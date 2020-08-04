13m ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | Why UFS academics believe more pandemics may be on the way

James de Villiers
Prof Robert Bragg, Prof Aliza le Roux and Dr Martin Nyaga.
Prof Robert Bragg, Prof Aliza le Roux and Dr Martin Nyaga.
Supplied
  • Academics at UFS believe there may be more pandemics in the future. 
  • This is because of human's interaction with animals, and not learning from previous pandemics. 
  • A senior lecturer furthermore believes new viruses will keep emerging due to its nature to mutate and adapt.  

People worldwide, including South Africans, should prepare for more pandemics in the future, academics at the University Free State (UFS) believe.

The academics also believe the current coronavirus, which has infected more than 18 million people and killed close to 700 000, is only a dress rehearsal for an even bigger pandemic.

UFS Microbial, Biochemical and Food Biotechnology Department researcher Professor Robert Bragg and Natural and Agricultural Sciences and Zoology assistant dean and entomology associate professor Aliza le Roux believe this is because of human's interaction with animals, and not learning from previous pandemics. 

READ | See the new revised calendar for the 2020 school year

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) senior lecturer and researcher Dr Martin Nyaga believes viruses will keep emerging due to the nature of viruses to mutate and adapt. 

News24 looked at why UFS academics believe there may be more pandemics on the way, and how the next wave of viruses may be created. 

Why will there be more pandemics on the way? 

Bragg said the current coronavirus pandemic might look small compared to oncoming viruses which he called "the real big pandemic". 

"Many virologists, including me, have been predicting an influenza pandemic for many years. Mankind has been warned about the coming pandemics for many years, but people seem to want to listen only when they are in the midst of a pandemic".

Bragg said:

The bird-flu virus, influenza H5N1, has a mortality rate of around 60 to 65%, but it has not yet developed human-to-human transmission. If this virus does develop human-to-human transmission, we could be in for a really serious pandemic. We need to prepare for the next major pandemic.

Le Roux said human's need for affordable meat on a regular basis was creating the perfect breeding ground for more diseases like this. 

READ | Covid-19 'storm' has hit KZN, warns Premier

"This means our demand for meat is driving cheaper and less controlled agricultural practices, cramming more animals into smaller spaces, feeding them less and less natural fodder. 

"Remember mad cow disease? Have you seen chicken batteries? We should not blame 'exotic' eating practices, but look at our own. If we could see eating meat as a 'treat' and not a daily 'right', we can reduce pressure on the environment and reduce the speed at which another zoonotic virus can evolve".

How may these viruses be created? 

Bragg said the previous coronavirus that caused global concern, SARS, also originated in a wet food market in China - just like Covid-19. 

He added SARS was traced back to a civet cat used for meat in such a wet food market and had a high mortality rate but could only be transmitted when a person showed clinical signs. 

Therefore, measuring the temperature of people was useful and beneficial. 

Bragg added:

There are many other examples of serious human pandemics which was spread from animals to humans. Another good example is the Ebola virus, which has also been traced to people eating bats in Africa. Yet another example is HIV, which is believed to have spread to man as a result of the consumption of chimpanzee meat.

"The most serious has been the 1918 Spanish flu, which started off in pigs and spread to man. All of these have to do with the mistreatment of animals by man."

Nyaga said more disease outbreaks were possible within not only the coronavirus domain, but also any other class of organisms. 

"The ever-changing nature of viruses, mainly due to mutations and other mechanisms of genetic diversity, could occur through chain of transmission, including via the intermediate hosts," he added.  

"This kind of antigenic mutations could make the general population vulnerable due to lack of immunity against the new strains of emerging strains or completely novel viruses".

Related Links
EXPLAINER | What the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment means for gun owners
EXPLAINER | What are the allegations against Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku?
EXPLAINER | Why has 11 000 'excess deaths' been recorded between May and June
Read more on:
university of the free statehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
One lucky Daily Lotto player bags R362k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 718 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 467 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
40% - 787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.48
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.07)
Gold
1973.59
(-0.04)
Silver
24.32
(+0.43)
Platinum
923.00
(+0.49)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2077.01
(-0.20)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo