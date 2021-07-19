1h ago

add bookmark

Cyril Ramaphosa | This Nelson Mandela Day, South Africans were the heroes Madiba once spoke of

accreditation
Cyril Ramaphosa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

In the wake of last week's destruction, the ideals for which Nelson Mandela worked and to which he devoted his life have galvanised our nation's spirit, writes Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dear fellow South African, 

On Sunday, we joined with people across the world in marking Nelson Mandela Day through acts of service and generosity.

But this Nelson Mandela Day was different to previous years. It took place in the aftermath of a week in which parts of our country were gripped by violence and mayhem.

It was a week in which we were confronted by deeply unsettling images of desolate owners standing outside the shells of what was once a thriving business; of looted shops and warehouses; of burning trucks and buildings and streets strewn with debris; of anxious citizens barricading their communities; and of snaking queues of people lining up to buy food.

Despite this, we observed Nelson Mandela Day not as country on its knees, but as a people who collectively embody the spirit of Nelson Mandela, perhaps as never before.

A united people

What I have seen in the last few days is a people united, resolute and determined to protect this country from anyone and anything that wants to destroy it. Those who lit the tinderbox of this unrest hoped to mobilise our people by exploiting their conditions of hardship. They were counting on citizens to fall for crude propaganda designed to turn them not just against the state, but against each other.

What they were not counting on was the enduring ability of South Africans to unite in the face of a common threat.

READ | Saturday Profile: How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

This has always been our greatest strength as a nation, and it came to the fore.

In Thembisa, residents stood at night outside shops to protect them from looters. In Mthatha, taxi drivers formed a protective cordon around shopping malls. In Mahikeng, community members organised themselves to guard businesses. In eThekwini, students from Mangosuthu University of Technology and other campuses embarked on clean-up campaigns in the inner city and other affected areas.

In Soweto, a young activist who leads the Soweto Youth Parliament has mobilised scores of young women and men to defend the Maponya Mall on a 24-hour basis in defence of "their township economy".

This Nelson Mandela Day, the South African people were the heroes Madiba once spoke of; the people who make peace and build where it is easy to break down and destroy.

Impact of destruction

In the coming days, weeks and months, the true cost of this campaign of destruction will be keenly felt, especially by the poor.

Businesses have been destroyed and livelihoods lost at a time when we are already feeling the strain one and a half years into a global pandemic. The economic damage has sapped many of the budding shoots of recovery we were witnessing just a few weeks ago.

READ | Mamphela Ramphele: Looting and violence: A toxic mix of legacy and governance failures

As we work to stabilise the country and secure essential supplies and infrastructure, we must work together to mitigate the effects of this unrest on society's most vulnerable.

We are called upon to help with food relief and support businesses in distress. We are called upon to join small volunteer teams to help clean up affected communities if we are able to do so, all the while mindful of the pandemic and what we must do to keep safe. As businesses let us do what we can to provide employee wellness and other support to staff who have been affected by the violence.

But we are not only rebuilding our country after the destruction of the past week; we are rebuilding after the devastation of decades of dispossession and exploitation. We need to fundamentally transform our economy and our society, deepening our efforts to create employment, lift millions out of poverty and ensure that the country's wealth is shared among all its people.

A stark reminder

The events of the last week are a stark reminder of how deep the problems are and how far we still have to go. These events must propel us to act with greater purpose and speed.

We should continuously strive to give true meaning to the promise of equality and freedom for all by making every day Nelson Mandela Day, more now than ever.

As a people, we must perform what is at this time the greatest service to our fellow man and woman. We should go out and get vaccinated so we can secure the health of our nation.

More than one million citizens in the 35+ age category registered for vaccinations last week. This record registration, taking place in a week when we were experiencing such mayhem, says a great deal about our national character.

It speaks to our resilience and determination. It speaks to our enduring optimism that things will indeed get better.

Last week the BBC captured an iconic image that will, in time, come to symbolise what we as a nation stood for during a dark week in July 2021.

Potential tragedy

It was of two-year-old Melokuhle Manyoni falling from a smoke-filled building in the Durban city centre that had been set alight by looters. The child's distraught mother threw her from the ledge in a desperate bid to save her life. Avoiding what could have been an unspeakable tragedy, the falling baby was caught by a group of people below and taken to safety.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Good people of South Africa, you are on your own

Over the past week our country was plunged into turmoil. There were those who sought to destroy our constitutional order. But like baby Melokuhle, our democracy was rescued by the strong arms of the South African people. And in the wake of the destruction, the ideals for which Nelson Mandela worked and to which he devoted his life have galvanised our nation's spirit.

The values of peace, tolerance and compassion that underpin our democracy have not been destroyed by its enemies. Our democracy is safe and secure because it is protected by the people.

Wherever you may have been on Sunday, I thank you for your service, and wish you a belated happy Nelson Mandela Day.

With best regards.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandelasouth africaunrestubuntu
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 2643 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 646 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
34% - 1711 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.44
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,804.57
-0.4%
Silver
25.39
-1.1%
Palladium
2,636.26
+0.2%
Platinum
1,099.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
0.0%
All Share
66,530
0.0%
Resource 10
64,822
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,250
0.0%
Financial 15
12,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo