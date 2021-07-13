53m ago

Makhosi Khoza | Ramaphosa is playing the fiddle while South Africa burns

Makhosi Khoza
An elderly man was shot in the midst of looting during violent unrest in Katlehong.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

While the decision to deploy the military to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is correct, it is unclear why President Cyril Ramaphosa took so long to act, writes Makhosi Khoza.

The not so presidential Cyril Ramaphosa has finally deployed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help restore law and order in the face of ongoing violence and damage to public and private property that has gripped Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), and now, Gauteng. One supposes it is better late than never. 

Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to both constitutional and security crises faced by the country has been pitiful. To quote my children, he has effectively been "blue-ticking" the country. Until late Monday afternoon, Ramaphosa has been content to play the fiddle while South Africa burned.  

While the decision to deploy the military to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is correct, only Ramaphosa knows why it has taken him this long to act.

The present lawlessness and violence are not a case of mere "ethnic mobilisation" as characterised by Ramaphosa on Sunday night.  They are the result of prolonged corruption fuelled factional battles within the ANC – battles between Ramaphosa, former President, Jacob Zuma, and their proxies. It is sickening that the internal struggle for power within the ANC has spilled out onto our streets. 

Abdication of duty

The President is charged with protecting the rights of every South African, preserving the rule of law, and protecting our constitutional order. To let violence and lawlessness engulf large sections of the country – in the manner we have seen over the past few days – is an apparent abdication of that duty. Bringing an end to the present levels of violence, destruction of property, and lawlessness playing out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will require decisive leadership. To date, Ramaphosa has proven himself impotent in that regard.

In deploying the SANDF, the President and the Security Cluster must now ensure that the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) crime intelligence and investigative services are up to the task of effectively coordinating both SANDF and SAPS personnel to effectively contain the obviously coordinated criminality. Without this effective coordination, the deployment of the SANDF will be directionless and ineffective.

Furthermore, the President must work with the Judiciary to establish special courts that may be charged with expeditiously dealing with this recent spate of violence and lawlessness gripping the country.

South Africans have patently pleaded with the government on every public forum – our people fear for their lives, fear for the families they love, fear for their businesses, and fear for their jobs. The time for real action and leadership is now. Ramaphosa must come out of his hiding and visibly lead the defence of our constitutional order and the rule of law. 

It is clear that the factional ANC violence and in-fighting have become hijacked by other criminal elements who seek to enrich themselves through looting. The ongoing destruction of businesses and property is ending lives and livelihoods. Our nation’s businesses, who have struggled to stay open because of the impact of Covid-19 and the haphazard state-imposed lockdown, have now been dealt another devastating blow through the destruction of their property and mass looting. 

Unemployment 

Worse still, the bomb that is the above 70% youth unemployment, poverty and gross inequality has finally found release in KZN and Gauteng – with those who are desperate to have their voice heard using the present protests as a means of voicing their anger against Ramaphosa’s ineffectual leadership on the economy.

As ActionSA, we call upon all civil society, traditional leaders, religious institutions, political parties, and citizens to work in collaboration to call for calm within our communities. We must also hold the Ramaphosa administration to account. Our people must be kept safe. It is his government’s duty to ensure that this takes place by safeguarding the rule of law. No nation can function, and no economy can grow in a state of chaos and anarchy. We are unequivocal in our belief that Ramaphosa and his ANC government continue to let down ordinary South Africans. 

The only way to end the ANC’s criminal neglect of our people is to vote them out in the upcoming Local Government Elections and again in the National Government Elections of 2024. 

- Dr Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's KZN Provincial Chairperson.

anc sandf jacob zuma cyril ramaphosa kwazulu-natal gauteng unrest factionalism politics
