36m ago

add bookmark

John Matisonn: Can Trump's fightback work?

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
PHOTO: File, AFP

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he has to claw back lost voter support without the benefit of the campaign rallies that energised him and his supporters, writes John Matisonn.

With the latest surge in infection cases, Trump had no choice but to cancel the Republican Party's convention next month, restart daily Covid 19 briefings and bow to rising medical pressure to wear a mask and appeal to the public to wear them.

These reversals came so late they are unlikely to save his campaign alone. Trump sees greater potential in pivoting from fighting Covid 19 to fighting crime, sending unidentified security forces in camouflage uniforms to cities where protests continued and violence had occurred. It's the "law and order" strategy he admired when President Richard Nixon used it in 1972.

These forces assaulted a US Navy veteran in Portland, Oregon, an image that went viral showing a large veteran standing still while being beaten till they broke his hand.

The mayor of Portland publicly told the president that Portland did not want them. Several other mayors have told the president these troops do more harm than good, and several state attorneys general and publicly threatened to sue the president if he tries to send unwanted troops to their jurisdictions.

"We could solve it, if invited, to go in with 50 000 or 75 000, we could solve it quick," Trump told Fox News.

Several judges in different states have criticised the Trump administration for targeting journalists for arrest, and for rearresting former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen only after it became apparent he is trying to complete a critical book on Trump before the election on 3 November.

READ | Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump's use of force 'for a photo' in front of riot-damaged church

Though most Republican congressmen and women and senators in Washington have not rejected Trump, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wrote an article asking why, though he is a Republican, Trump did not "help my state with testing".

The actions of Trump and his businesses have continued to raise eyebrows.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Trump campaign and affiliated committees have spent $22 million at Trump properties since he entered politics in 2015.

This week it was reported that Trump directed the US ambassador to Britain to ask the British government to steer the British Open to his golf resort in Scotland, and Trump's private business was trademarking the term "telerally" as his political campaign advertised "telerallies" as his new campaign method.

The president was the butt of late night comedians' jokes after he boasted that he had done "perfectly" in a recent test. This turned out to be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is normally administered only if someone may be experiencing dementia or other mental decline. It does not test more than basic memory and cognitive skills.

In this climate, prominent Republicans outside of the US congress are stepping up their support for his Democratic Party rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

Former president George W Bush authorised a political action committee affiliated to him to throw its funds and support behind Biden. For the leading figure in the most prominent Republican dynasty to do this signals how deeply damaging many establishment Republicans consider Trump.

A recent presidential candidate and former Ohio Republican Governor, John Kasich, announced he will speak in support of Biden at the Democratic Party's convention next month, an event that will be conducted on TV and largely without delegates present.

This week the respected Cook Report predicted that Democrats will take control of the Senate and increase its already substantial majority in the House of Representatives. And, in the states Trump must win to keep the White House, including the rust belt and delegate-rich Florida, he is losing by upwards of seven percent, doing worse than this time four years ago when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Biden leads in polling averages in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and North Carolina. The New York Times' Nate Cohn said that, even if polls prove as off in 2020 as they did in 2016, these numbers still predict a large Biden victory.

The Economist's election forecasting model gives Biden a 92 percent likelihood of winning the Electoral College.

"Unfortunately for President Trump, the skills of a bomb thrower - courage, boldness, audacity - are very different from the precision, calmness and attention to detail needed to stop any more damage from occurring," Paul Sracic, political science professor at Youngstown State University said.

"Swing voters - often older, suburban and female - don't want a bomb thrower: They want to call the bomb squad, someone to defuse the various crises."

While Republican groups against Trump aired ads attacking the president, Biden's image as well-liked even by voters who are not Democrats compelled the Trump campaign to target more radical Democrats, like Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar as "radical socialists" using Biden as a Trojan Horse.

The president has also fuelled debate about whether he will leave office peacefully if he loses, tweeting this week that the election would be "rigged", and declining to say if he would leave voluntarily if he lost.

"Trump has been unleashing forces that, come November, could cause tens of millions of Americans to be convinced the election was rigged," wrote CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "Even if Trump leaves office in January - voluntarily or not - he will likely leave behind a political climate that verges on civil war."

A much-needed new financial rescue package also did not progress smoothly this week as Senate Republicans could not reach agreement with the Republican White House on terms. Funds allocated for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic run out at the end of July, and a strong reaction may occur from people losing federal assistance.

The election is being intensely observed in the world's capitals. If Trump loses, it may be possible to rebuild cooperation among major nations.

Trump has shown little loyalty to other democracies, and disinterest in reaching agreement with other nations on support for developing countries during the current crisis. International cooperation was far more effective during the financial crisis of 2008.

The world is a lot less stable and China is flexing its muscles. Besides the US, China is now in conflict with India, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

This week Washington forced the closure of the Houston Chinese consulate, and China retaliated by closing America's consulate in Chengdu. India and China even exchanged gunfire last month.

Analysts are not reassuring, talking of the new cold war between the US and China.

While it seems a long way from the armed stand-off of the Soviet-US cold war, it is clear that the world after Trump will not revert to its old moorings.

As we discovered in South Africa, it may be slower to restore democratic practices and hold wrongdoers accountable than people expected.

- John Matisonn is the author of Cyril's Choices, lessons from 25 years of freedom in South Africa.

Related Links
John Matisson | Has Trump finally met his match?
John Matisonn | Biden is not Clinton, 2020 is not 2016 and Trump's failings are more visible
John Matisonn: 'Obstruction of justice is a way of life' for Trump - royalty before loyalty?
Read more on:
donald trumpuscoronavirusus politics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6643 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4267 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo