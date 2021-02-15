Bathabile Dlamini | Manuel claims Duarte drank the Kool-Aid but maybe he should also sit down

Bathabile Dlamini writes that the Zondo commission has not been consistent. This follows an article written by Jessie Duarte and a subsequent response from Trevor Manuel.

The Chinese Communist Party has a useful saying: "Seeking truth from facts."

As I read and re-read Comrade Jessie Duarte's article (Testimony at Zondo commission is an onslaught against the people) and the subsequent three-peas-in-a-pod responses, I tried to find the spot where she says the ANC supports corruption or the ANC is against the commission.

Correctly, as Trevor Manuel (Clearly, Jessie Duarte drank the Kool-Aid; in the process, her morality was consumed) points out, it was the ANC government who established the commission but while many of us in the ANC argued that so-called "state capture" and corruption should be investigated from the founding days of our democracy, there was a determination by some to isolate and only investigate the Guptas.

The waters for the commission were muddied then already.

Truth from facts.

The ANC established the commission but we clearly understood, given the balance of forces, that this was going to be merely a show targeting a specific group of people.

No silver bullet

This feeling was confirmed when the terms of reference of the commission were changed by the end of 2018. Yet, we never believed the commission would be the silver bullet for corruption in our country.

It has not been consistent and one of the key issues is that people may be prosecuted because of the so-called evidence presented at it.

How do we then expect to seek truth from facts with an amoeba-like commission that is inconsistent?

Comrade Jessie reminded us how our democracy works.

Yet, it seems that we must remind Stephen Grootes (Jessie Duarte’s onslaught on the Zondo commission, decency and justice) that in 1994 more than 19 million people voted. In 1999, more than 16 million. In 2004, more than 15 million. In 2009, nearly 18 million. In 2014, more than 18 million and in 2019, more than 17 million.

It is not necessary to point out the support for the ANC but to say that most parties, as Grootes points out, practice democratic centralism.

Now the question is: on what basis does Grootes say "deputy secretary-general is attacking a commission that most South Africans support?"

On what research is this finding based? Can he please share it with us? We have clear numbers of "the People". We are looking for truth from facts. This is the kind of half-baked analysis we are subjected to in our country.

In 2007, Andrew Feinstein wrote his now famous book, After the Party, in which he recalls those words of Manuel who I am sure today regrets uttering those words but as they say: "Many a true word is spoken in jest."

Feinstein writes that Manuel said to him:

“We all know JM (as Joe Modise was known). It’s possible that there was some shit [sic] in the deal. But if there was, no one will ever uncover it. They’re not that stupid. Just let it lie. Focus on the technical stuff, which was sound.”

Yet, this quote must be understood in its proper context.

As a member of the national working committee (NWC) of the ANC and national executive committee, one is not easily at liberty to speak out of these meetings.

So, in order to give proper context to Manuel's words to Feinstein, let us rely on a report, "How Judge Heath's goose was cooked", written in the Sunday Times on 21 January 2001 by Ranjeni Munusamy and her colleagues when they reported that in the NWC meeting of 8 January 2001, the leaders of the ANC were upset that they had been "pushed around" by Judge Willem Heath.

According to the report, after a discussion in the NWC meeting on how to deal with Heath, the media fallout of his firing and the political fallout, a committee of then-ministers was formed: Penuell Maduna, Steve Tshwete, Alec Erwin, the then-spokesperson of the ANC, Smuts Ngonyama, and, lo and behold, our very own Trevor Manuel.

Their task? According to Munusamy and her colleagues, to lead the "campaign" against Heath.

Truth from facts.

Zondo commission not raised at NWC

Since the establishment of the Zondo commission no such discussion, on a campaign to attack it, has ever even been raised in the NWC.

In 2002, Gavin Woods, who once served as chairperson of Scopa, records in his piece, "Scopa's Intended Arms Deal Investigation: The Interventionist Causes of its Failure", how in early November 2000, the ANC members of Scopa were called into a governance committee and were, according to Woods, "severely berated" by the then-minister in the office of the president "for passing the Scopa resolution which called for the joint investigation".

In the same testimony, Woods continues that a couple of days later, these ANC members of Scopa were called to "Tuynhuis by members of the executive … to further challenge Scopa's intended investigation and to discourage ANC members from any meaningful involvement…"

Truth from facts.

For Woods, "of particular influence" was a media statement released by four Cabinet members on 12 January 2001 where they sought "to discredit Scopa's 14th report" by describing it as "inaccurate assessments", "erroneous views", "it being exceedingly misleading", "stretching credulity", "its ill-informed conclusions" and that Scopa had "now fuelled [sic] unwarranted speculation and assertions in the public domain".

Woods continues that the ANC members of Scopa "would not support the chairperson's call to defend the integrity of the committee's report and thereafter refused to engage any further work on the arms deal".

The four ministers, authors of the statement? Minister of trade and industry, minister of defence, minister of public enterprises and, yes, the minister of finance!

Truth from facts.

Arms deal

A final example of this context in which Feinstein's words attributed to Manuel is that on 26 February 2001, members of Scopa had the opportunity to engage the members of the executive on the arms deal. Also present was the then-Auditor-General, Shauket Fakie.

An hour before the meeting, again according to Woods, ANC members of the standing committee had to meet with the ministers and where it was agreed which questions were to be asked.

Members of Scopa then asked questions of the ministers, as given to them by the ministers, in the Scopa meeting while they attacked the chairperson, Woods himself, and any other member of the opposition who raised concerns about the arms deal.

The ministers? Minister of trade and industry, minister of defence and, yes, the minister of finance.

Truth from facts.

Comrade Jessie, according to Manual, may have drunk Kool-Aid but could we ask him to please sit down.

- Bathabile Dlamini is the president of the ANC Women's League.

