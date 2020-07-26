John Matisonn: Can Trump's fightback work?

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he has to claw back lost voter support without the benefit of the campaign rallies that energised him and his supporters, writes John Matisonn.

With the latest surge in infection cases, Trump had no choice but to cancel the Republican Party's convention next month, restart daily Covid 19 briefings and bow to rising medical pressure to wear a mask and appeal to the public to wear them.



These reversals came so late they are unlikely to save his campaign alone. Trump sees greater potential in pivoting from fighting Covid 19 to fighting crime, sending unidentified security forces in camouflage uniforms to cities where protests continued and violence had occurred. It's the "law and order" strategy he admired when President Richard Nixon used it in 1972.

These forces assaulted a US Navy veteran in Portland, Oregon, an image that went viral showing a large veteran standing still while being beaten till they broke his hand.

The mayor of Portland publicly told the president that Portland did not want them. Several other mayors have told the president these troops do more harm than good, and several state attorneys general and publicly threatened to sue the president if he tries to send unwanted troops to their jurisdictions.

"We could solve it, if invited, to go in with 50 000 or 75 000, we could solve it quick," Trump told Fox News.

Several judges in different states have criticised the Trump administration for targeting journalists for arrest, and for rearresting former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen only after it became apparent he is trying to complete a critical book on Trump before the election on 3 November.

Though most Republican congressmen and women and senators in Washington have not rejected Trump, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wrote an article asking why, though he is a Republican, Trump did not "help my state with testing".

The actions of Trump and his businesses have continued to raise eyebrows.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Trump campaign and affiliated committees have spent $22 million at Trump properties since he entered politics in 2015.

This week it was reported that Trump directed the US ambassador to Britain to ask the British government to steer the British Open to his golf resort in Scotland, and Trump's private business was trademarking the term "telerally" as his political campaign advertised "telerallies" as his new campaign method.

The president was the butt of late night comedians' jokes after he boasted that he had done "perfectly" in a recent test. This turned out to be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is normally administered only if someone may be experiencing dementia or other mental decline. It does not test more than basic memory and cognitive skills.

In this climate, prominent Republicans outside of the US congress are stepping up their support for his Democratic Party rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

Former president George W Bush authorised a political action committee affiliated to him to throw its funds and support behind Biden. For the leading figure in the most prominent Republican dynasty to do this signals how deeply damaging many establishment Republicans consider Trump.

A recent presidential candidate and former Ohio Republican Governor, John Kasich, announced he will speak in support of Biden at the Democratic Party's convention next month, an event that will be conducted on TV and largely without delegates present.

This week the respected Cook Report predicted that Democrats will take control of the Senate and increase its already substantial majority in the House of Representatives. And, in the states Trump must win to keep the White House, including the rust belt and delegate-rich Florida, he is losing by upwards of seven percent, doing worse than this time four years ago when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Biden leads in polling averages in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and North Carolina. The New York Times' Nate Cohn said that, even if polls prove as off in 2020 as they did in 2016, these numbers still predict a large Biden victory.

The Economist's election forecasting model gives Biden a 92 percent likelihood of winning the Electoral College.

"Unfortunately for President Trump, the skills of a bomb thrower - courage, boldness, audacity - are very different from the precision, calmness and attention to detail needed to stop any more damage from occurring," Paul Sracic, political science professor at Youngstown State University said.

"Swing voters - often older, suburban and female - don't want a bomb thrower: They want to call the bomb squad, someone to defuse the various crises."

While Republican groups against Trump aired ads attacking the president, Biden's image as well-liked even by voters who are not Democrats compelled the Trump campaign to target more radical Democrats, like Senator Bernie Sanders, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar as "radical socialists" using Biden as a Trojan Horse.

The president has also fuelled debate about whether he will leave office peacefully if he loses, tweeting this week that the election would be "rigged", and declining to say if he would leave voluntarily if he lost.

"Trump has been unleashing forces that, come November, could cause tens of millions of Americans to be convinced the election was rigged," wrote CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "Even if Trump leaves office in January - voluntarily or not - he will likely leave behind a political climate that verges on civil war."

A much-needed new financial rescue package also did not progress smoothly this week as Senate Republicans could not reach agreement with the Republican White House on terms. Funds allocated for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic run out at the end of July, and a strong reaction may occur from people losing federal assistance.

The election is being intensely observed in the world's capitals. If Trump loses, it may be possible to rebuild cooperation among major nations.

Trump has shown little loyalty to other democracies, and disinterest in reaching agreement with other nations on support for developing countries during the current crisis. International cooperation was far more effective during the financial crisis of 2008.

The world is a lot less stable and China is flexing its muscles. Besides the US, China is now in conflict with India, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

This week Washington forced the closure of the Houston Chinese consulate, and China retaliated by closing America's consulate in Chengdu. India and China even exchanged gunfire last month.

Analysts are not reassuring, talking of the new cold war between the US and China.

While it seems a long way from the armed stand-off of the Soviet-US cold war, it is clear that the world after Trump will not revert to its old moorings.

As we discovered in South Africa, it may be slower to restore democratic practices and hold wrongdoers accountable than people expected.

- John Matisonn is the author of Cyril's Choices, lessons from 25 years of freedom in South Africa.