wanted from the Zondo commission is to share information and ideas about lines of enquiry that will be unproductive, and we shouldn't pursue.

"So, it's really a sharing of understanding of the problem, us sharing our strategy and saying, 'Do you think we are on the right track? Do you think we are wasting our time? Are there other areas we should pursue?'"

She added the evidence remained information that was confidential and privileged, and the law was clear on this.

"We can use the information about other people that they implicate, but obviously we still need to secure their consent and co-operation because, if they are not willing to give evidence in a criminal trial, then we are still going to have problems."