Herman Mashaba | ANC's interest in migration belies role in decimating SA's territorial sovereignty

Herman Mashaba writes that the ANC is hypocritical when it comes to migration, saying that the crisis we face now is the result of the ANC's failed foreign policy in Zimbabwe, coupled with our non-existent borders and a defunct and corrupt Department of Home Affairs.

Last week, ANC Peace and Stability Sub-committee Chairperson, David Mahlobo, unpacked the party's discussion document on migration ahead of their policy conference later this year.



What I found infuriating about his briefing is that while Mahlobo acknowledged the impact of migration on peace and stability, he failed to acknowledge the causes of the problem, and specifically the ANC's failures that led us to this point.



I say this having spent the past six years raising my concerns over the ANC's handling of unchecked illegal immigration, and the impact it has on the South African economy and law and order. This includes addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee in October 2019, where I pleaded with Home Affairs to strengthen our borders while assisting foreign nationals in getting the required documentation to legally reside in South Africa.



My pleas fell on deaf ears.



Hypocritical

Given this history, I find it grossly hypocritical that the ANC now proclaims to take an interest in this issue.



A closer reading of their discussion document, however, exposes their attempt at a migration sleight of hand. Despite raising concerns over migration, Mahlobo paints it as a problem of other countries, noting that "many southern African countries have borders that are artificial and porous." In the wake of the Beitbridge border fence fiasco, this is the biblical equivalent of trying to remove the speck from your brother's eye while ignoring the plank in your own.



And as if this hypocrisy isn't enough, Mahlobo goes on to explain how the ANC believes that the solution lies with Armscor and Denel, which "should be tasked to develop appropriate systems for peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and border control, rather than for conventional defence capabilities." In the heydays of Armscor and Denel, this may have posed a viable solution; following their decimation under the ANC-sanctioned project of State Capture, this is akin to placing prisoners in charge of prison security.



The truth is that the migration crisis we face in South Africa is the result of the ANC's failed foreign policy in Zimbabwe, coupled with our non-existent borders and a defunct and corrupt Department of Home Affairs.



To illustrate this point, one simply needs to remember Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, who skipped the country in November 2019 in defiance of their bail conditions (seemingly with assistance from the Malawian government, possibly even our own). Just days after their departure Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, made the following statement to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee: "Chairperson, I must confess … it's common cause … that we are suffering porous borders in this country." This came along with the startling admission that the Bushiris each had five passports and their permanent residence permit was issued irregularly.



Furthermore, the Bushiris had entered and exited South Africa on numerous occasions despite their irregular permits and were able to register companies despite never having applied for a business visa.



The Bushiris were not legitimate asylum seekers or refugees that had quietly crossed our borders out of desperation. They were high-profile con artists that stand accused of fraud to the tune of over R100 million. Their ability to act with impunity for so long is an indictment on Home Affairs and our state.



Not an isolated incident

Importantly, this was not an isolated incident. During my time as the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, our law enforcement operations revealed a wide web of criminality being perpetrated by small-scale Bushiris that included human trafficking, drug dealing, sex-work, and trade in counterfeit goods. These crimes are enabled by an incompetent state, porous borders, and the erosion of law enforcement capabilities of SAPS.



This is not to suggest that all undocumented immigrants are criminals, or that crime is the sole reserve of foreign nationals. Of course not. However, my experience as mayor highlighted that our porous borders and unchecked illegal immigration is very real concern in South Africa and one that has not received adequate attention from the ANC government. Mahlobo's half-hearted attempts to raise these issues as the ANC approaches its policy conference is as disingenuous as it is inadequate.



There needs to be improved border security together with overdue reforms to our immigration system that will streamline the process for migrants to enter our country legally. This is important, as the failures of Home Affairs don't only impact negatively on South Africans, but on immigrants themselves. Legitimate asylum seekers and refugees are often exploited by corrupt officials and law enforcement officers, while skilled immigrants must navigate a costly and arduous process to enter South Africa legally. This has to change.



Overhaul immigration regulations

This can be fixed by overhauling immigration regulations to streamline the process of legally migrating to South Africa to attract skilled immigrants; capacitate immigration institutions to swiftly deal with the backlog of asylum applications; relax the regulations for tourist visas and adopt an online visa-on-arrival system; and, importantly, reform Home Affairs by eradicating corruption, improving the performance of immigration officials and modernising immigration infrastructure.



I am unapologetic about my views on the failure of our immigration system in South Africa having seen first-hand how this failure has impacted local communities. This is a direct consequence of the ANC's disastrous management of our borders and immigration system. Do not be fooled by Mahlobo and the ANC's recent attempts to reclaim this issue as they do not offer any real solutions. The only solution lies in the removal of the ANC from government and the election of a government dedicated to eradicating corruption, professionalising our public service, and restoring the rule of law.

- Herman Mashaba is President of ActionSA

