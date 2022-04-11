9h ago

add bookmark

Adriaan Basson | I have a dream, and his name is President Siya Kolisi

accreditation
Adriaan Basson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya and Rachel Kolisi at the launch of the Kolisi Foundation in Cape Town on 5 April 2022.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi at the launch of the Kolisi Foundation in Cape Town on 5 April 2022.
Supplied

In an era of negativity and selfie celebrities, Siya and Rachel Kolisi challenge us to do good- one person at a time, writes Adriaan Basson.

In an era where celebrities spend more time on Instagram than in the streets, the launch of the Kolisi Foundation last week filled me with optimism, hope and energy.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, are arguably South Africa's hottest superstar couple at the moment. Having led the Springboks to a historic World Cup victory in 2019 and after signing up with a global management agency, Siya could have easily decided to spend his time luxuriating on wine farms and yachts, hanging out with the rich, famous and dodgy in their helicopters and limousines.

Not Siya and Rachel. Instead, they have spent the past two years setting up a foundation to use their currency, privilege and power for the benefit of others who, like a young Siya, need a break in life.

The idea for the foundation was born in Japan after the couple decided "when, not if, we win the World Cup, we will use the achievement to improve the lives of others".

With the assistance of South Africa's goodness guru, Dr Andrew Muir, they set up their foundation and officially launched last week after feedings thousands of hungry South Africans during two years of lockdown.

Their story 

Siya and Rachel's story is a truly South African tale of love and hope.

Having grown up poor, poorly fed and overhearing the screams of the women in his life being abused by their partners, Siya only realised later in life the trauma he had to endure as a child.

His therapist identified in him all the signs of trauma, he said during an interview at last week's launch. Too many men grow up thinking this is what life is supposed to be, he added.

That is why gender-based violence is one of the three pillars of focus for the foundation. The other two are feeding projects, and sports and educational development in Zwide, the Eastern Cape, where Siya hails from.

They support Langa for Men, an organisation of young men who speak to boys in the Cape Town suburb to encourage them to break the chain of women abuse.

Like Siya, all the men involved in the programme saw their mothers and sisters being physically and verbally abused. "It takes one man to break the chain".

Being an international sports star, who grew up in a patriarchal society, Siya is the perfect role model for South African boys. A cornerstone belief of the foundation is: "Gender-based violence starts and ends with men."

Impactful change 

It was lovely to see how Siya and Rachel acknowledge each other as equals. Rachel is far from the stereotypical image of a WAG, spending her days preparing the perfect selfie. She is absolutely dedicated to making an impactful change and using her privilege, having grown up in a middle-class family and being married to a global superstar, to the advantage of South Africa.

Unlike many other privileged South Africans, who spend their days moaning about the state of the nation, talking themselves into perpetual depression, the Kolisis get their hands dirty. And they challenge each of us to do the same.

Their mindset is not one of waiting for the ANC government - corrupt and dysfunctional as it is - to fix our social and societal ills. Of course, it would have been better had our government actually delivered basic services and created conditions for massive job creation. And I did imagine for a fleeting moment how nice it would have been listening to Siya as a future president of South Africa.

But we have no time to wait, and the Kolisis are showing the way.

READ | GOOD NEWS DAY: Thank you South Africa and News24 readers

Two weeks ago, News24 dedicated our entire news stream to good news stories of South Africans making a difference in their own ways. The reaction from our readers was overwhelmingly positive.

Asked what they do to stay motivated when faced with the enormity of South Africa's social needs, the Kolisis said: "Remember the one, one by one. You cannot fix all our problems at once, but you can start with the one person or issue that you can change."

Siya knows this very well. A teacher named Eric Songwiqi once saw in him a future Springbok captain and decided to give him a boost in life.

Imagine the unstoppable power of goodness sweeping across the land if we all decide to follow suit.

Contact or contribute to the Kolisi Foundation at www.kolisifoundation.org.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24. 

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokskolisirachel kolisisiya kolisikolisi foundation
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5868 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2475 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.03
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.93
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,959.30
+0.6%
Silver
25.21
+1.7%
Palladium
2,528.50
+4.3%
Platinum
991.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,671
-0.1%
All Share
74,692
-0.1%
Resource 10
82,943
-0.2%
Industrial 25
79,989
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,088
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo