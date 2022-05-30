Adriaan Basson | Who killed Namhla Mtwa? We, the men, did

How long will it take for South Africa's men to break the culture of patriarchy and abuse that led to the death of Namhla Mtwa? asks Adriaan Basson.

I really wanted to write a positive, upbeat column today about several significant, positive developments in our beloved South Africa over the past seven days.

Topping the list are last week's series of state capture arrests, including the former CEO of Transnet, and S&P's upgrade of the outlook of South Africa's economy from "stable" to "positive".

These are major developments that should give us all much-needed hope we so desperately need as we enter a winter of discontent. Load shedding, prolonged strikes and water troubles in Johannesburg and Gqeberha are very much our reality for the next few months.

As much as I wanted to be upbeat today, there is one story that refuses to leave my mind since I saw the images of her badly beaten-up face and desperate cries for help: the murder of Namhla Mtwa.

Assassinated

To recap: Namhla, a 35-year-old OR Tambo municipal employee from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, was assassinated outside her Sidwadwa home on 21 April when she arrived back from work. The killer pumped nine bullets into her body, even after she had given her last breath.

Her mother, hearing the gunshots and screams, ran outside and pleaded with the gunman to stop, but he continued shooting.

For a month, the local police made no progress with their investigation into her murder. This prompted her sister, Sanga, to release a series of photos and WhatsApp messages from Namhla's phone on Twitter.

Out of desperation, she tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and other luminaries in an attempt to draw attention to her sister's brutal death.

The images and messages were horrific and revealed a woman being abused, degraded and beaten down for years by a man until her troubled life was finally cut short by the bullets from a man's gun.

In the photos, Namhla's badly beaten body is visible. Her face is bleeding and bruised. Her legs are purple from what must have been severe beating with a blunt object. She pleads with the man to leave her alone until her injuries have healed. He threatens to harm her further.

She types with her sore fingers that she cannot drive to a doctor to be examined. She apologises for disappointing her abuser.

Her family alleges the messages were sent to and from an ANC-linked Eastern Cape businessman, called Major Bhekizulu, her boyfriend. Bhekizulu, who was out on bail for allegedly shooting dead an employee in 2018, denies murdering Namhla.

National outrage

These posts led to a national outrage about Namhla's brutal death. If it wasn't for Sanga's brave posts, we would likely not have known Namhla Mtwa's name today - like we don't know the names of the 66 other South Africans who were also murdered on 21 April, according to the latest crime statistics.

Having covered crime in South Africa for almost two decades, I have learnt that the majority of murders happen between people who know each other or who are acquainted. This figure fluctuates between 50% and 70%.

So, to break it down, if 67 people are murdered per day in South Africa, as many as 47 of them were killed by someone they knew.

Although nobody has been arrested for Namhla's murder, and Cele has so far ruled out the possibility that she was killed by her allegedly abusive boyfriend, everything points to Namhla being one of those 47.

It doesn't take a degree in criminology to figure out that it is highly unlikely a stranger would follow Namhla, shoot her nine times, even after she had died, and drive away without taking a thing from the crime scene.

It is hard to disagree with Namhla's uncle, Gcobani Mtwa, who told a delegation of top cops and Cele: "My question is, why with all this irrefutable evidence published on social media showing our baby girl was being abused, is it not enough for the police to arrest the suspect? We are disappointed that the police are not arresting the suspect."

Inexplicable

It is inexplicable why the police have not at least questioned Bhekizulu for allegedly assaulting Namhla, as per the messages and images on her phone, even if they don't yet have evidence linking him to the murder? Surely, the police can quickly verify whether the messages were sent from his phone or not? We can just hope that the cops have an ace up their sleeves.

Several women remarked that Namhla's desperate messages show she was killed long ago by an abusive man before being physically removed from this planet. Her soul was torn, her spirit broken.

How many other Namhla Mtwas are there in South Africa who will today be beaten, belittled, degraded or hurt by violent, abusive men?

How long will "toxic masculinity" remain a dinner table topic of the chattering classes, instead of an everyday action by men to break down structures of patriarchy and supremacy wherever it occurs?

How long must we wait for women to expose abusers on social media, before we, as men, speak up and call out those in our family, friendship and professional circles who are known abusers?

Yes, it is important that the man who pulled the trigger that cut down Namhla Mtwa's young life be brought to book, but it is not a mystery who killed her and every other woman who will die today.

It is us, the men of South Africa.

If you are a victim of gender-based violence, please call the GBV command centre on 0800 428 428 or send a “please call me” message to *120*7867#.

- Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of News24.

