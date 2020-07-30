30 Jul

add bookmark

Friday Briefing | Falling Apart: The collapse of governance in the Eastern Cape

friday briefing

The Eastern Cape: Among the most beautiful but one of the most corrupt provinces

The Eastern Cape rivals the Western Cape in what it has to offer tourists in terms of natural beauty. Pity it lacks the supporting physical and regulatory infrastructure. This is largely due to stubborn corruption.     

The province has failed throughout the years, to take advantage of its spectacular beauty and coax tourists to its stunning shores and its equally beautiful hinterland. Tourism, infrastructure development and supporting commercial and business services could boost the province's economy and have a multiplier effect on other areas. It would appear that both the Eastern Cape's government, and its people, simply couldn't be bothered. 

This lax attitude is reflected in every aspect of government and private sector performance in the province. Corruption festers unabated and is seemingly even encouraged. There is little service delivery and the poor seem to have given up any expectation of a leg up from government. Improper governance engulfs the entire province, with municipalities also finding themselves in this quagmire. It's worth bearing in mind that the Eastern Cape amalgamated two former bantustans and administrations within it, and perhaps this explains in some limited part this inheritance in the way that things are done. But 26 years after democracy, this excuse is wearing thin, even if disagreeable cultures remain residual.    

The Auditor General's recent report into municipalities stated that a widespread lack of financial controls and project monitoring, an ongoing culture of a lack of accountability, and a tolerance of transgression has resulted in a further regression in audit outcomes in the province. You don't have to look any further than one of the province's major metros, the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB). NMB has lurched from one crisis to the next with little indication that anyone seems willing to rectify this mode of operaton and see it function.  

In today's edition of the Friday Briefing, Dr Mcebisi Ndletyana takes a look at the province's leadership and whether there will be any accountabilty. Andrew Whitfield who served in the cabinet of former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip delves into what has gone wrong for the municipality since the DA-led coalition council collapsed in 2018. Lizeka Tandwa then breaks down the mistakes the national ANC made in its approach to governing in NMB. Extracts from Crispain Olver's book 'How to Steal a City' provides a closing glimpse at some of the corruption prevalent when he was a senior government official in NMB.

Stay well,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions Editor.

The Eastern Cape’s leadership problem

The collapse of governance in the Eastern Cape has been a long time coming in a province not known for its accountability

By Mcebisi Ndletyana 

The fall, the rise and collapse of Nelson Mandela Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has undergone several changes over the years, depending on who had control of the municipality

By Andrew Whitfield

The ANC: Failing to lead in Nelson Mandela Bay 

Will voters in Nelson Mandela Bay once again punish the ANC over its failure to lead in the metro, like they did in 2016?

By Lizeka Tandwa

EXTRACT | How to steal a city: The battle for Nelson Mandela Bay

An extract taken from the book 'How to Steal a City' which gives an insider account of how the Nelson Mandela Bay administration was entirely captured and bled dry by a criminal syndicate, how factional politics within the ANC abetted that corruption, and how a comprehensive clean-up was eventually conducted.

By Crispian Olver 

Related Links
DA threatens legal action to have new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor appointed
Eastern Cape govt intends placing Nelson Mandela Bay under administration
WATCH | Covid-19: Inside a NMB hospital where dirt lines hallways, doctors clean wards
Read more on:
eastern capenelson mandela baygovernanceaccountability
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 1143 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 1718 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 3074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.99
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
12.08
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1970.30
(+0.70)
Silver
23.64
(+0.74)
Platinum
913.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2106.00
(+0.43)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo