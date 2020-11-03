1h ago

add bookmark

US election: Everything you need to know about Trump, Biden and what’s at stake

Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.
Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

On 3 November, US citizens vote for their next president. News24 breaks down what you need to know about these elections. 

In a few hours' time, American citizens will be waking up to vote in a highly-contested election which pits current President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden. 

According to The New York Times, Republican Trump is 74 years old and is currently the 45th president of the United States. Trump's contender, Biden, is three years older.

Biden served as Barack Obama's vice-president. If Biden is elected, he will become the oldest president in US history at his inauguration. Trump will be the oldest president to win a second term, if he claims victory.  

READ | Explainer: Why does the US only have two dominant political parties?

According to Reuters, more than 95 million Americans had already cast their votes, using the early ballot system. 

The increase in the use of the mail-in and early voting system was largely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed 230 000 people in the United States. 

Reuters reported that experts predict the turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in 2016.

READ |  Explainer: Why the US elections may be decided before 3 November

The youth vote is expected to play a big role in this year's election.

USA Today reported that, as of 23 October, more than five million young people (in the 18-29 age group) had voted early or used absentee ballots in the 2020 elections. This included nearly three million in key battleground states, eclipsing 2016 early voting totals for that age group, according to statistics compiled by the CIRCLE research centre at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

This is despite what appears to be concerted efforts to try to hinder the youth vote across the country. 

READ | Explainer: Why young voters might decide the US presidential elections

At the moment, Biden is leading Trump in the national polls, but this doesn't mean he will take the election.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but lost at the electoral college.  

READ | Explainer: Why a US presidential candidate can lose the popular vote and still become president

Different states come into play in the elections. These are labelled battleground or swing states and are generally states that have not yet decided on whether to vote Republican or Democrat. 

In 2020, the swing states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

In the last days, in the run-up to the election, the two candidates have focused their energies on these states in an attempt to win them over. 

READ | Explainer: US elections: What are swing states?

Reuters reported that British betting company, Ladbrokes Coral Group, had said bettors have placed more than 50/50 odds on the results of Tuesday's US presidential election being declared by Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
John Matisonn | Will Covid-19 chase Trump out of the White House?
John Matisonn | On the final US presidential debate: Is the October surprise coming?
John Matisonn | Trump to women: 'Please like me!'
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 431 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1689 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1004 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.95
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.89
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.13)
Gold
1892.28
(-0.13)
Silver
24.06
(-0.02)
Platinum
858.99
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2221.00
(+0.91)
All Share
52618.04
(+1.81)
Top 40
48392.97
(+1.94)
Financial 15
9597.63
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
74209.30
(+1.05)
Resource 10
48893.98
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo