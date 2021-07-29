Mmusi Maimane | Looting aftermath: End political party dominance and empower government to govern

In light of the recent violence and unrest, it is time to consider that political parties are not here to look after your interests. We need another road for change, writes Mmusi Maimane.

To those who have lost hope in the future of South Africa, this is for you.

I have a friend who happens to be paralysed from the waist down and is bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. A few years ago, he fell victim to a life-altering incident of violence crime. A group of intruders invaded his home and shot him multiple times while he lay in bed, paralysing him permanently. Despite this trauma, the possibility of emigrating – of leaving South Africa – never crossed his mind.

During a routine lunch encounter with a group of friends this week, he revealed to the group an unsettling perspective following the days of looting and violence that engulfed our country earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, for the first time in his life, he said that he considered the possibility of leaving after witnessing seeing the looting, violence, instability and lack of political and social cohesion.

"What other option is there for my family and me?" he said, vulnerably so.

After all, we cannot be naïve in the face of what is occurring across our country.

Hard-hitting

As the eternal optimist in the group, it hit me hard. This was my friend - a patriot and a firm believer in our democratic project. I was left asking myself how we can change our country in the near future before such unsettling perspectives take root in our nation's psyche. Because if we lose a generation of citizens committed to rebuilding the country, democracy in South Africa is kaput.

At its core, the lingering effects of the last few weeks have seen many patriots giving up that last flame of hope. Because our lack of confidence in the state, the government, and the country is not being met with a counterforce of real hope.

To paraphrase an age-old proverb: where there is no vision or hope, people uproot and leave, and a country is left to perish.

So, where to from here? In times of crisis and instability, people are desperate for "brutal honesty and credible hope", says Harvard Professor and Author Nancy Koehn.

Here's the brutal honesty. South Africa's politics and its governance are fundamentally broken. The system of political parties suffocates accountability, discourages excellence, and it exists to maintain the status quo. There is no "white knight" political party that can alone romantically save South Africa. Political parties exist for themselves, and they all aim for the "winner takes all" prize to rule the state and Parliament.

Consider this example. When Parliament disbanded the crime-fighting Scorpions unit in 2004, there was no application of mind to factors such as crime stats, budget, the efficiency of the unit and so on. Instead, the party in control sent a note to its parliamentarians from its Luthuli House head office, instructing them to use their majority to end the Scorpions.

Corruption ensues, and no one is held accountable. The current ruling party, the ANC, operates akin to a military organisation. The "generals" are high up on electoral list and in turn, hold the real power, and form the NEC and national cabinet. When it comes to parliamentary votes and action, they pull rank. This is why a cabinet minister can simply not appear before Parliament, and the parliamentary committees sit on their hands in response.

Consequently, Parliament fails to attract the most talented, fit for purpose and skilled individuals. A skills audit of parliamentarians across all political parties will illustrate this. Instead, parties send their most loyal and often political useful members to Parliament.

For others, it's a salaried retirement plan. This is across the board – ANC, DA, EFF – the whole lot.

Presidents are hamstrung by their parties

In truth, the Presidency is working fairly well at present under Cyril Ramaphosa.

It performs the functions a Presidency ought to; it formulates plans, holds summits, engages with the nation on matters of national importance. But still, the country is going nowhere slowly. Because a country isn't run by one person by decree. The President is part of a complex organisational web of government, political parties, business interests and organised labour.

Crucially, whoever is President will always be hamstrung by their political party.

It has been this way for the past 27 years and is systemic.

This is not confined to only the ANC. Heads of governments run by other political parties are too constrained and consistently answerable to their rank-and-file members. We are stuck in political gridlock – that is the brutal honesty we must all accept.

Is there credible hope on the horizon? Yes. And it's not pie in the sky, farfetched idealism. It's practical, credible hope for a totally revamped way of government for South Africa.

Since April 1994, we have had no option other than to vote for a political party in national and provincial elections. But, a new road to change is being built – one that will bring real change to South Africa.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that our electoral system is unconstitutional.

Parliament was ordered to change our electoral laws to allow for independents not aligned to any political party, to run for office. This means our electoral system has to change before the next national election. No if's, but's or maybes. Now, instead of voting for a political party, you can directly elect individuals, and community-led organisations who you believe are best suited to represent you in Parliament. This new road is the solution to political party dominance that has taken power away from our communities and us.

Empower government

It will empower government to work for us and bring about a government of honest, equipped, and passionate citizens about making our country better. And it will restore direct relationships with between the people and their public representatives. The greatest accountability mechanism is voting at the ballot box. But we can't just be forced to vote for a political party. We need another road to change. This can be beginning of the second transition, of real change, from an out of touch political elite to the people of South Africa.

The recent looting and violence and the conditions of instability it created epitomise the many South Africa's we live in. This borne not of race but of "insiders" and "outsiders", those with money and those little, those with jobs and those unemployed, those with businesses and those without businesses.

We desperately require a brand-new conversation about how we break down those barriers and build One South Africa – where the economy works for all. And this cannot be about ideology.

For instance, we need at the same time a Universal Basic Income and an easily accessible venture capital fund that invests in, builds and grows businesses.

It's not either/or. This is where a national government of various players can be empowered to do what's right, not what is political tolerated by their parties. So, don't lose hope just yet. We have one last chance to change our country for good.

- Mmusi Maimane is Chief Activist of the One South Africa Movement.

