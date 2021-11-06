2h ago

add bookmark

The ULTIMATE analysis of the election: Dawie Scholtz, Adriaan Basson, Qaanitah Hunter and more

accreditation
Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Graphic: Rudi Louw)
(Graphic: Rudi Louw)

The 2021 municipal elections will certainly be one to go down in history. 

Right from the start, it was going to be a gruelling affair after the Constitutional Court ruled the elections had to take place by 1 November after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had approached it for a postponement.

This gave the IEC and political parties, who were caught on the back foot by the judgment, just 42 days to prepare. 

When voting day came on 1 November, just more than 12 million citizens, who were registered, made their mark, while 14 million others chose to stay home (or go on a long weekend, it appears - with the voting day falling on a Monday).

Thirteen million other citizens, eligible to vote, chose not to register at all. With voter turnout at 45%, and with fewer of the ANC's supporters in its strongholds going out to vote, the party achieved just under 50% in this election - another first. 

The end result - 66 hung municipalities. Of that, five were metros - leaving the ANC no longer the dominant party in the country, with some questioning whether it had now become a rural party. 

The 2021 municipal elections was not just a gruelling affair on many counts, but also a complex one. To help you make sense of it all, we asked News24's electoral analyst, Dawie Scholtz, to break down three scenarios for you. You can read it below. 

Adriaan Basson uses graphs to explain how the political landscape has changed since 2000. 

With 30% of the country's municipalities hung, News24's political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, takes a look at how coalition talks first began with a little flirtation but quickly descended into something else. 

And while a lot of the focus has been on the performance of the ANC in this election, political analyst Daniel Silke takes a look what lies ahead for the DA.

Finally, independent analyst David Bruce examines the undercurrent of violence in the run-up to the election and analysed what needs to be done going forward to lessen the tide.

Why the ANC sleepwalked into a disaster, and three scenarios ahead of 2024 elections

The 2021 municipal elections was an extraordinary one that threw up some complexities. News24 electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz breaks down what came out of this election and the implications for the future. 

GRAPHICS | The changing landscape of politics in SA's cities since 2000

Adriaan Basson uses six graphs to tell the story of the changing political landscape in South Africa's biggest cities.

Sixty-six hung municipalities and the coalition tango

With 30% of the country's municipalities hung, coalition talks are underway at full throttle. Qaanitah Hunter writes it initially starts gently with some flirtation before quick-stepping into self-interest and intense demands.

The tough road ahead for the DA towards 2024

The low voter turnout in this election appeared to favourably distort the election results towards the DA in many parts of the country, but there are certain considerations the party needs to make if it is going to perform well in 2024, writes Daniel Silke.

A mostly peaceful election but violence still overshadows SA political life

Due to the ongoing role played by violence in political life in South Africa, it is not possible to say the elections were entirely free and fair, writes David Bruce. 

You can read more of News24's election analysis here. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south africahoughtonmunicipalelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7725 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

17m ago

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.31
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,818.27
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,038.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,036.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.7%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo