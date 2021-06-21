4h ago

Adriaan Basson | If you live in Gauteng, you should be in Level 5 lockdown

Adriaan Basson
The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was gutted by a fire in April. The hospital is still closed.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The third wave has turned into a tsunami in Gauteng. There is only one person who can break the devastating chain of infections: you, writes Adriaan Basson.

"The haunting blare of ambulance sirens continued to ring out across the capital almost non-stop. Inside a government hospital, the largest Covid-19 facility in the capital, overburdened facilities and a shortage of oxygen cylinders meant there was two to a bed, while outside patients waiting for beds gasped for air on stretchers and in ambulances, while sobbing relatives stood by their sides. Some sat with oxygen cylinders they had bought themselves out of desperation. Others died waiting in the hospital car park."

This was the description by The Guardian of an Indian hospital in Delhi in April, when the country's healthcare system collapsed in the wake of a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections. It was a global horror story that will reverberate in the country's psyche for years to come.

I started hearing similar stories about hospitals in Gauteng, particularly Johannesburg, last week. About people stuck in their cars in the parking lots of overfull hospitals. I am frightened that my reporters will have to file stories like these in due course on News24.

It is now clear that the third wave of Covid-19 infections is a tsunami in Gauteng. The graph of infections is still pointing skywards with no signals of decline. More people are being infected and dying of Covid-19 in Gauteng than during any of the previous two waves.

On Sunday night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 8 640 daily infections in Gauteng. The highest day of infections in the province during the second wave in January was 6 218.

More people have now died from Covid-19 in Gauteng than in any other province.

If you are a resident of Gauteng, it should go without saying that you should now be living as close to Level 5 lockdown as possible. You don't need President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell you to isolate, not go to parties or social gatherings, limit your interaction in shops and at work to the absolute minimum or always wear a mask and sanitise when you go out.

You should now be in survival mode, for your own health and for those around you. Remember, even if you believe you are healthy enough to survive getting Covid-19, you may inadvertently pass on the virus to someone older or sicker in the queue at a shop or to a friend who has elderly parents.

Now is a time for extreme vigilance and care, not only if you live in Gauteng, but particularly for residents of Johannesburg and Pretoria because of your booming numbers. More than 5 000 of you are currently being hospitalised, of which over 1 000 are in ICU.

Elective surgeries are being postponed because there are simply no more ICU beds available.

Yes, we can moan and groan about the government's poor planning, the closing of field hospitals or the fact that other medical facilities, which could have assisted with Covid-19 patients, are currently not open or still under construction.

And yes, the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital should have been opened by now following a fire earlier this year, at least partly to accommodate Covid-19 patients, and the vaccine rollout should have been much faster and efficient. There will be a time to address these matters appropriately.

But Gauteng is in crisis mode and we simply don't have the luxury of time to complain and blame right now. It is up to each and every resident of Gauteng to break this devastating wave before it kills more people, like the business luminary Jabu Mabuza last week.

It is not going to be up to Ramaphosa or the acting health minister or the premier to stop the tsunami in Gauteng. There is only one person who can break the chain right now: you.

PS: I feel incredible empathy for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who had to make the unenviable decision whether to close schools again. She basically had to choose between another lost generation or breaking the chain of infections at schools.

I understand her decision, and wish all teachers, parents and pupils the absolute best in staying safe while you catch up on lost academic work. I am incredibly relieved that teachers will be inoculated from Wednesday. You remain the heroes of this country.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.

