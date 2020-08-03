Adriaan Basson | Let's not pretend to be surprised by the ANC's tender corruption, please

Last week, the country was outraged about the latest allegations of tender corruption in Gauteng's health department.

There is nothing surprising about the story of alleged corruption with a PPE tender. Tender corruption has been institutionalised under the ANC.

The Hawks and the NPA have to act now and arrest corrupt comrades and their business partners.

In 2008, working as a young investigative reporter at the Mail & Guardian, a stash of documents landed on my desk which made me run to the office of my then editor, Ferial Haffajee.



It was payment schedules of hundreds of millions of rands paid by the Gauteng Department of Health to an obscure consultancy firm called 3P. A young ANC leader, with a penchant for Ed Hardy caps, headed the health department.

His name was Brian Hlongwa.

Included in the payment schedules for the tender was an amount of R7 million for a volleyball tournament.

I couldn't believe my eyes, but there it was. The Gauteng Health Department, then already under massive pressure for not delivering basic services at the provincial hospitals and clinics, was paying some consultant R7 million to host a volleyball tournament.

It was clear daylight robbery. These were the days before we knew a government could be "captured". Looking back now, it is obvious 3P captured Gauteng Health on Hlongwa's watch.

Many straightforward government services, for which the department had employed staff, were outsourced to 3P. In return, 3P's boss Richard Payne assisted Hlongwa in buying a luxury house in Bryanston and allegedly showered him with other benefits.

A probe was initiated and Hlongwa didn't return as Health MEC after the 2009 elections. But in the ANC, what he did was not strange or unusual or worthy of censure. He was merely "demoted" to the position of chief whip for the party in the Gauteng legislature, to take off the public heat.

Only 10 years later, in 2018, did Hlongwa step aside as chief whip after the publication of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that detailed his alleged corruption.

Hlongwa is not in prison or being prosecuted.

At the same time, Hlongwa's political head was in the news for the wrong reasons. His name was Paul Mashatile and he was the ANC's chairperson in Gauteng and the province's premier.

Mashatile was at the top of what the Mail & Guardian dubbed the "Alex Mafia"; a grouping of activists from Alexandra township in Johannesburg who grew up with Mashatile and were all benefiting from tenders from the Gauteng government and its many agencies.

Although clear evidence of wrongdoing was published, neither Mashatile, nor any of his comrades were disciplined, censured, prosecuted or imprisoned. Today, Mashatile is the ANC's treasurer general.

Mashatile was succeeded by Nomvula Mokonyane as Gauteng premier. I don't have to tell you anything about "Mama Action's" alleged corrupt liaisons with Bosasa, that is currently playing out at the Zondo Commission.

I thought back to these things as I followed the outrage over the latest Gauteng tender scandal last week. This time, it concerns a R125-million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE) that was awarded to the company of Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko. (Mr Diko calls himself a "king", but this is disputed by the Eastern Cape government.)

The scandal has led to Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku, Gauteng's Health MEC, taking leave from their positions. Masuku's wife is a business partner of Mr Diko.

It goes without saying that the investigations into the transaction should be welcomed. What has surprised me, though, is how many people were surprised at hearing about this story.

There is absolutely nothing surprising about this story, or all the other stories about ANC bigwigs or their family members eating at the trough of Covid-19 procurement.

Tender corruption normalised

Tender corruption has been all but normalised under the ANC's rule. In fact, it would be surprising if a tender was uncovered anywhere where the ANC governs that did not involve bribery of some sort.

A senior government official told me a few months ago: "All the tenders are corrupt. Each one of them. Everybody knows this." He quipped how known corrupt ANC benefactors suddenly became outspoken against state capture when they realised the Guptas were eating their lunch. "They [the Guptas] just stole in billions, not millions."

Speak to any business owner who has tried to do business with the government. You will hear horror stories. And this has nothing to do with BEE: I have spoken to many black entrepreneurs who get no business from government because they refuse to pay bribes.

It is not hyperbolic to say we are probably overpaying for every single service and product the government procures for its citizens. Billions of rands are being diverted, every year, to luxury vehicles, properties and offshore bank accounts.

The rot we know of – and here I include the Gupta Leaks – is just the tip of the iceberg.

The only way to deal with this, is for the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to start making those long-awaited corruption and state capture arrests.

The time is up. The people are restless. We need to see comrades and suits in handcuffs. Now.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24