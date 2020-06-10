EXPLAINER | How South Africa became linked to the murder of Sweden’s PM in 1986

Prosecutors said on Wednesday a lack of information has made it difficult to rule whether the apartheid government was involved in the murder of former Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986.
The South African apartheid government has long been linked to the murder of Palme whose government supported the ANC in its fight against racial discrimination.
He bled to death after he was shot in the neck and back as he walked out of the Grand cinema in central Stockholm with his wife, Lisbeth, on the night of 28 February 1986 after they watched a movie with their son, Marten, and Marten's girlfriend.
Lisbeth was the only one with him as they walked away from the cinema, and escaped injury.
Despite the murder taking place at close range in one of Stockholm's busiest streets and the presence of a number of eyewitnesses at the scene, no one was ever convicted.
Here is how the apartheid government was linked to his murder:
What would have motivated the apartheid government to kill Palme?
A week before his murder, the Social Democratic Party leader made a keynote speech to the Swedish People's Parliament Against Apartheid in Stockholm.
The meeting was attended by hundreds of anti-apartheid activists as well as several ANC and Anti-Apartheid Movement officials such as Oliver Tambo.
In his speech, Palme said: "Apartheid cannot be reformed, it has to be abolished," adding Tambo's "belief in the possibility of change" was an "inspiration to us all".
He advocated the UN should introduce sweeping economic sanctions against the country, and supported the ANC financially.
Aside from hosting members of the ANC and UDF in the country, Sweden also proposed South Africa's oil supply should be cut.
How the apartheid government became linked to the murder
Two leading theories were developed about who killed Palme after his death, one that a lone gunman, who was perhaps enraged by his social democratic politics, killed him, and another one being the South African apartheid regime orchestrated his murder.
Ten years after Palma's murder, apartheid police officer Colonel Eugene de Kock - who was convicted on 89 charges ranging from murder to fraud - testified in the Supreme Court Pretoria in 1996 that one of South Africa's most notorious spies, Craig Williamson, killed Palme because of his anti-apartheid sentiment.
Williamson, who was in Angola at the time, denied the allegation, The New York Times reported.
In 1996, the Swedish investigating unit approached former police hit squad leader Dirk Coetzee, De Kock's former colleague, for information about Palma's murder.
In the late 2000s, Swedish diplomat Goran Björkdah started investigating the case, and is convinced the apartheid regime's covert security apparatus was responsible for the killing.
In 2015, Björkdah interviewed apartheid general Chris Thirion who said he believed South Africa was responsible for the Palme killing.
Why police found there was not enough evidence to link South Africa to Palme's murder
On Wednesday, 34 years after the murder, the Swedish police lead investigator into Palme's murder, Hans Melander, said at a press briefing in Stockholm the South African link had been interesting due to several specific motives.
"The problem is that you cannot get specific information. South Africa has been discussed extensively. A number of people gave our investigators interesting views but unfortunately, there was not enough specific information to do something about this lead," Melander added.
More than 10 000 people were questioned during the investigation, and more than 22 000 leads followed up, he added.
In the end, Swedish police believe a local graphic designer, Stig Engström, was the lead suspect in the murder, but because he had died by suicide in 2000, charges could not be pressed.
Engström, known to Swedish media as "the Skandia man" because he was working late in the company's building near the crime scene on the night of the murder, was previously ruled out as a suspect despite being questioned by the police several times.