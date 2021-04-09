Brett Herron | The Public Protector's report on Madikizela's lies will reverberate

Brett Herron writes that Western Cape MEC Bongani Madikizela lied to avoid accountability for his and the DA's failure to develop a single affordable home in Cape Town's inner city since the demise of apartheid.

The Public Protector's finding that Western Cape MEC Bongani Madikizela wilfully lied about me and should face consequences to be determined by the premier upholds the important ethical principle that public representatives must speak the truth.



Although Premier Alan Winde claims to lead a "government of integrity", and from such a government one might anticipate an apology and resignation, I won't be holding my breath for anything from the premier beyond technical compliance with the finding.

I expect that the report will be tabled in the provincial legislature and its real import swept under the carpet.

But, in an election year – in a society of heightened consciousness about the injustice of inequality – Winde will battle to stop the Madikizela censure from reverberating beyond the legislature.

The first reason lies in the rationale for Madikizela's lies.

He lied about me in order to avoid accountability for his and the DA's failure to develop a single affordable home in Cape Town's inner city since the demise of apartheid.

Social housing projects cancelled

The party's utter failure to unstitch Group Areas Act divisions is clearly untenable, unjust and unsustainable.

I embarrassed him by drawing attention to the fact that the City of Cape Town had cancelled all 11 social housing projects that former Mayor Patricia De Lille and I set up in a matter of months prior to our resignations from the City. So, he lied that the courts had stopped the projects because they were unlawful.

Besides showing he is incapable during his two terms as housing MEC, for Madikizela, the leader of the ruling party in the Western Cape, not to understand the links between spatial justice and the development of peaceful and sustainable cities is disgraceful.

He doesn't understand the link between broken communities and the culture of gangsterism and crime. He doesn't understand the necessity to bridge yesterday's divisions to create viable tomorrows.

He may not understand these links, but citizens increasingly do. That's why protesters have been occupying underutilised public buildings in Cape Town. Instead of taking them to court to try and forcibly remove them, the Western Cape government should listen to what they are saying.

The second reason I believe that the Public Protector's report is going to reverberate relates to DA contestation. With a local government election looming, the prize of Mayor of Cape Town is up for grabs.

When Madikizela was overlooked (in favour of Winde) as the party's candidate for premier in 2019, it was strongly rumoured that the incumbent Mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato was merely a placeholder. It was said that Madikizela would be given the opportunity to run for mayor of Cape Town as consolation for losing out on the premiership.

But will the conservatives in the DA deem him electable?

Mayoral aspirations

Besides the Public Protector's confirmation of his ethical challenges, if he seriously harbours mayoral aspirations it's going to put him up against Geordin Hill-Lewis – who will likely enjoy the very considerable support of Helen Zille and the DA's inner cabal.

Does the DA have the stomach for another "experiment", as DA elder Tony Leon termed the short-lived appointment as national leader of Mmusi Maimane?

The party says "it doesn't see colour", but the outcomes of its recent elections have seen most of its senior black leaders heading for the door.

If the party remains consistent to form, will Madikizela accept being deemed unelectable and be happy to retain his present job and the ceremonial title of provincial leader?

Or is he now irrevocably positioned to walk the plank?

- Brett Herron, is a Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament and GOOD party Secretary General.

