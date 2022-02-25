OPINION | Alan Winde: Western Cape's safety plan aims to 'halve murder rate by 2029'

The Western Cape government is looking to push back against going back to normal, and rather push forward to do even better, so that every person in the province can live a safe, long, and happy life, writes Premier Alan Winde.

Last week, the quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of 2021/22 were released covering the period of October to December, which showed a 6.9% decrease in murder and a 24.5% decrease in attempted murder in the Western Cape compared to the previous third quarter.



These statistics demonstrate clearly that our Provincial Safety Plan is beginning to turn the tide on violent crime to ensure that you live a life with dignity – one of the three North Star priorities guiding the Western Cape government.

We have further seen decreases in the murder rate at Kraaifontein by 40.5%, Harare by 14.5%, Khayelitsha by 21.1%, and Nyanga by 24.1%. These account for the most significant decreases in murders among the top 30 murder stations in the country, and are also areas in which we have deployed significant Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) resources as part of our plan to reduce the murder rate by 50% by 2029.

Provincial Safety Plan

At the start of my premiership in the Western Cape, I committed to building safer communities across the province. To do so, we adopted the most extensive Provincial Safety Plan in South Africa, which has now resulted in 1056 LEAP officers being trained and deployed, through the City of Cape Town, to 13 high-crime police precincts.

The working hours of these LEAP members were also amended to a 24-hour shift system which resulted in an increase in deployments over weekends when murders increased, according to our data. A Reaction Unit consisting of LEAP members was established to urgently respond to outbreaks of violence when it occurs.

As part of this plan, Area Based teams have been established in eleven of the high crime areas in the Cape Town Metro and one each in Swartland, Theewaterskloof, Witzenberg, George and Beaufort West local municipalities. There will be 16 in total.

ABT Liaison officers have also been appointed for all 16 ABT areas. The main purpose of the liaison officers is to focus on relationship building between the different stakeholders in the areas to ensure better collaboration in addressing local safety challenges.

We have so far had excellent cooperation from the South African Police Service, the National Prosecution Authority, the Western Cape Liquor Authority, and the City's Metro Police Services in this initiative. I thank them for all they do to help make these interventions a success.

Police oversight

While we continue with this data-led "boots-on-the-ground" intervention, we must not forget that we have a constitutional responsibility to provide oversight over the police, so that they deliver the quality services that we need to beat crime.

As we rethink, focus, and innovate to do even better, we intend to take this oversight role even more seriously - and not just at the national level, but at the local level too.

We will, therefore, significantly expand our monitoring of police stations across the province, with a focus on GBV and domestic violence responses, police conduct, visible policing, and crime investigation efficiency. The Department of Community Safety will also accordingly be renamed the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape.

While more boots-on-the-ground and increased oversight are essential interventions given the national government's under-resourcing of the province, we also need to focus on preventing violent crime from happening in the first place.

The approach that we adopted to achieve this is a public health approach based on the Cardiff Model of Violence Prevention. This model, which has seen great success in other regions in the world, requires a data-led, evidence-based approach to crime and violence prevention, with data down to the geographic level determining localised interventions required to reduce violence.

We have combined this with the many evidence-based lessons from the World Health Organisation and other local knowledge, which has given us clear guidance on what works to reduce violence.

Violence Prevention Unit

To halve the province's murder rate by 2029, we need to take this violence prevention component of our plan to the next level. It is for this reason, guided by the Cardiff Model, that we plan to create a dedicated Violence Prevention Unit in the Western Cape's Department of Health. This will be the first violence prevention unit established by a government in South Africa.

Our health department is best placed to house this unit. It is already the frontline in our battle against violence, with trauma cases ending up in our Emergency Rooms. We, as a result, have emergency centre data across the province that enables us to identify exactly what crime is taking place, where and how.

More broadly, our health department tracks data that can help us better understand violence, including alcohol-related harms, gender-based violence or children at risk of violence, to name a few. This data is being converted into intelligence that can inform localised interventions.

We demonstrated during our fight against Covid-19 how important data, innovation and coordinated action can be when saving lives. We intend to leverage these lessons as we look to push back against going back to normal and push forward to do even better so that every person in the Western Cape can live a safe, long, and happy life.

- Winde is the premier of the Western Cape.

