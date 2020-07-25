SATURDAY PROFILE | Prof Shabir Madhi: ‘I have bigger impact outside MAC than on it’

Professor Shabir Madhi, the man leading the University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa - considered to be a global front runner - is tired.

For the past four months, Madhi has been on the frontlines battling the invisible enemy, conducting clinical trials under unparalleled circumstances.

He has also been in the trenches alongside his colleagues on the Ministerial Advisory Council (MAC) guiding the country's war-like effort against the coronavirus.

And he thinks it might be time to focus his energy elsewhere.

"I'm definitely able to contribute much more by engaging directly with the public on issues which they would raise with me, be it with the media or be it through opinion pieces, than the impact that I'm having on the ministerial committee," a visibly tired Madhi said.



Members of the Department of Health's MAC have in the past few months often publicly disagreed with the government's Covid-19 response, among others, criticising "unscientific" regulations around retail sales.

One of the areas Madhi, a father of two, strongly disagrees with is the state's decision to close schools and allowing 100% taxi occupancy which "from a scientific perspective is the last thing you want to do".