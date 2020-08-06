1h ago

add bookmark

Friday Briefing | Stalemate: Why the ANC cannot act on corruption

Friday briefing

Stalemate: Why the ANC cannot act against corruption

There has been a definite change in the national mood over the last couple of weeks.

South Africans, battered after a decade of grand corruption and mismanagement by the ANC government, are again faced with the bile-inducing prospect of a new generation of cadres feasting at the trough of public procurement, their contracts lubricated by proximity and access, executed under the guise of opportunity and advancement.

Revelations around alleged corruption related to the awarding of tenders to politically connected individuals involved in the highest political office in the land – the presidency – and the highest bureaucratic official in the governing party, that of the secretary general.

It has led to enormous anger and frustration, compounded by the fact that more than two years after Jacob Zuma’s corrupted leadership was removed, no-one implicated it grand corruption has been charged, never mind sent to prison. Both the political and criminal justice system is broken. It rewards corruption and fraud with impunity and wealth.

In this week’s edition of Friday Briefing Freedom Under Law’s Nicole Fritz writes that there are enough mechanisms to deal with graft, while executive director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo, argues for a new way to combat corruption. I attempt to explain why the ANC cannot and won’t act against corruption: everyone has dirt on everyone else.

On a different note: News24 launches its subscription service on Saturday. We believe it will help secure the future of quality, independent journalism and we’re excited to push the boundaries to bring you world-class storytelling, opinions and investigations. Please embark on this journey with us.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor

Mutually assured destruction: Why the ANC cannot act against corruption

During the Cold War the "madman" theory held that because the Americans and Soviets could destroy each other with their nuclear arsenals they wouldn't dare launch a first strike. This seems to be the reason why the ANC cannot act against corruption.

By Pieter du Toit.

We've become used to the ANC's cruelness

There are more than enough mechanisms to deal with perpatrators of corruption instead of following through on the ANC's suggestion of a invesigating agency.

By Nicole Fritz 

Its time for a single agency model to fight corruption

A "single agency model" is needed to fight corruption which has permeated the ANC, and government as well as in the private sector.

By Lawson Naidoo

Related Links
Qaanitah Hunter | Will Ramaphosa be a one-term president?
OPINION | When the Stockdale Paradox moment beckons for the ANC
OPINION | Can the ANC stop gaslighting us please
Read more on:
anccyri ramaphosaace maga­shuleaccountabilitycorruptiongovernance
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 4040 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2732 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.54
(-0.81)
ZAR/GBP
23.01
(-0.53)
ZAR/EUR
20.77
(-0.37)
ZAR/AUD
12.65
(-0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.72)
Gold
2054.60
(-0.68)
Silver
28.24
(-5.06)
Platinum
969.00
(-2.90)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2193.23
(-1.18)
All Share
57656.69
(+0.05)
Top 40
53350.88
(+0.13)
Financial 15
9888.41
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
76178.50
(+0.02)
Resource 10
60086.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo