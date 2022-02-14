35m ago

add bookmark

Cyril Ramaphosa | To grow our economy we need both a developmental state AND vibrant private sector

Cyril Ramaphosa
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

Cyril Ramaphosa writes that, while some people suggest there can only be a developmental state or an inclusive, fast-growing private sector, there is actually a need for both.

Dear Fellow South African,

As we work to grow our economy and create employment, there is much debate about the relative roles of the state and business in pursuing these goals. 

Some people have suggested that we must make a choice between, on the one hand, a developmental state that plays a vital role in economic and social transformation, and, on the other, a vibrant, expanding private sector that drives growth and employment.

READ | Pieter du Toit | Ramaphosa, the nominal reformer, will be felled by a weak state, corrupt ANC

The reality is that we need both.

We need a capable developmental state and a dynamic and agile private sector. We need them to work together and complement each other. This idea is not new.

Thirty years ago, in 1992, the African National Congress adopted a document titled "Ready to Govern". The document set out policy guidelines for a democratic South Africa and has, over nearly three decades, influenced the policy direction of successive democratic administrations.

Working together 

The "Ready to Govern" document envisaged a democratic state with ultimate responsibility for "coordinating, planning and guiding the development of the economy towards a sustainable growth pattern" in cooperation with the trade union movement, business and other organs of society. It spoke of the need for economic policy that democratises the economy and creates productive employment opportunities at a living wage for all South Africans.

The document further envisages "a dynamic private sector, employing the skills and acumen of all South Africans… and of business activities which contribute significantly to job creation, being actively encouraged".

In the State of the Nation Address last week, I outlined how government, business and labour should work together, each using their unique capabilities, to create jobs. One of the most important drivers of growth and employment are state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

They generate electricity, manage the ports, build the roads and supply the water that the economy needs to function. Since the advent of democracy, these SOEs have significantly expanded access to basic services for the poor. That is why a critical part of our programme is to strengthen state-owned enterprises, restoring them to financial health, improving their operational performance and enabling them to play a more prominent and beneficial role in the economy.

READ | Adriaan Basson | The ANC's final play before a 2024 defeat

True to the role envisaged in "Ready to Govern", the state directs both growth and transformation through levers like competition policy, broad-based black economic empowerment provisions and employment equity laws, and by linking the award of various licences to universal service and empowerment obligations. Government is also directly involved in employment creation beyond those people employed in the public service.

The Expanded Public Works Programme, which has been in existence since 2003, has provided work opportunities to millions of people.

More recently, in response to the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this government has overseen the most significant expansion of public employment in our country’s history.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has supported more than 850 000 opportunities in just 16 months. In addition to expanding public employment, we are providing support to unemployed young people to prepare them for work, make them more employable and connect them to opportunities.

There are many other ways in which government is contributing directly to job creation, including through large-scale investments in infrastructure, the establishment of special economic zones and through support to labour-intensive growth industries. A special focus this year is on small, medium and micro businesses, on cooperatives and the informal sector.

Bounce back finance 

Through the redesign of the loan guarantee scheme that we introduced in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are making "bounce back" finance more accessible for small businesses. We are expanding the employment tax incentive and looking at various other regulatory changes to make it easier for small businesses to employ more people. As I indicated in the State of the Nation Address, these are among the measures we are taking as government "to create the conditions that will enable the private sector – both big and small – to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees".

The private sector employs some three-quarters of South Africa’s workers and accounts for over two-thirds of investment and research and development expenditure.

Alongside a capable and developmental state, our country therefore needs a thriving private sector that is investing in productive capacity. 

READ | FIRST TAKE | A bloated Presidency: The rise of a parallel state under Cyril Ramaphosa's watch?

As private sector employment expands, more livelihoods are supported and sustained. Goods and services are delivered at a greater scale and the democratic state is able to collect more revenue for social development.

The "Ready to Govern" document says that the role of the state "should be adjusted to the needs of the national economy in a flexible way", whether it is increasing the public sector in strategic areas or reducing it in others. Such a mixed economy, it said, would foster a new and constructive relationship between the people, the state, the trade union movement, the private sector and the markets.

It is this relationship that we are now working to deepen and improve, to forge a new consensus for growth and employment. After a decade of low growth and rising unemployment, this is the way to revive our economy – creating a dynamic, competitive, fast-growing economy that is able to compete with the best in the world. We will not achieve such an economy without both a strong and capable developmental state and an inclusive, fast-growing private sector. We should not be asked to choose one or the other.

We need both.

With best regards.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeconomydevelopmetal stateprivate sector
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 632 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 3923 votes
I don't know
9% - 465 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.19
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,852.58
-0.4%
Silver
23.59
+0.1%
Palladium
2,353.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,036.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,341
-0.5%
All Share
76,059
-0.4%
Resource 10
77,831
+0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,818
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo