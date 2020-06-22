1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Thousands stranded: Why taxis are striking across Gauteng

James de Villiers
A view of Bree Taxi Rank during the strike.
A view of Bree Taxi Rank during the strike.
Azarrah Karrim

  • Hundreds of taxi drivers went on strike in Gauteng on Monday, which left thousands stranded.
  • Taxi associations are protesting the state's R1 billion relief package, saying it is simply too little.
  • Here's what you need to know about what led to the taxi strike.

Thousands of South Africans were stranded on Monday morning when the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a strike in Gauteng to protest government's R1.135 billion relief package for the industry.

The Department of Transport has offered taxi owners R5 000 each in relief, to be distributed by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), due to the impact of Covid-19 and the national lockdown, but taxi owners have called for R20 000 each.

In Gauteng, roads were blockaded, commuters were reportedly pulled off buses and motorists intimidated as taxi owners tried to voice dissatisfaction with the relief package.

In an interview with 702, Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the strike was premature.

Here's what you need to know about why taxis started striking in Gauteng.

Why taxis are calling for a relief package

Santaco national spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said taxi owners across South Africa have been hard hit by the national lockdown, being forced to operate at 70% capacity and barred from travelling interprovincially.

This has led to fears that taxi owners will not be able to make their vehicle loan repayments from 1 July, when the payment holiday period granted in March will end.

Santaco estimates 45% of taxi owners could have their vehicles repossessed in the next six to eight months, and the industry is losing around R25 million per day due to Covid-19.

Molelekwa said taxi owners have been struggling to make enough money to cover fuel costs and the situation has been compounded by the continued increasing impoundment of taxis during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the National Taxi Alliance (NAT) has said its members should increase fares by not more than 40% due to lower load factors in light of Covid-19, and increasing costs for personal protective gear and sanitation.

The taxi industry has called for regulation reviews and wants 100% passenger capacity to be brought back.

The South African taxi industry generates more than R40 billion annually with anything between 250 000 and 300 000 taxis creating roughly 350 000 direct and indirect job opportunities, including drivers, rank marshals and other administrative support staff.

What the South African government offered

On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed a R1.135 billion relief package for the taxi industry – the largest relief package for a single subsector of government in South Africa during the pandemic.

Mbalula said most sectors only received R350 million in support, and reaching the agreement with government required extensive lobbying and convincing as funds are extremely limited.

He said the administration of the relief fund by SARS will help achieve the long-term sustainability of the industry through formalisation and, ultimately, subsidisation.

Mbalula said he is aware of calls to increase taxi capacity to 100%, and to allow interprovincial travel, but this required consultation with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

The taxi industry is currently operating at less than 60% of its fleet size, and is transporting 30% less than its licensed carrying capacity, the minister said. "Almost 20% or more of the taxi industry experienced [a] total loss of income."

He said the taxi industry is the largest carrier of passengers in South Africa, transporting around 5.4 million people daily.

The fallout since 

Shortly after Mbalula's announcement, Santaco in Gauteng vowed to shut down operations from Monday as a protest against the relief package announced.

Santaco's Molelekwa described the relief package as a "slap in the face", and insufficient as it must be shared between taxi operators, metered taxis and e-hailers.

On Saturday, Mbalula, who urged taxi associations to not shut down, admitted the decision to avail R1.135 billion to the industry as relief support was "too little" to compensate for the lockdown, but said government did not have more money to give.

Mbalula appealed to taxis to continue to operate as "our economy is falling apart".

On Monday morning, thousands of commuters were left stranded in Gauteng, and motorists and commuters were reportedly intimidated.

Speaking to 702 on Monday morning, Molelekwa condemned the intimidation, and said representatives were sent to regional leaders to tell them "this is not helping, this is not how you express dissatisfaction".

Molelekwa said taxi operators initially mandated Santaco to negotiate for about R20 000 per taxi, but acknowledged this could "probably be too much". He added that the R5 000 offered, however, was "far" from an acceptable offer.

He furthermore objected to SARS distributing the relief funds instead of associations as this would "conflate the process", adding that by the time this "tedious" action was done "vehicles would have been repossessed".

Santaco and NAT are both scheduled to meet with Mbalula by Wednesday.

Related Links
EXPLAINER | What you need to catch a domestic flight under lockdown Level 3
EXPLAINER | Easing lockdown: 10 things you need to know from Ramaphosa's speech
EXPLAINER | Here are all the businesses Ramaphosa announced will be allowed to reopen
Read more on:
santacotaxifikile mabulataxi strikegauteng
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 566 votes
Blues
28% - 275 votes
Highlanders
4% - 40 votes
Chiefs
5% - 49 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 54 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.06)
Gold
1754.92
(+0.38)
Silver
17.94
(+1.16)
Platinum
823.33
(+2.34)
Brent Crude
41.59
(0.00)
Palladium
1905.00
(+1.54)
All Share
54165.92
(-0.11)
Top 40
49806.64
(-0.01)
Financial 15
10207.80
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
75963.75
(+1.04)
Resource 10
49616.51
(-0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo