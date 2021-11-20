Omphemetse Sibanda | Time to consider a woman Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa holds the cards in moving women judges from the shadow of absurdity when choosing the country's next Chief Justice, writes Omphemetse Sibanda.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally submitted the list of candidates for the position of Chief Justice to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and to leaders of the political parties. Standing out on the list is the inclusion of President of the Supreme Court, Justice Mandisa Maya, among a stronghold of men vying for the position.



Since the establishment of the Constitutional Court, a woman Chief Justice has never been the preference of South Africa. The interviewing of these candidates must be one of the key moments in the history of the country and should be watched with very attentive eyes.

READ | Karyn Maughan: Meet the nominees for SA's next chief justice: SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya

A book by Renee Knake Jefferson and Hannah Brenner Johnson published in May 2020 and entitled Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court is a must-read for those interested in changing the face of the leadership of the judiciary from being the reserve of men. In his review of the book, Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law applauded Shortlisted as a "beautifully written and an important addition to the literature about the Supreme Court, the process of nominating justices, and the role of gender in American law."

In her review of Shortlisted, Judy Perry Martinez, President of the American Bar Association made the following remark:

"Shortlisted is remarkable not only for what it tells us about the women who made the presidential shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees but for what it tells us about how our nation then and now continues to struggle with understanding equality. May the stories of these extraordinary women and the demonstrated leadership of the women who have made it to the pinnacle of the legal profession through service on our highest court drive us each to realize the great potential of our country that still awaits us."

In South Africa, the shortlisting of Chief Justice candidates, as well as the nomination process that was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa marks an important chapter in the history of the Constitutional Court.

The conduct of the JSC during the interview of Maya will conclusively define how the country sees as the role of gender in South African law.

Hopefully not a cosmetic exercise

Hopefully the shortlisting of the possible first women Chief Justice in South Africa does not turn out to just be a cosmetic exercise to create equity and transformation of the Constitutional Court Bench, and what Jefferson calls "appearance of diversity" while the ultimate agenda is to preserve the status quo.

Whatever the final decision regarding the next Chief Justice, this momentous event is in part a judgment on the competence of the JSC to choose the country’s next Chief Justice but it should also form part of a commitment from the President to transformation and equality. The doors must be swung open for women to lead the judiciary after several years of perpetual exclusion from positions of leadership.

Since its establishment, the leadership of the Constitutional Court has been good for the goose but not for the gander. This state of affairs must change because in a constitutional democracy that prides itself on equality and gender sensitivity the position of Chief Justice must be good for both the good and the gander. Ramaphosa can cement his freedom fighting and human rights legacy by nominating the first-ever female Chief Justice as the right thing to do. He is the only hope to move female judges from the shadow of absurdity.

- Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda, Legal Scholar Without Borders, is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North-West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the former Vista University, Soweto Campus.

To receive Opinions Weekly, sign up for the newsletter here.

*Want to respond to the columnist? Send your letter or article to opinions@news24.com with your name and town or province. You are welcome to also send a profile picture. We encourage a diversity of voices and views in our readers' submissions and reserve the right not to publish any and all submissions received.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.





