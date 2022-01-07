Mmusi Maimane | Parliament fire: Time to consider an independent actor as Speaker of Parliament?

Mmusi Maimane writes that the recent fire at Parliament highlights that a political war between politicians and bureaucrats is well under way at state institutions such as Parliament and that perhaps it is time to bring in an independent actor.

The pages of history offer no shortage of break-ins, arson and attacks on buildings tasked with a country's law-making function. Whether it be the Guy Fawkes gunpowder plot of 1605, the German Reichstag fire of 1933, or last year's attempted insurrection of the US Senate by Right Wing radicals, history teaches us that attacks on Parliaments/national legislatures are about symbolism and ideology – and less so about the actual brick and mortar.



This week's blaze, which engulfed whole sections of both the old and new National Assembly buildings invoked feelings of both despondency and wistfulness. This was the symbolic location of countless individual moments that shaped and shifted our nation.



The walls of these buildings witnessed the assassination of apartheid's arch architect, Hendrik Verwoerd, and Nelson Mandela's election as our first democratic President. From the yellowwood podium came President Mbeki's "I am an African" speech, which defined an era of post-liberation governance. The Old Assembly building heard then British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan's' "Winds of Change" speech, while its successor building was addressed by US president Bill Clinton and saw numerous motions of no confidence tabled against Jacob Zuma.



A complex history

South Africa's history is complex, yet it's our history nonetheless. We have chosen as a nation to own it, learn from it, and build a better beacon of hope for the world.



It is in this light the Parliament fire needs close consideration. The 72-hour period was a comedy of errors, from insult to insinuation, to sheer incompetence. The removal of security officials, negligently poor maintenance, and the arrest and charging of a homeless man all add to the circus that this fire has been written as. Allegations of whether the man arrested was in fact an MK operative have yet to be tested; however, if accurate, it makes the matter even more precarious.



Who should be held accountable for the fire? And how is it that a national key point could be set ablaze? I would like to review how the demise began.



When I started as a Member of Parliament in 2014, the parliamentary precinct was pristine and well managed. Security was so tight that I recall entering the precinct on weekend's was a mission in the event that I needed to work from there. Even as Leader of the Opposition, I was questioned on my reasons for entering, my car was routinely searched, and there existed a palpable sense of no-nonsense security.

READ | Ralph Mathekga: Parliament was going to be 'lit' in 2022 anyway

Over the years, I witnessed these standards erode. In the background, a cold war was beginning to brew between parliamentary staff and the political oversight body. Much of the tension points were about work conditions, wage determination and regular labour related strikes. But it created enabling conditions for neglect, while the then Secretary to Parliament became ever more compromised. The battle raged on, and any sense of one collective team was lost. If you needed information, you simply asked specific parliamentary staff. No party could guarantee that its own classified information was safe from another.



The Parliamentary Oversight Committee stopped meeting. The Head of Parliamentary Security post was not filled following budget cuts and maintenance of the building became superficial, designed only for ceremonial beautification around high days such as State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the Budget.



Further into oblivion

When Covid-19 broke out, Parliament fell even further into oblivion. While unfettered executive rule continued for close on two years under the Disaster Management Act, Parliament was nowhere to be seen. While Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have solely run the country since the outbreak of Covid-19, MPs have benefited handsomely. No need for travel and an occasional zoom meeting has been rewarded by over R1 million salaries for all 400 MPs.



Where should accountability lie for this decline? The Public Finances Management Act (PFMA) states explicitly that the accounting officer is responsible for the management, including the safeguarding and the maintenance of the assets, and for the management of the liabilities of the department, trading entity or constitutional institution. This includes compliance with any tax, levy, duty, pension and audit commitments as may be required by legislation.



The question here lies, who is the accounting officer of Parliament? Presuming the Secretary to Parliament is the accounting officer, we can be assured no action will be taken. This would inflame the fault lines that exist between bureaucrats and politicians, a pathway the ANC cannot afford to pursue.



Accountability

As for political accountability, this is where the buck stops with the ANC. The Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Public Works are the accountable political heads and must account if we have any hope of ending this cold war between politicians and the bureaucracy.



Rebuilding Parliament is not just foundations and plastering of walls, but the very capacity of the institution itself. South Africa must consider how an independent actor can be elected as Speaker of Parliament to safeguard it from becoming beholden to the will of the executive will. The result will be prudent management of its own affairs and budgets and appointing the most capable accounting officer, security and maintenance staff head. If we fail to do this, we will continuously fall prey to the majoritarian, winner takes all phenomena.



Let this be a warning to all of us. The political war between politicians and bureaucrats is well under way at state institutions like Parliament. The imminent danger is when this war moves to our hospitals, our schools and our police service. We must get the model right now.



- Mmusi Maimane is the Chief Activist of the One South Africa Movement

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.