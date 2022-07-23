1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Sisulu meds comments: What does the law say about importing medicines?

accreditation
James de Villiers
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
PHOTO: Rapport
  • The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is engaging with Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu after reports that she brought medicine from Russia for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
  • Duarte died on Sunday after a battle with cancer.
  • News24 looked at the laws in place to control the importation of medicine.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra) has approached the office of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for clarification after she reportedly said on Sunday that she brought medication from Russia for ANC struggle stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Duarte died of cancer earlier that day. 

TimesLIVE reported that Sisulu was speaking at Duarte's home in Observatory, Johannesburg at the time and that she said she arrived with the medication in South Africa too late.

But when she spoke to the Weekend Argus, she said the media had misinterpreted her comments outside of Duarte's home and the medicine was all "in my head".

"The medicine is in my head, not in my pocket." 

News24 looked at the rules in place to control the import and export of medicines. 

What does the law say about bringing medicine into the country? 

In a statement on Wednesday, Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said it noted the numerous media articles on the matter and that it was therefore engaging with the minister. 

Semete indicated there were strict rules for the import and export of medicines and that only a South Africa-registered company that was licensed by Sahpra could import medicines.

Semete added that Sahpra had a mechanism in place that authorises access to specific quantities of a product for a specific patient if a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a patient.

Werksmans Attorneys' head of healthcare and life sciences, Neil Kirby, told News24 that while the circumstances around Sisulu's comments were unclear, the import of medicines was strictly controlled in terms of the regulations promulgated under the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965. 

"More particularly, Regulation 6, which requires that a person importing medicines or scheduled substances must have a licence to do so," Kirby added.

He said: 

A person may, however, import medicines or scheduled substances for their personal use in terms of Regulation 8, but only under certain conditions.

The conditions include Schedule 3, 4, or 5 substances where the quantity does not exceed the quantity required for use over six months, or Schedule 6 substances where the quantity does not exceed the required use for a period of 30 days. 

Schedule 3 to 6 drugs are drugs that are only available on prescription. 

Kirby said an individual had to be in possession of the original prescription for such a substance, a certified copy of the prescription or a certificate or letter issued by the person who prescribed and dispensed the substance. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahprajessie duartelindiwe sisulurussiahealth
Lottery
Fantastic Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2621 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7067 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2694 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo