What do we know about 'John Wick' - the man who allegedly took out a Boko Haram gang leader in Mamelodi?

Residents in Mamelodi, Pretoria, have been celebrating the work of a person named "John Wick", who they believe have been targeting gang members in the community.

Killings in the community have sparked social media conversations, with "Mamelodi" and "John Wick" becoming top searched and trending topics.

News24 looked at who the so-called John Wick targets could be, who he might be, and how the community has responded.

The past week, residents in Mamelodi, Pretoria, have celebrated the work of a person dubbed "John Wick", who they believe are targeting gang members from Boko Haram in the community.



EWN reported that between August and 10 October, the person was believed to be behind the murders of as many as seven people, and the wounding of one other in the community.

John Wick is a fictional hitman, portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the US movie franchise, who seeks vengeance after a Russian gang invades his home.

Who are the so-called John Wick targets?

The so-called John Wick is believed to be targeting Boko Haram gang members in Mamelodi in what is believed to be vigilantism, IOL reported.

Community members believe the person responsible for the murder of an apparent Boko Haram leader Phillip Given Mnguni in broad daylight, was captured on video and shared on social media.

TimesLive reported that a police task team found Mnguni was allegedly linked to several cases related to the Boko Haram gang in Mamelodi.

The video shows how the killer, whose face is hidden, pulls the trigger and shoots at the man, even after he is apparently dead.

The incident follows the death of seven men who were allegedly killed in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, The Citizen reported.

TimesLive reported that the person has also been linked to the killing of several people in the community in August.

IOL reported that a Facebook profile named "John Wick Mamelodi" has been created where a person writes that they are targeting Boko Haram in the community. It is unclear if the Facebook profile is linked to the killer or not.

Who might John Wick be?

The Pretoria News reported that the alleged killer is from another gang called Bafarasai - a possibly break-away from Boko Haram - which wanted to take over control of the township from Boko Haram.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told eNCA that evidence at their disposal suggests that "John Wick" doesn't exist.

"With regards to John Wick, it is just something that we believe does not exist because we do not have proof of it. Like I said, evidence that we have at our disposal does not suggest that there is a lone gunman going around [killing people]," Muridili said.

She said a possible motive behind the killings was that there may be a rivalry between Boko Haram and another gang in the community.

How has the community responded?

IOL reported that while some people in the community have been rejoicing that Boko Haram gangsters are being "dealt with", some have grown concerned that the individual might be from a rival gang.

Meanwhile, the community policing forum chairperson in Mamelodi west, Tebogo Mashigo, told EWN that the community were lauding the vigilante as a hero.

Mashigo added that amid the killings, a lot of false information had been doing the rounds on social media, attributing certain murders to the so-called John Wick, while police reported that no murders were taking place.