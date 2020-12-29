OPINION | Advice to turn 2021 into the year of post-traumatic growth

it’s been hard and it’s precisely for this reason that we cannot let the suffering of 2020 go to waste, writes Dorianne Cara Weil.

Do you remember how just a few short years ago we were all speaking about two thousand and thrive? Well, things have really gone downhill since then. Or have they? The year 2020 has certainly been a year filled with personal, relationship, family, and business challenges.

We have experienced uncertainty, lack of predictability, loss of jobs, money, physical contact, and huge mental health issues. We have lost the basic freedom to be with family; and that hug you used to take for granted is but a cherished memory replaced by the tragicomic elbow greeting.

It’s been a battle to survive, never mind to thrive. And yet, survive you have. Before March 2020, when our work and personal lives already seemed so hectic, tens of millions of South Africans didn’t know they could find the inner strength to take on even more roles. Fulltime employees somehow became fulltime teachers. So many of us developed the resilience to just get on with the multiple roles that were thrown at us the moment the front door shut on 26 March, and our homes became our workplaces, schools, places of entertainment, education, worship, and more.

Make no mistake, it’s been hard and it’s precisely for this reason that we cannot let the suffering of 2020 go to waste. We owe it to our fellow human beings who won’t see the coming year to make 2021 the year of post-traumatic growth. Let their sacrifice help us determine what lessons can be harvested from so much suffering. There are indeed lessons that can be learnt to improve our future and foremost among these must be recognition of the healing power of support and the need for a priority shift that sees the adoption of an attitude of gratitude. Let’s sprinkle in a little self-compassion too. Don’t be so hard on yourself next year. It’ll help you be kind to others.

After the experience of 2020, you may want to focus much more on the relationships that have sustained you during the year of the coronavirus. Key to appreciating the newly underscored fact that other human beings are central to our own existence, is to go into the New Year recognising that it’s not about the content anymore, it’s about the contact. Don’t spend so much time next year agonising about the where, when, who, and why of being with people, just make sure to be.

It’s easy to forget that we are not only engaged in a human health crisis, but also a mental health emergency. Social distancing, wearing of masks, and hand sanitising have been valuable weapons in the war against Covid-19 and a sense of gratitude combined with realistic optimism can help us keep a handle on the mental health aspect of the current pandemic. It’s easy to dole out advice about being grateful so what is an example of a practical tip for adopting an attitude of gratitude? Be mindful of the present. Don’t stop planning or thinking about the future, but do take time to look closer at the surroundings that have always been there, but which you perhaps never processed properly before. For me, I became amazed by the fact that we have bright blue skies almost every day during the Joburg winter.

I want to conclude by mentioning my disdain for the concept of ‘the new normal’. There is a sense of defeatism in the term which is not helpful because it implies that we are not in the driving seat of our own lives. Focusing on realistic optimism in 2021 will help us appreciate that the new normal is about adapting for now - it’s not forever. Human nature doesn’t change and we’ll be hugging each other and gossiping around the water cooler soon enough.

- Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", is a clinical, media and organisational psychologist. She is an international speaker, YPO facilitator in 57 countries, and a member of IWFSA.