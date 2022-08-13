1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Salman Rushdie may lose eye, is on ventilator after stabbing, agent says

accreditation

British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye after he was repeatedly stabbed at a literary event in New York state Friday.

Following the attack just before 11:00 local time Rushdie had been airlifted to the hospital where he needed emergency surgery, and his agent said in a statement obtained by The New York Times that "the news is not good."

"Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that as of now Rushdie cannot speak.

New York state police identified the suspect involved in Friday morning's attack as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey. A probable motive remained unclear.

Police said Rushdie was stabbed in the neck as well as the abdomen. A number of people rushed to the stage and took the suspect to the ground, before a trooper present at the event arrested him.

A doctor in the audience administered medical care until emergency first responders arrived. An interviewer onstage, 73-year-old Ralph Henry Reese, suffered a facial injury but has been released from the hospital, police said.

The attack occurred at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a tranquil lakeside community 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Buffalo city.

Salman Rushdie
Ahmed Salman Rushdie (Photo: Bernhard Robben/Getty Images)

ALSO READ:

Carl LeVan, an American University politics professor attending the event, told AFP he saw the suspect run onto the stage where Rushdie was seated and "stabbed him repeatedly and viciously."

LeVan, a Chautauqua regular, said the suspect "was trying to stab him as many times as possible before he was subdued," adding that he believed the man "was trying to kill" Rushdie.

"There were gasps of horror and panic from the crowd," the professor said.

LeVan said witnessing the event had left him "shaken," adding he considered Chautauqua a safe place of creative freedom.

"To know that this happened here, and to see it - it was horrific," he said. "What I saw today was the essence of intolerance."

Another witness, John Stein, told ABC that the assailant "started stabbing on the right side of the head, of the neck. And there was blood... erupting".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
salman rushdiebooks
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 1554 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
54% - 8548 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
33% - 5243 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 502 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,802.29
0.0%
Silver
20.82
0.0%
Palladium
2,227.50
0.0%
Platinum
966.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
63,996
-1.0%
All Share
70,731
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,048
-2.8%
Industrial 25
86,577
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,059
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo