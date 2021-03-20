2h ago

add bookmark

SATURDAY READ | Student protests: The fight for free education

Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
education

In a repeat of scenes from 2016, Wits University students took to the streets on 8 March to protest after some students had been unable to register for the 2021 academic year due to historical debt.

Two days later, Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police, as he passed the student protests in Braamfontein. Students had been protesting over concerns that thousands would be excluded from the academic year due to financial difficulties. 

Following Ntumba's death, the Wits protests gained momentum, with the South African Union of Students threatening to shut down the country's 26 universities on 15 March. 

Under pressure, Cabinet approved additional funding for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), saying it would now fork out R42 million this year. 

The money will go to mostly first-time qualifying students to enrol for higher education. 

During a media briefing, higher education minister Blade Nzimande said some of the demands to the government and universities relate to the debt of students who may not be funded by NSFAS.

Is the dream of free education a possibility? We asked three analysts to give us their views on where the government had gone wrong and whether there were any solutions to the current crisis. 

You can read their submissions below. 

Student protests: Austerity, higher education and a spectacular failure of imagination [for subscribers]

Relying on NSFAS is not sustainable and the situation, where thousands of students are turned away while others are drowning in debt, is untenable, writes Salim Vally.

 Student protests: The ANC revolution is eating its children [for subscribers]

Amid the infighting between ANC factions, the poor lose out as social assistance continues to shrink; unemployment, poverty and inequality increase; and "free" education remains an unattainable dream, writes Sean Gossel.

 The puzzle of student protests: An unresolved battle [for subscribers]

An opportunity to find a lasting solution to student demands was missed during the protests that led to universities' nationwide shutdown in 2015, writes Sethulego Matebesi.

  
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africastudent protestsstudent fees
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6305 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4182 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.71
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,745.07
(0.0)
Silver
26.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,199.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,639.50
(0.0)
All Share
65,911
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,313
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,117
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
86,583
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,193
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo