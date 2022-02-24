IN-DEPTH | Legislature falls short on public participation, say women activists

In 2016, the Dullah Omar Institute, in partnership with a group of NGOs launched a four-year project titled 'Putting People in People's Parliament' (PPiPP) to test the public participation framework in National and Provincial Legislatures.

When Phumeza Sibengile from Masiphakameni Local Development Agency in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape attended a committee meeting in the Eastern Cape Legislature, the experience left her overwhelmed.



"When I'm at the legislature, it's just a luxury for me, or a luxury place [and] if you don't have status, you don't belong there," she said. "It's a place for political parties only, not for developmental issues, and I felt a huge social distance between us as the local people, towards the people who are working there," she said.

Sibengile shared her experiences during a webinar in November last year where activists and partner organisations of the 'Putting People in People's Parliament' (PPiPP) project shared insights from the project.

Informing people of their basic rights

PPiPP was launched in 2016 by the Dullah Omar Institute in partnership with a group of NGOs to test the public participation framework in national and provincial legislatures and ultimately answers the question - What does Parliament look like for the ordinary citizen? They did this by putting ordinary citizens in Parliament and some of the provincial legislatures, and based on a set of indicators, documented the experiences.

The project worked in two provinces, one of which was the Eastern Cape, and through partner organisations, facilitated access to committee meetings for a number of activists in these provinces. Sibengile's organisation provides information, education and counselling and works to improve access to justice and constitutional rights and is situated roughly four hours away from the legislative hub in Bhisho.

She says her aim is to inform people of their basic rights, but it has not been easy.

"I don't know what we can do because for us, and we are here to be the voices of the people. [But] when we go and ask for information, they view you as the competition, and we don't want that competition because we are not competitors. They also view us as the watchdogs," she said, adding that she often feels like staff in the legislature act like they are doing them a favour in providing information.

Sibengile also spoke about access beyond the legislature, listing issues she experienced when trying to engage with local government. According to her, "gender, as a woman, is also a barrier to public engagement with government".

"In our local municipality, as a female, it is a no-go area," she said.

Even if I just go to ask for a simple document, the Integrated Development Plan (IDP), I'm asked 'who are you, where do you come from, do you have an appointment?' Sometimes you feel you can't do anything and… if you don't belong to this status, then you won't access this.

Rules of engagement

Another participant, Nobuzwe Mofokeng from the Interchurch Local Development Agency in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, said for her engaging with Parliament felt one-sided.



"For me, it was that I was not listened to and that I should just listen," she said.

In one of the indabas we attended, we were asking critical questions, but we ended up being ignored and our hands were not taken.

"When I googled public participation, it says that the government has a duty to facilitate public participation of the legislature in an open manner and hold plenary sittings in public. [There's a] Constitutional duty to interact with the public and assist the public with access to basic services."

Mofokeng said one of the ways in which public representatives in the legislature interact with the public is through the constituency offices. "But I've never had an MP or MPL calling a general meeting in my area. I've never seen any opportunity for the public to speak to them.



"I think when people are elected into government, they must take off the cap of the political party and wear the cap of the government. Mofokeng said at constituency offices it should be about the public's issues on matters relating to government, not a political party. "[But]," she says, "in Uitenhage, it's called the ANC office. In the constituency offices, why are they linked to a political party?" Mofokeng asked if this means that when she goes to the constituency office wearing an opposition party T-shirt, for example, she will not be treated as a person, but as a party. "So for me, one of my recommendations is that the parliamentary office should be government offices, not political party offices."



Partners in development, not politics



Both Phumeza and Nobuzwe are involved in rural-based organisations serving communities that are often far removed from legislatures. Both women stress that what they really want is to partner with government.



"I think when we met in this programme, we expected that maybe there will be a lot changing and we'll see a lot of partnerships on these platforms, but it's rare in our places," said Phumeza. "We just see more social distancing – disconnecting – and then, if I may say so, for us, we wanted to be a partner [and] be recognised as a partner in development, not a partner in politics."



Nobuzwe echoed the sentiments.

I think government is missing an opportunity of working with NGOs. We are on the ground, our ears are there. If we can work together, I think we could do great. This – the state, the legislature, and other arms of government – need to adjust their perspective and understanding of society and civil society organisations, particularly advice offices because, in an advice office, this will ensure a responsive discharge of their duties.

In response to the feedback, Andile Duka, Senior Manager Media Liaison for the Eastern Cape Legislature, said that it would be unfair to generalise when it comes to the conduct of legislature staff members.



"I am picking up that they don't understand the difference between legislature and government. They talk about the two as if they are the same entities which they are not," he said.



"The Constitution empowers the legislature to make laws, conduct oversight over the government and encourage public participation in the affairs of the legislature, [while] constituency offices are linked to political parties represented in the legislature, but are not meant to be used as political tools and to serve members of a particular party. Their recommendation is pleasing, though, that they must be apolitical.

"I think this is an opportunity for the legislature to engage with these people to build a better understanding and working relationship in the future."



- Lenina Rassool is a correspondent for the Womxn and Democracy Initiative, in collaboration with ParlyWatch, but is editorially independent.

