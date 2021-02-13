Expropriation debate | Is the Bill draconian or not? Two analysts engage the issue

The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution is expected to adopt its report next month.

The Expropriation Bill has raised concerns over the safety of property rights in South Africa.

The IRR's Dr Anthea Jeffrey responded to North-West University's Professor Elmien du Plessis after she wrote an analysis piece examining the general requirements of the Constitution in terms of the state's power when it comes to expropriating land.

Du Plessis then responded to Dr Jeffrey.

The committee is likely to adopt the Expropriation Bill on the constitutional amendments on 19 March.

It will then be tabled for debate at the National Assembly before going to the National Council of Provinces.

It sets out the process the state may take to expropriate and, in certain circumstances at nil compensation, such as when a property has been abandoned, and only after it has tried to reach an agreement with the owners.

Last week, North-West University's Professor Elmien du Plessis examined the general requirements of the Constitution in terms of the state's power when it comes to expropriating land. You can read the piece here.

This prompted the Institute for Race Relations' (IRR) Dr Anthea Jeffrey to respond, in which she wrote that she doesn't agree with Du Plessis that the bill is a good piece of legislation.

In an effort to expand the debate, News24 gave Du Plessis an opportunity to give her views to Jeffrey's response. You can read the two pieces below.

Expropriation debate | Bill skewed towards state: Anthea Jeffery responds to Elmien du Plessis [Subscriber content]



Dr Anthea Jeffery argues that the Expropriation Bill is a draconian measure that can and will be used to strip South Africans of their homes, land, pension rights, businesses and other assets, and is not a "good piece of legislation" as asserted by Elmien du Plessis.

Expropriation debate | The Bill is not perfect, but... Elmien du Plessis responds to Anthea Jeffrey [Subscriber content]

Elmien du Plessis responds to Dr Anthea Jeffrey, saying that while she welcomes debate, she doesn't agree with her interpretations of specific clauses in the Expropriation Bill.