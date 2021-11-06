The ULTIMATE analysis of the election: Dawie Scholtz, Adriaan Basson, Qaanitah Hunter and more

The 2021 municipal elections will certainly be one to go down in history.



Right from the start, it was going to be a gruelling affair after the Constitutional Court ruled the elections had to take place by 1 November after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had approached it for a postponement.

This gave the IEC and political parties, who were caught on the back foot by the judgment, just 42 days to prepare.

When voting day came on 1 November, just more than 12 million citizens, who were registered, made their mark, while 14 million others chose to stay home (or go on a long weekend, it appears - with the voting day falling on a Monday).

Thirteen million other citizens, eligible to vote, chose not to register at all. With voter turnout at 45%, and with fewer of the ANC's supporters in its strongholds going out to vote, the party achieved just under 50% in this election - another first.

The end result - 66 hung municipalities. Of that, five were metros - leaving the ANC no longer the dominant party in the country, with some questioning whether it had now become a rural party.

The 2021 municipal elections was not just a gruelling affair on many counts, but also a complex one. To help you make sense of it all, we asked News24's electoral analyst, Dawie Scholtz, to break down three scenarios for you. You can read it below.

Adriaan Basson uses graphs to explain how the political landscape has changed since 2000.

With 30% of the country's municipalities hung, News24's political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, takes a look at how coalition talks first began with a little flirtation but quickly descended into something else.

And while a lot of the focus has been on the performance of the ANC in this election, political analyst Daniel Silke takes a look what lies ahead for the DA.

Finally, independent analyst David Bruce examines the undercurrent of violence in the run-up to the election and analysed what needs to be done going forward to lessen the tide.

Why the ANC sleepwalked into a disaster, and three scenarios ahead of 2024 elections

The 2021 municipal elections was an extraordinary one that threw up some complexities. News24 electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz breaks down what came out of this election and the implications for the future.

GRAPHICS | The changing landscape of politics in SA's cities since 2000

Adriaan Basson uses six graphs to tell the story of the changing political landscape in South Africa's biggest cities.

Sixty-six hung municipalities and the coalition tango

With 30% of the country's municipalities hung, coalition talks are underway at full throttle. Qaanitah Hunter writes it initially starts gently with some flirtation before quick-stepping into self-interest and intense demands.

The tough road ahead for the DA towards 2024

The low voter turnout in this election appeared to favourably distort the election results towards the DA in many parts of the country, but there are certain considerations the party needs to make if it is going to perform well in 2024, writes Daniel Silke.

A mostly peaceful election but violence still overshadows SA political life

Due to the ongoing role played by violence in political life in South Africa, it is not possible to say the elections were entirely free and fair, writes David Bruce.

You can read more of News24's election analysis here.