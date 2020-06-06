SATURDAY PROFILE | Phumla Williams: ‘I'm relieved that we finally did the right thing’

After eight years as the acting director-general of the Government Communication Information System (GCIS), Phumla Williams says she is relieved the Cabinet has finally appointed her permanently to the position last week.

Williams, who in 2018 broke down during testimony at the State Capture commission when she shared the emotional abuse she had to endure in the position when individuals attempted to loot state coffers, says the law was finally followed with her appointment.

"I think first and foremost, I'm relieved that we finally did the right thing," she says in her sunlit office at GCIS' headquarters in Tshwane, days after her appointment.

Williams, with a South African government face mask hanging around her neck, explains the Public Services Act was not designed for someone to act in a position for so long.

"So I'm really relieved that something has been done to correct the wrong even if it was not me and any other person, but I don't think it was correct to have the person to act for eight years." Phumla Williams

As head of GCIS, the institution responsible for all government communications including spokespeople, Williams will also speak on behalf of the Cabinet - a role carried out by professionals, such as Themba Maseko, in the past.