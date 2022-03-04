Graça Machel | We need our leaders to be bold as we stand on cusp of irreversible biodiversity loss

The twin calamities of climate change and biodiversity loss are destroying our natural environment far faster than it can recover, and we need to act now, writes Graça Machel.

Seven years ago, I stood before the Climate Summit and said that the world no longer had a choice. If we did not step up our ambition to meet the climate crisis, we would not be able to look our children and grandchildren in the eye and truthfully say that we fought for their future. Today, I make that plea again.

As world leaders head towards the UN Convention on Biodiversity's final round of negotiations before COP15, where the new global biodiversity framework will be finalised, the planet remains in peril.

The twin calamities of climate change and biodiversity loss are destroying our natural environment far faster than it can recover. Animals and plants across the globe are disappearing at a rate a thousand times above natural levels. One million species are facing extinction, and many will be lost forever within the decade. I have witnessed this in both my native Mozambique and my second home, South Africa.

Sustainable solutions

Governments in South Africa, Mozambique, and across Southern Africa, as well as throughout the continent, must become bolder and more assertive to protect our African home. They must push for sustainable solutions in the Convention on Biodiversity, including protecting 30% of the world's land and seas by 2030, spending more money for biodiversity protection, and including indigenous peoples and local communities in decision making and management of protected areas – including the women, girls, and youth whose voices have historically been ignored.

There is reason for hope. I have seen first-hand how Africa's nature and her bountiful resources bounce back when these three pillars come together, providing not only a delight for the eyes but jobs, incomes, sustainable food and water sources, and of course, a future for our children who have trusted us to be stewards of this land. Gorongosa National Park, in my homeland, once was a wasteland. Now it is a thriving biodiversity haven that provides jobs for local communities, supports investment in local educational programmes and health care, provides sustainable agricultural opportunities, and drives tourism that contributes to Mozambique's prosperity and safeguards its natural heritage for future generations.



Bazaruto Archipelago National Park, Mozambique's oldest marine national park, is another first-class case of progress when it comes to committed conservation actions. Its biodiversity fuels the livelihood of local communities that are sustained by the archipelago's natural resources and offers the most precious asset of the growing industry of tourism in the area. Moreover, this "shielded" home for dugongs and sea turtles, is a key research site for knowledge production on marine and conservation subjects that contributes to protecting our natural environment.

Value of nature

South Africa, too, has done much work to protect biodiversity and to help people and nature live in harmony. My late husband Madiba knew all too well nature's value. He said that he dreamt of "our vast deserts, of our forests, of all our great wilderness" and implored us to "never forget that it is our duty to protect them." I am proud of the way South Africa and its people continue to prioritise nature, marching against fossil fuels and increasing mining or joining to drive the record expansion of our Marine Protected Areas.

And yet we are in danger still. We stand on the cusp of irreversible biodiversity loss. In South Africa and Mozambique, indeed across Africa, communities risk being impoverished further by environmental degradation. They have lost too much already, and we risk stealing more from future generations if we do not act now.



Our countries need help, of course. Those who have contributed the least to climate change and biodiversity loss should no longer be expected to foot the entire bill or to be abandoned in our fight to bring back what we have lost. But we all must rise to the occasion. We should match, with ambition and aspiration, the financing being made available to us by funds such as the $5 billion Protecting Our Planet Challenge.

Mozambique has demonstrated this ambition already, joining the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. It has championed the global goal to protect 30% of the world's land and seas by 2030. What leadership and courage it would demonstrate if South Africa were to join too? How proud we would be of our home, and of our leaders, if Africans took the charge in demanding more for our people and our future, by globally advocating for safeguarding and prioritising our majestic continent's natural habitats.

At a time like this, we must harness the values of ubuntu, if not for ourselves, then for our children. The mountain ahead may seem steep, but as Madiba said, "It always seems impossible until it's done." Let us join together as Africans and protect 30x30 for one another.



- Graça Machel is on the Global Steering Committee (GSC) for the Campaign for Nature.

