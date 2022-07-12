Mmusi Maimane | Now is not the time to protect politicians. We need full accountability

What makes the forced resignation of Boris Johnson instructive to South Africa is that cabinet ministers and MPs resigned because they feared the electorate and their constituents more than the UK Prime Minister, writes Mmusi Maimane.

After reading a recent editorial on Boris Johnson's ousting and the tips it offers South Africa on electoral reform, I took a few hours to reflect on this. This is particularly pertinent in light of the Zondo Commission pronouncements that our electoral system itself allowed (and still allows) MPs to sit back and watch corruption and state capture unfold and have no moral or political incentive to stand against it.



What makes the forced resignation of Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street so instructive to South Africa is that cabinet ministers and MPs resigned because they feared the electorate and their constituents more than the Prime Minister.

In resigning and forcing Johnson to resign, MPs illustrated that their real boss is the voters, not the Prime Minister (or President in our case).This is the critical lesson South Africa can draw from the fall of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. But there are many more lessons.

Firstly, for those who say they are people of integrity in the ANC, the lesson is that you don't have to keep someone in office merely because you believe there are no alternatives. Keeping a compromised leader merely for the sake of stability is a long-term dagger in the heart of democracy and accountability.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has already pointed out the harm caused by the members of the ANC in Parliament when they obstructed eight votes of no confidence and when the cabinet came up with narratives of fire pools to defend Zuma. It prolonged state capture and prolonged the undermining of our institutions.

The moment of truth is once again before the ANC. Recently the minister of police Bheki Cele was recorded screaming at a civilian merely because he used the word "nonsense" to describe his response to crime in the Western Cape. Ramaphosa himself has been implicated in a scandal that he is unlikely to unravel himself from, millions of US dollars in his sofa, illegal investigations and international policing missions with the Namibian police, allegations of bribes, and possible violations of various financial laws.

Holding someone to account

The ANC members of Parliament and members of the executive have a model now of how to hold someone to account and indeed defend the democracy.

It is immaterial that there is a leadership conference this December. The same is true for the Conservative Party in October. Despite this, members still took a move to remove someone they viewed as unfit to lead.

The second lesson is that we should value and stand up for is honesty. A major part of leadership arises from honesty, people need to be able to trust the words coming out of their mouths, without that any answer given by a head of state explaining their actions becomes hollow and meaningless, and any promise or assurance given becomes a unicorn, an item of fantasy.

Civilians and the markets will have no faith in promises that the administration will fix the power supply issues; they will have no trust that the government will help create two million jobs or even fight corruption. Honesty is critical and the multiple acts of dishonesty by Boris Johnson is what created an expectation that he would have to resign. The lies created their own avalanche that even those who had been defending him for months could no longer do so.

Boris Johnson ultimately resigned from his position as Prime Minister even though he was reluctant to do so. There was an understanding that the code of honour required him to do so. They applied pressure on him even though it was the biggest conservative party majority since 1987 and the most significant share of the vote since 1979.

Regardless of the historic performance, his peers realised that they could not continue in good faith with a man committed to mendacity.

The UK has a code of ethics called "The Seven Principles of Public Life" and the principles apply to anyone who works as a public officer and those who are elected to public office, be that at the local or national level. One of the principles is that of honesty.

Principle six states the following "Holders of public office should be truthful". Honesty matters, and Boris Johnson is not the only person who had to resign as a result of his mendacity, even his own advisor Dominic Cummings had to leave as a result of dishonest behaviour during the lockdown period, while others were observing the lockdown rules, he went to visit his family on the other side of town.

Power of the media

The final lesson from this saga is the power of independent media when it is committed to its core mission, to inform the public without fear or favour.

It was because media houses such as Sky News, Channel 4, and the Guardian did not relent in holding Boris Johnson accountable for his failings and any inconsistencies in his explanations that the pressure mounted. They did not allow members of his cabinet to get away with hollow explanations of his conduct. They spoke the truth to power and exposed scandals such as Party Gate and the conduct of deputy chief whip Steven Pinker.

Ramaphosa is facing similar challenges of integrity today. In the last month alone one minister announced a plan to build an R22 million flag, another minister was screaming at civilians and Ramaphosa himself is the subject of a police investigation and a Public Protector investigation.

While his opponents in the ANC are using this for opportunistic reasons, this should not concern the media. Ramaphosa as a sitting president deserves the full gauntlet of media scrutiny. The country is in a dire condition. There is an inconsistent supply of power, there is 75% youth unemployment, and there are poor conditions of safety. This is not the time for protecting politicians; it is the time for full accountability.

- Mmusi Maimane is leader of the One South Africa Movement.

