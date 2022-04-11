Adriaan Basson | I have a dream, and his name is President Siya Kolisi

In an era of negativity and selfie celebrities, Siya and Rachel Kolisi challenge us to do good- one person at a time, writes Adriaan Basson.

In an era where celebrities spend more time on Instagram than in the streets, the launch of the Kolisi Foundation last week filled me with optimism, hope and energy.



Bok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, are arguably South Africa's hottest superstar couple at the moment. Having led the Springboks to a historic World Cup victory in 2019 and after signing up with a global management agency, Siya could have easily decided to spend his time luxuriating on wine farms and yachts, hanging out with the rich, famous and dodgy in their helicopters and limousines.

Not Siya and Rachel. Instead, they have spent the past two years setting up a foundation to use their currency, privilege and power for the benefit of others who, like a young Siya, need a break in life.

The idea for the foundation was born in Japan after the couple decided "when, not if, we win the World Cup, we will use the achievement to improve the lives of others".

With the assistance of South Africa's goodness guru, Dr Andrew Muir, they set up their foundation and officially launched last week after feedings thousands of hungry South Africans during two years of lockdown.

Their story

Siya and Rachel's story is a truly South African tale of love and hope.

Having grown up poor, poorly fed and overhearing the screams of the women in his life being abused by their partners, Siya only realised later in life the trauma he had to endure as a child.

His therapist identified in him all the signs of trauma, he said during an interview at last week's launch. Too many men grow up thinking this is what life is supposed to be, he added.

That is why gender-based violence is one of the three pillars of focus for the foundation. The other two are feeding projects, and sports and educational development in Zwide, the Eastern Cape, where Siya hails from.

They support Langa for Men, an organisation of young men who speak to boys in the Cape Town suburb to encourage them to break the chain of women abuse.

Like Siya, all the men involved in the programme saw their mothers and sisters being physically and verbally abused. "It takes one man to break the chain".

Being an international sports star, who grew up in a patriarchal society, Siya is the perfect role model for South African boys. A cornerstone belief of the foundation is: "Gender-based violence starts and ends with men."

Impactful change

It was lovely to see how Siya and Rachel acknowledge each other as equals. Rachel is far from the stereotypical image of a WAG, spending her days preparing the perfect selfie. She is absolutely dedicated to making an impactful change and using her privilege, having grown up in a middle-class family and being married to a global superstar, to the advantage of South Africa.

Unlike many other privileged South Africans, who spend their days moaning about the state of the nation, talking themselves into perpetual depression, the Kolisis get their hands dirty. And they challenge each of us to do the same.

Their mindset is not one of waiting for the ANC government - corrupt and dysfunctional as it is - to fix our social and societal ills. Of course, it would have been better had our government actually delivered basic services and created conditions for massive job creation. And I did imagine for a fleeting moment how nice it would have been listening to Siya as a future president of South Africa.

But we have no time to wait, and the Kolisis are showing the way.

Two weeks ago, News24 dedicated our entire news stream to good news stories of South Africans making a difference in their own ways. The reaction from our readers was overwhelmingly positive.

Asked what they do to stay motivated when faced with the enormity of South Africa's social needs, the Kolisis said: "Remember the one, one by one. You cannot fix all our problems at once, but you can start with the one person or issue that you can change."

Siya knows this very well. A teacher named Eric Songwiqi once saw in him a future Springbok captain and decided to give him a boost in life.

Imagine the unstoppable power of goodness sweeping across the land if we all decide to follow suit.

Contact or contribute to the Kolisi Foundation at www.kolisifoundation.org.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.

