Mcebisi Ndletyana | Defying Zondo makes Zuma unworthy of former president status

Parliament needs to sit down and consider whether former president Jacob Zuma is holding up his end of the bargain and being representative of his office after once again telling the Zondo commission he will not be appearing before it, writes Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Just how far will Jacob Zuma's defiance of the Zondo commission go?

Justice Raymond Zondo had summoned the former president to appear from 18 to 22 January and on two more days next month. This is after Zuma absconded from the commission's proceedings in November 2020 and vowed to have nothing to do with the inquiry.

Zuma's lawyers did not even show up at the Constitutional Court hearing on 28 December 2020 to argue why the judges shouldn't grant the commission's request to order Zuma's appearance before it. While the Constitutional Court was yet to decide, Zondo had expected to see Zuma before him on Monday. On Friday, Zuma's lawyers wrote to the commission, saying he will not be appearing until the Constitutional Court had made its ruling.

READ | Jacob Zuma digs in heels, says he won't appear before Zondo commission

If Zuma continues to snub the commission, Judge Zondo does have recourse.

Defying summons is a criminal offence that could result either in a fine or six months in prison.

But there is a much bigger punishment Parliament may have to consider. This has to do with the official status of former presidents and the benefits they receive. Here in South Africa, ex-presidents reportedly get a R3 million salary per year and many other benefits.

Dating back to 1958 in the United States, a former president's status imposes obligations which the state is expected to meet.

A former president is not a typical retiree because the office of presidency is the most exalted public office in any country. Executive powers that reside in the office places a country's fate in the hands of its president. Citizens look up to presidents to solve their problems. Countries have even developed rituals and symbols to underscore the importance of its first citizen. A country's ruler travels in a motorcade for protection and has health practitioners to care for their needs. No public event starts without a president. When the president arrives, invited guests stand up and no one eats before he or she does. Although these are matters of protocol, people also comply because they're in awe of the president.

The presidency, in other words, has meaning.

Who voters elect into that office, especially during presidential elections, is partly a reflection of the identity and aspirations of the person voted in.

Citizens identify with their former presidents

Citizens identify with the person and believe he or she shares their dreams. In the president, voters see the best among their leaders and entrust them with their future. No wonder politics stirs passions. Even when voters understand a presidential candidate, if they can't "feel" that person, he or she is not getting their vote. Politics is not just a cognitive exercise.

The "feel" is a subjective, emotional connection. It is affection for a public figure. That is why presidents trigger emotional outbursts in their followers. People fall over each other to touch their leaders. And so, even after a president has left office, the public continues to look up to them, especially if they were not impeached or forced to resign by scandal.

People write to them, enquiring about all sorts of things and invite them to give lectures. Because they have an appreciation for the meaning of their office in public consciousness and take their public service seriously, ex-presidents comply with public demands.

Former presidents, therefore, continue to be public figures.

The public expects them to continue to conduct themselves and their affairs in a presidential manner.

It is difficult, however, to fulfil this role without means. It requires logistical and financial resources.

Harry Truman's financial difficulties

None felt this more than Harry Truman, the 33rd president of the US, upon ending his tenure in 1953. Unlike some former presidents, Truman did not retire to a wealthy post-presidential life. At that time, presidents did not get any financial benefits or assistance from the state. The year after leaving office in 1953, his income dropped to about $34 000 per annum, from around $100 000. He relied mainly on his military pension and, at some point, from the proceeds of the sale of his father's farm.

Ordinary citizens were unaware of Truman's changed financial circumstances. They still regarded him as "Mr President". And so, they imposed demands on his time and meagre resources.

He had to respond to their letters and travel to make speeches. Respectful of what he stood for, Truman would not engage in any activities that demeaned his stature as "Mr President". He received offers to sit on corporate boards and attach his name to companies in return for handsome fees.

"I could never lend myself," Truman said of such offers, "to any transaction, however respectable, that would commercialise on the prestige and dignity of the office of the presidency."

Word eventually got out, however, that Truman was battling financially.

Carnegie's offer

Not that the political establishment had been unaware of the plight of ex-presidents who were not well-to-do. Back in 1912, Andrew Carnegie, a businessman and philanthropist, offered to provide pensions to former presidents. But members of Congress demurred at the prospect of having a private corporate fund the lifestyle of former presidents. And President William Taft publicly rejected the idea of receiving the Carnegie-sponsored pension on his retirement in 1913. Carnegie's proposal, however, initiated a bill within Congress to consider the idea.

The bill got stuck in the gridlock of Senate activities, until 1957 when the Speaker of Congress got personally apprised of Truman's struggles. The following year, the Former Presidents Act was passed, making provision for former first citizens to receive a pension, an office and staff, bodyguards for their protection, transportation and air travel.

The primary objective of the act was to prevent ex-presidents getting involved "in business or [an] occupation which would demean the office he has held or capitalise upon it in any way deemed improper". Former presidents, members of Congress declared, "had to maintain the dignity of that great office".

Today, former US presidents get an annual pension of almost $220 000, just more than that of serving Cabinet ministers. Together with many benefits they get for life, the pension has freed US ex-presidents to become fully engaged in public life, pursuing activities that are in keeping with the dignity of their previous office. Just as they did when in office, they're still expected to protect and advance the well-being of their countries.

I have no doubt that when the drafters of the South African Constitution decided to provide for their ex-presidents, they had similar concerns and intentions in mind.

Accordingly, the country's former presidents have largely lived up to the expectations. They have remained involved in a number of public activities that serve the public good.

The much-adored Nelson Mandela continued to promote reconciliation; Thabo Mbeki shines attention to the plight of our continent and extolls us to strive towards a renaissance; and Kgalema Motlanthe has created a common platform for leading stakeholders to deliberate and formulate solutions to the country's challenges. Our fourth president, Jacob Zuma, is an unbecoming exception.

READ | Zuma claims unfair discrimination as he asks court to reinstate state funding in his corruption trial legal costs

Zuma's defiance of the Zondo commission tramples upon everything the status of former president represents. He has turned against the law he was meant to uphold and the institution he set up. His actions may well incite popular discontent to disrupt the commission from holding public officials accountable and recovering stolen funds.

It is therefore incumbent upon our lawmakers to ask themselves: if former president Zuma is cared for by the state in order "to maintain the dignity of that great office", is he still a worthy recipient of the generosity of the state?

- Mcebisi Ndletyana is associate professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and author of the Anatomy of the ANC in power: Insights from Port Elizabeth, 1990-2019 (HSRC Press, 2020).

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.