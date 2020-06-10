EXPLAINER | How South Africa became linked to the murder of Sweden’s PM in 1986

Prosecutors said on Wednesday a lack of information has made it difficult to rule whether the apartheid government was involved in the murder of former Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986.

The South African apartheid government has long been linked to the murder of Palme whose government supported the ANC in its fight against racial discrimination.

He bled to death after he was shot in the neck and back as he walked out of the Grand cinema in central Stockholm with his wife, Lisbeth, on the night of 28 February 1986 after they watched a movie with their son, Marten, and Marten's girlfriend.

Lisbeth was the only one with him as they walked away from the cinema, and escaped injury.

Despite the murder taking place at close range in one of Stockholm's busiest streets and the presence of a number of eyewitnesses at the scene, no one was ever convicted.

Here is how the apartheid government was linked to his murder:

What would have motivated the apartheid government to kill Palme?

A week before his murder, the Social Democratic Party leader made a keynote speech to the Swedish People's Parliament Against Apartheid in Stockholm.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of anti-apartheid activists as well as several ANC and Anti-Apartheid Movement officials such as Oliver Tambo.

In his speech, Palme said: "Apartheid cannot be reformed, it has to be abolished," adding Tambo's "belief in the possibility of change" was an "inspiration to us all".

He advocated the UN should introduce sweeping economic sanctions against the country, and supported the ANC financially.

Aside from hosting members of the ANC and UDF in the country, Sweden also proposed South Africa's oil supply should be cut.