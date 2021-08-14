SATURDAY PROFILE | 'Why would someone risk not getting vaccinated?' Inside a Joburg Covid-19 ward

After battling three waves of Covid-19 infections – and seeing several people die – ICU nurse Pat du Plessis* says she doesn’t understand why people would risk not getting the vaccine. Du Plessis speaks to James de Villiers about why she holds the hands of Covid-19 patients who die alone, and how she fears what may lay ahead.
Intensive care unit (ICU) nurse Pat du Plessis, 42 – who has spent the past year trying to save Covid-19 patients – says she does not understand why people do not want to be vaccinated.
In the past week alone, Du Plessis says six of the eight patients – including a 22-year-old – have died in the ICU where she works in Sandton, Johannesburg.
She says even though she tries her best to be optimistic, she can count on her fingers the number of people who've made it out alive during the current wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.
"All the stats are showing us that in hospitals in America, it's the people who are not vaccinated who end up in ICU and die," Du Plessis, who used a pseudonym for this interview, said.
She is not authorised to speak to the media.
"And then there are those people who still argue about taking the vaccine. They think they are invincible, and the majority of people are okay, but how do you know you're going to be?"
A tired sounding Du Plessis, who besides working 12-hours shifts has three children, says she's concerned about what will happen if not enough people get vaccinated to prevent a new variant from forming. She is speaking to News24 telephonically.
"Why would someone risk not getting vaccinated," she asks helpless. "I mean, I've got my extra protection at the moment. But I just wonder, are they not scared? Do they not know that what can happen?"
"I can tell you not one of the people in my ICU thought they're going to end up on a ventilator. And I don't want to take that chance. I'm sorry."
Du Plessis adds that she feels like a "superwoman" against Covid-19 because she has had both the vaccine and the virus, but the only way the pressure on hospitals will decrease is if the majority of people are vaccinated.
She pleads:
Want to 'start crying' thinking of the fourth wave
Du Plessis, who completed an advanced diploma in critical care in Bloemfontein, leaves her home in the morning at 06:30 to make it in time for her seven o'clock shift.
When she arrives at the hospital, her temperature is first taken and a health questionnaire completed, before she puts on her scrubs, a yellow, plastic apron, gloves and a buff over her hair.
In the ICU, she's required to wear both an N95 mask, and a vizor, and because of it, she says she's "hot all the time".
On most days, she only gets home at 20:00 even if her shift ends at 19:00, because there is "always too much to do" - just in time before her children aged 12, eight and six go to bed.
Aside from the dedicated Covid-19 ICU Du Plessis works in, the hospital also operates two Covid-19 focused high-care wards.
While the first two waves placed severe pressure on the hospital, the third wave driven by the Covid-19 Delta variant has brought about "chaos" and there is a severe shortage of nurses, she says.
"We are all so tired, from the doctors and the nurses down to the cleaning ladies and administrative staff," Du Plessis says, almost out of breath.
"I want to start crying, especially with talk of a fourth wave, because I promise you, I don't think the nursing staff will survive."
"In the ICU, there's constant movement and adrenaline. When someone gets a bit better, they are moved out to make space for someone who needs more urgent attention.
"And as soon as someone dies, the bed is immediately filled with someone as sick as they were."
Holding the hands of those who die alone
Softening her tone, Du Plessis says every time Covid-19 patients breathe their last breath alone in the ICU, she holds their hands. "Because I would be so scared if I was the patient. I would feel so alone."
She says when a patient dies monitors start to flash that oxygen levels are dropping dangerously low, and nurses wearing N95 masks, visors and latex gloves rush to assist the patient.
Elsewhere in the unit, people "like you and me" are fighting for their lives – everyone with a tube down their throat as they are unable to breathe on their own.
"Family isn't allowed in the unit because of the pandemic, so I sit next to the patient and pray and ask: 'God, please can this patient be okay'."
"That way, I'm sure that at least someone is there for them. I don't know if it sounds stupid, they might not even know that I'm there, but that is what I would've wanted."
This is something her many years in nursing school never prepared her for, she adds.
"The other day, I was standing on the one side of the unit, and all the monitors with all the patient's vitals on it were showing saturation levels under 80%. It's just something you've never seen before; there's no textbook for this."
The typical saturation levels for humans are between 95% to 100%, and below 90% is considered to be concerning.
Helplessly, she says:
She is grateful for close friends she is able to vent to, she says, as her husband – who is currently working in Cape Town – "doesn't quite understand" what she's going through.
Friends and family who pick up her kids from school and help make meals every other day have also been "a lifesaver".
"So, it's just difficult with my husband not being here. I mean, there is enough work for me to work more, but I need to be there for my three smaller children. And I'm just a bit emotionally drained."
'It feels like a miracle'
Near the end of the conversation, before Du Plessis has to rush off to take care of one of her children, I ask what keeps her going during the long hours and emotional pressure.
She sighs:
"So, I think it's small things like washing a patient's hair who's been too tired to do it for how long or helping them brush their teeth because they're literally too tired and too out of breath to raise their hands or their arms."
"It's about just trying to make a minute better for someone, or an hour for them to feel a little bit better," she says. "I think we all take our health for granted, for sure."
*Pat du Plessis is not the nurse's real name. She spoke freely on condition of anonymity because she does not have permission from hospital management to grant interviews. She is a professional nurse with 20 years' experience and holds a qualification in nursing and a further qualification in intensive care.
