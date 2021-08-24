Mavuso Msimang | Covid-19: Men need to step up to help protect our way of life

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang writes that so many sectors of our society are still run under traditional patriarchal structures, where men see themselves as providers for and protectors of their families. “Many of those self-same men, however, are choosing not to protect their loved ones from Covid-19."

As the Covid-19 vaccination programme has gained momentum in South Africa, I have been struck by the poor turnout by men in all age groups. For reasons that are beyond my grasp, many of my fellow male South Africans seem resistant to participate in this simple act that could save their lives – and those of their families.

It seems we have learnt nothing from the HIV/Aids crisis. According to a 2015 report, 70% of men who died from Aids-related illnesses in South Africa had never sought treatment, and men were far more likely to die from HIV/Aids as a result. We seemed doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

Around the world, scientists continue to work furiously on developing a vaccine for HIV/Aids, because they understand that preventing the ravages of that pandemic could prevent enormous suffering and loss of life.

When it comes to Covid-19, however, we are in the fortunate, and frankly astonishing position of having several readily available vaccines worldwide, just 20 months into this pandemic that has disrupted all of our lives in ways large and small. Two of these are already widely available in South Africa, and yet so many people – and so many men especially – seem disinclined to avail themselves of what is truly a modern medical marvel.

So many sectors of our society still run under traditional patriarchal structures, where men see themselves as providers for and protectors of their families. Many of those self-same men, however, are choosing not to protect their loved ones from Covid-19.

Objections against vaccinations

The objections are many, but are easily debunked. Where people have genuine concerns around other health issues they have, they can consult with their doctors to assess their suitability for vaccination. But people who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons are in the minority. And we know that the vaccine – which has been given to literally billions of people around the world – is safe and effective. We know that the hospital wards in the US and the UK, for instance, are filled with the unvaccinated, while those who have been vaccinated are starting to return to some semblance of normality in their lives.

And yet our men are staying away, and choosing to place themselves and their loved ones in danger.

Vaccines protect us. They protect us against severe illness and death, they protect us from the grief of bereavement, they protect our lives, our lifestyles and our livelihoods. Our scientists are predicting a brutal fourth wave over the festive season, which could see all of us living under severe lockdowns when we should be relaxing and reconnecting with family and friends – the Covid-19 vaccines will protect us against that too.

The higher the numbers of people vaccinated, the easier lockdowns will be to manage; if we vaccinate the vast majority of the population, in fact, we can probably do away with them altogether. We look with envy at soccer fans filling the stadiums in Europe. If we get vaccinated, we can return to our stadiums, our concert halls, our places of worship. And when we are bereaved for one reason or another, we can return to the solace of communal grief, and pay our respects in person.

Hiccups with vaccine rollout

Of course, thanks to massive logistics and factors beyond the Department of Health’s control, the vaccine rollout has had its hiccups. In addition, there are pockets of society who still experience some difficulty accessing vaccines: I acknowledge that it’s not always easy. But each of us must do everything within our power to get to the vaccination sites and get those shots – especially now that everyone aged 18 or older is eligible to be vaccinated.

That means a fulsome response by society – employers in every business, large or small, should drive a culture of vaccination in the workplace and make it easy for their employees to get their shots. They should also put their resources to good use so that those who are unemployed or do not have the requisite access to transport or technology can be brought into the fold. We all need to ensure that no one is left behind – we can all do something to help someone else over the line.

South Africa may have its problems, but it has overcome many challenges in its turbulent history. When we consider where we have come from, getting a needle in every adult arm so that we can continue our journey into a brighter future seems both doable and desirable.

Multiple sectors of our society have come together – government, business and civil society – to collaborate in a way that is unprecedented in our history. The last part of the collaboration is a response from all our people, including men, to show up at the vaccination sites and do their part. Just imagine how fast we could achieve the country’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population if we all committed to taking our fathers, grandfathers, uncles and neighbours along with us to receive this vital vaccine.

We have the power to change our future – both with respect to the lockdowns predicted at the end of the year, and beyond, as we contemplate how we will rebuild our country when the pandemic is under control. And for that we need everyone to get to a vaccination site and receive their shot – and to do so with great urgency.

- Msimang is an ANC stalwart, Corruption Watch chairperson, and WWF South Africa Board member.

