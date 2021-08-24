1h ago

add bookmark

Mavuso Msimang | Covid-19: Men need to step up to help protect our way of life

accreditation
Mavuso Msimang
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ivan Pantic/Getty

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang writes that so many sectors of our society are still run under traditional patriarchal structures, where men see themselves as providers for and protectors of their families. “Many of those self-same men, however, are choosing not to protect their loved ones from Covid-19."

As the Covid-19 vaccination programme has gained momentum in South Africa, I have been struck by the poor turnout by men in all age groups. For reasons that are beyond my grasp, many of my fellow male South Africans seem resistant to participate in this simple act that could save their lives – and those of their families. 

It seems we have learnt nothing from the HIV/Aids crisis. According to a 2015 report, 70% of men who died from Aids-related illnesses in South Africa had never sought treatment, and men were far more likely to die from HIV/Aids as a result. We seemed doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

Around the world, scientists continue to work furiously on developing a vaccine for HIV/Aids, because they understand that preventing the ravages of that pandemic could prevent enormous suffering and loss of life.   

When it comes to Covid-19, however, we are in the fortunate, and frankly astonishing position of having several readily available vaccines worldwide, just 20 months into this pandemic that has disrupted all of our lives in ways large and small. Two of these are already widely available in South Africa, and yet so many people – and so many men especially – seem disinclined to avail themselves of what is truly a modern medical marvel.

So many sectors of our society still run under traditional patriarchal structures, where men see themselves as providers for and protectors of their families. Many of those self-same men, however, are choosing not to protect their loved ones from Covid-19.

Objections against vaccinations 

The objections are many, but are easily debunked. Where people have genuine concerns around other health issues they have, they can consult with their doctors to assess their suitability for vaccination. But people who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons are in the minority. And we know that the vaccine – which has been given to literally billions of people around the world – is safe and effective. We know that the hospital wards in the US and the UK, for instance, are filled with the unvaccinated, while those who have been vaccinated are starting to return to some semblance of normality in their lives.

And yet our men are staying away, and choosing to place themselves and their loved ones in danger.

ALSO READ: Phillip de Wet | Covid-19 vaccine debate: Govt. should have employed the road safety principles

Vaccines protect us. They protect us against severe illness and death, they protect us from the grief of bereavement, they protect our lives, our lifestyles and our livelihoods. Our scientists are predicting a brutal fourth wave over the festive season, which could see all of us living under severe lockdowns when we should be relaxing and reconnecting with family and friends – the Covid-19 vaccines will protect us against that too. 

The higher the numbers of people vaccinated, the easier lockdowns will be to manage; if we vaccinate the vast majority of the population, in fact, we can probably do away with them altogether. We look with envy at soccer fans filling the stadiums in Europe.  If we get vaccinated, we can return to our stadiums, our concert halls, our places of worship. And when we are bereaved for one reason or another, we can return to the solace of communal grief, and pay our respects in person. 

Hiccups with vaccine rollout 

Of course, thanks to massive logistics and factors beyond the Department of Health’s control, the vaccine rollout has had its hiccups. In addition, there are pockets of society who still experience some difficulty accessing vaccines: I acknowledge that it’s not always easy. But each of us must do everything within our power to get to the vaccination sites and get those shots – especially now that everyone aged 18 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. 

That means a fulsome response by society – employers in every business, large or small, should drive a culture of vaccination in the workplace and make it easy for their employees to get their shots. They should also put their resources to good use so that those who are unemployed or do not have the requisite access to transport or technology can be brought into the fold. We all need to ensure that no one is left behind – we can all do something to help someone else over the line.

South Africa may have its problems, but it has overcome many challenges in its turbulent history. When we consider where we have come from, getting a needle in every adult arm so that we can continue our journey into a brighter future seems both doable and desirable.

ALSO READ: Paul O' Sullivan | How the vaccine (probably) saved my life

Multiple sectors of our society have come together – government, business and civil society – to collaborate in a way that is unprecedented in our history. The last part of the collaboration is a response from all our people, including men, to show up at the vaccination sites and do their part.  Just imagine how fast we could achieve the country’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population if we all committed to taking our fathers, grandfathers, uncles and neighbours along with us to receive this vital vaccine.  

We have the power to change our future – both with respect to the lockdowns predicted at the end of the year, and beyond, as we contemplate how we will rebuild our country when the pandemic is under control. And for that we need everyone to get to a vaccination site and receive their shot – and to do so with great urgency.

Msimang is an ANC stalwart, Corruption Watch chairperson, and WWF South Africa Board member. 

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusvaccinationsouth aficavaccine hesitancyvaccinecovid-19
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2299 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 3665 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.13
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.76
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,801.41
-0.2%
Silver
23.58
-0.2%
Palladium
2,404.78
+0.3%
Platinum
1,019.60
-0.2%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
60,562
0.0%
All Share
66,829
0.0%
Resource 10
66,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,009
0.0%
Financial 15
14,088
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

1h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo