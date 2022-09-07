Omphemetse Sibanda | Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has her work cut out

Justice Mandisa Maya took up her position as deputy chief justice on Thursday but the the honeymoon will be over sooner than expected writes Omphemetse Sibanda. Already, she has been urged to tackle challenges facing the South African judicial system, including the alleged dysfunctional governance.

From Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal to the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. This is how the memoir in honour of Justice Mandisa Maya, who has ascended to her rightful place on the Bench of the Apex Court in South Africa will read one day.



Maya made history by being the first female Deputy Chief Justice and probably will be the first female Chief Justice after Justice Raymond Zondo. However, the honeymoon will be over sooner than expected for Maya. Already, she has been urged to tackle challenges facing the South African judicial system, including the alleged dysfunctional governance.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

But what is the cause of this alleged dysfunctional governance?



Assigning a cause for this dysfunction may seem straightforward. Some may argue that the judicial and legal system under the ANC has gone rogue and is broken. It has gone off the rails. But this may be stretching it too far, even for a person like me who believes that much can be done in a better way. A retort may be: Was it not always this way under the apartheid judicial system inherited by the current ANC-led government? The answer may be yes or no.

Golden opportunity

Functional judicial governance in South Africa must be understood, for example, in terms of efficiency, public accountability and modernisation (in terms of technology) in interfacing with and meeting public needs. This, in turn, will include judicial administration, court management, and justice administration (of the whole gamut of organisations involved in the justice field such as the National Prosecuting Authority, courts, correctional services, etc).

It is credible and competent men and women like Zondo and Maya who have the golden opportunity to influence the new trajectory of the judicial system and address allegations or concerns of capture of the Judiciary, as previously raised by former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

READ | If we don't look after whistleblowers, they won't be around for the next state capture - Zondo

Recently, the tug-of-war between former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and retired Deputy President Phineas Mojapelo showed an almost comical side of the judiciary, after Mojapelo ordered Mogoeng to apologise and retract his statements on SA's policy on Israel. One also cannot forget the bitter, politically charged battle between Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, John Hlophe, and Justices of the Constitutional Court. In particular, the resultant schism threatened to divide the Constitutional Court Bench. It resulted in silly season after a complaint of gross misconduct against Hlophe laid by 11 Constitutional Court judges, lead to a resultant court case by Hlophe who refuses to go down without a fight.

Discussions around the dysfunctionality of the judicial system and the legal system in particular indeed deserve attention.

It will take concerted effort from Maya, with the support of progressive men and women of the profession, to change things. This is a monumental task because the South African judicial (and legal system) to a certain degree suffers from several dysfunctionality issues, the non-exhaustive list of which cannot be addressed in this opinion. For instance, it has been opined on this platform, for instance, that there is a mess in South African courts with cases dragging on for more than six months. Scandalous is the backlog in sexual offences cases on the court roll having increased by 30% over a period of nine months in December 2021 as indicated by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola in his written response to a parliamentary question regarding the matter. This is serious dysfunctionality in judicial governance for a country perpetually experiencing a GBV pandemic.

The huge case backlog at Parow Sexual Offences Court was at one point blamed for repeatedly broken recording machines. I can only say that this and similar reasons are just pathetic excuses, revealing a judicial system that has its head in the sand and cannot think outside of the box in this technological age. Judicial case management and efficiency in both criminal and civil litigation represent the ultimate example of a system's success or failure. There is thus a need to find other ways of handling cases differently.

JSC dysfunction

We have also seen in the past how dramatically the environment and the operation of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has changed with regard to the appointment of judges. This appointment seems to have been dominated by special and political interests with commissioners not hiding their favouritism towards certain candidates for the superior courts' positions. A typical example in recent months is the interviews for appointments to the Constitutional Court, with one having to be re-run. So far we have seen the dramatic illustration of what happens when judicial interviews are steeped in too much politics such as was the case with Maya. Part of the dysfunctionality that needs to be addressed lies at the doorstep of the JSC.



Notwithstanding the progress made so far by the judiciary and the legal profession in gender equity and women's representation, much needs to be done to truly transform the profession. Here I am talking about the transformation that ensures that more women break through that glass ceiling of the men's enclave. I am not talking about the white noise of static policy documents and academic writings that we ululate to as signs of transformation.

Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to

with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

it won't be enough for only Maya and Zondo to address the dysfunctionality of the legal profession when it comes to transformation and equitious representation. The obligation also lies with law firms, some of which previously embargoed articles of clerkship by black candidates from certain law faculties.

Law faculties, including leaders of law faculties and law schools, also have the responsibility of ensuring their environment promotes gender equity and female students receive the representation they so much deserve.

"Even on the continent, insofar as diversifying its judiciary is concerned, it's worse when it comes to putting women in leadership positions," said Maya who during interviews for the position of Chief Justice had to answer questions surrounding her gender instead of focusing solely on her while intellectual prowess around legal issues.

READ | Omphemetse Sibanda: Women judges and lawyers play an invaluable role in fighting GBV

As far as the dysfunctional governance of the legal system is concerned, getting both Maya and Zondo directly involved in troubleshooting is primarily wishful thinking. An expectation is that when the government enacts laws that are unconstitutional or irrational, the judiciary under the new leadership must not tiptoe around politicians to address the dysfunctionality.

However, in our system of government, magistrates and judges interpret and apply laws, and hold the government accountable through their judgments. The only solace is that the judicial independence bestowed on the judiciary should be used optimally in its crucial role as a check and balance on the political branches of government. When courts take up a more active role, serious questions of course arise in light of the separation of powers doctrine.

A lot is depending on the new leadership of Zondo, assisted by Maya, to inject more efficiency and rebuild public trust in the functional governance of the legal system.

- Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda, Legal Scholar Without Borders, is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



