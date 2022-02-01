Joe Kitchen | I'm so sorry, Greta! You were right

After a sweltering day in Cape Town last month, Joe Kitchen is feeling remorseful, writing we should have listened to environmental activist Greta Thunberg a long time ago.

This summer, I'm starting to realise that global warming is a reality. Especially that one blasted Saturday more than a week ago.

Oh, of course, I know all about it. And it's not just me. Of course, everyone is AWARE of it by now. We know there is too much car exhaust fumes in the air, and we've heard about the problem with farting cows. We know about the melting ice blocks at the earth's poles, and we have videos of whole shelves donnering down into the sea, and it stands to reason that this is causing sea levels to rise, at least by a few centimetres per year.



As long as you're not living on a very tiny island, you're sort of okay. But never mind that; there are really strange things going on with our weather patterns, that's for sure.



Scientists have been warning us about these things for ages. According to them we're in deep sh*t already!

No argument there. Sure, I believe it. I believe everyone should believe it. It's been ages since I've used a plastic straw. In my kitchen, I have three separate refuse containers: one for regular rubbish, one for plastic rubbish, and one for glass. I toss all my empty wine bottles and used peanut butter containers into the glass refuse bin. And I am proud to report that, because of my very stringent diet, I throw away far fewer empty peanut butter containers than empty wine bottles. Yes!



But all this have been something of an intellectual exercise. Until this hellish summer.

Especially that one Saturday more than a week ago.



Jan van Riebeeck had no idea

Will any Capetonian ever forget that Saturday? For one whole day, the Western Cape was officially one of the hottest places on the planet.



They measured 45 degrees in Table Bay, an all-time record for Cape Town, and a whole three degrees hotter than our previous record.



Never in the recorded history of the Cape have we experienced such heat. Jan van Riebeeck had no idea what was coming.



Where I live, in Somerset West, it was 38 degrees. Turning on the air-conditioning system at full blast was not enough. We also switched on the fans. At maximum strength. I heard it was more than forty degrees in the Paarl, and on top of that, they had no electricity there because of cable theft, so I don't know how they survived.



And what about the people in squatters' camps? How did they cope, baking underneath all that corrugated iron? I can hardly imagine what that felt like.

You have probably all read the story about the small town on the Australian coast where they had a temperature of 50,7 degrees Celsius about two weeks ago. According to news reports, that was a world record.



There's an old reggae song, I can't remember who sang it, but the lyrics go: "Ninety-six degrees in the shade…" It's a well-known song, and it describes a scorching day. Of course, when the singer sings "ninety-six degrees, he doesn't mean ninety-six degrees Celsius. He means Fahrenheit. It's like the difference between miles and kilometres.



How hot is 96 degrees Fahrenheit in Celsius? What was the temperature, in Fahrenheit, in that little town in Australia on that day when they recorded 50,7 degrees Celsius?



I did some research. Apparently, it's 123 degrees Fahrenheit.



One hundred and twenty- three degrees Fahrenheit.

A well-rounded figure.



A terrifying number.



123 degrees is a whole twenty-seven degrees hotter than the hot day described in that old reggae song.

Supernatural

It's almost inconceivable.



Fifty degrees Celsius is half the temperature of boiling water.

Okay, it wasn't quite 50 degrees on that Saturday, but, believe me, for the typical Capetonian, any temperature in the vicinity of forty degrees feels supernatural. It is not the usual summer heat we have known for years. It is a blistering, overbearing heat. It saturates everything and everybody, slows down the pace of life, and really wears you out.



You are aware of it, even if you are sitting in an artificially cooled room. The heat is everywhere. It covers the land like a blanket. It smothers you, and it consumes you. The heat is a physical entity.

That is what I realised on that Saturday. I realised that we are powerless against the irrational moods of Mother Nature.



Where will it end? What will we do if, and when, the temperatures rise to 60 degrees? Or 70?



We can build walls and dikes against rising sea levels. We can eat less meat to reduce the amount of farting cows, and we trade in our fuel-consuming cars for electric ones, sure.

In a Spiral

But let's be honest here. We have probably left it too late. This planet is already in a runaway spiral. The process is impossible to stop now. If we were serious about doing something about it, the changes we need to make in our lifestyles to stop the momentum of climate change would have to be so drastic that most people would not accept them, even if we enforce them by new laws.



Hell! People don't even want to be vaccinated against deadly viruses. How will we ever persuade them not to use plastic straws? To pack their groceries in paper bags? To cycle to work every morning instead of taking the car?



People are selfish. People will carry on f*cking up the earth, even while they are dying from the heat. That's us. That's our species. We were made like that, there's nothing anyone can do about it.



But hell, what if it's already too late anyway?

These are the things I thought about on that very hot Saturday almost two weeks ago.



They were not pleasant thoughts.



I am sorry, Greta Thunberg. I am SOOOO sorry! We should have listened to you earlier!



Because you were right all along.



- Joe Kitchen is a South African musician, singer, songwriter and writer who sometimes goes by the name of Koos Kombuis, André Letoit and/or André le Roux du Toit.

