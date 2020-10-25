1h ago

Monique Muller claims she got protection order against Katlego Maboe in explosive upcoming tell-all

Thinus Ferreira
Katlego Maboe.
Katlego Maboe.
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe was caught in a social media storm after allegations of infidelity and abuse were brought against him.
  • A video, in which Katlego appears to confess to cheating on his partner, first surfaced on Twitter on Thursday evening.
  • In an upcoming tell-all interview, Monique Muller opens up about her relationship with the TV personality and claims she got a protection order against him, after a "physical attack." 

In a 1-minute teaser for an upcoming tell-all interview with GoBinge on YouTube, Katlego Maboe's partner Monique Muller claims she got a protection order against the TV personality after a "physical attack." 

Following the release of a video on social media on Thursday night, in which Katlego appears to confess to cheating on his partner, the Safta award-winning presenter posted a statement on Instagram admitting to the infidelity. 

Katlego has subsequently been removed from Expresso Morning Show on SABC3, and insurer Outsurance said it would remove all of its TV commercials featuring him. 

In a statement Katlego Maboe said: "I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives - an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings".

"In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner," he added. 

In the upcoming tell-all interview, Monique opens up about her relationship with Katlego, and alleges abuse and infidelity, claiming a "physical attack" happened.

In the clips, she says "this thing has been so misconstrued. I feel that everything this man has already done to me, the world is allowing him to continue to do."

WATCH THE TEASER CLIP ON YOUTUBE HERE

