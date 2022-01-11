OPINION | Andre Vlok: Is our approach to immigration justified or xenophobic?

Andre Vlok writes that our legal framework is quite unambiguous when dealing with immigration. He examines whether our approach can be seen as xenophobic or justified, and what impact the current position has on this particular and related conflicts.

The bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares" on St. Peter's Square grimly depicts migrants and refugees from different cultures and moments in history. It reminds us of this perennial human situation and how various nations have dealt with this economic and moral challenge throughout the ages. It also reminds us that the question still demands a response.



This article which is broken into two parts seeks to examine the current South African response to the question of migrants and refugees present or coming into the country, whether our response can be seen to be xenophobic or justified, what impact the current position has on this particular and related conflicts, and whether there are any measures that we can adopt to prevent or mitigate any problems found in such assessment. The assessment will be viewed mainly through the lens of conflict management principles.

In 2019 some 7% of South Africans were foreign-born. We were the largest recipient of immigrants on the African continent by those same statistics. Migrants and refugees of various classes and causes live among us and seek to start a new life here, or at least try and earn an income temporarily. Adding significant numbers of people competing for already scarce resources and jobs in a country still suffering from jaw-dropping levels of inequality, poverty, lack of relevant and commercially viable skills and education, unemployment and the distrust, paranoia and fear that results from that was always going to cause further conflict and tension.

Our legal framework is quite unambiguous in dealing with immigration. Our official policy recognises immigrants and uses various categories (for example those who can contribute to the economy and those who cannot) to deal with the situation. Our Constitutional Court judgments generally follow and apply a modern and liberal approach to these rights and protections.

It is, however, closer to reality on the streets where the picture starts to change.

The general perception of the migrants, these 'others', among the South African public shows the tensions we referred to earlier in stark numbers.

A Pew Research poll conducted in 2018 concluded that 62% of South Africans viewed immigrants as a burden on society (by taking jobs, social benefits) and that 61% of South Africans thought that immigrants were more responsible for crime than other groups.

The regular attacks on foreigners (see, for example, the May 2008 or April 2015 events) all emphasise the simmering unease, distrust and resentment that many South Africans feel towards these immigrants. Conflict with them always seems one incident, one torch-waving tweet away.

Xenophobia as a conflict resolution challenge: Sources and triggers

Conflict resolution theory and practice both exhort us to accurately find the source(s) of these conflicts before we try to remedy it.

While some of these sources and triggers are quite self-evident (competition for scarce resources, inequality, unemployment), others are less apparent. The sense of threat perceived by the average citizen is turned into a powerful political fuel, drumming up support and votes, deflecting from governmental ethical and service delivery failures, creating a sense of action, that something is being done about the other symptoms of our often dysfunctional state.

Whether by design or sheer insensitivity, we regularly find public statements by senior politicians like Small Business Development minister Lindiwe Zulu claiming that foreign business owners cannot expect to co-exist peacefully with local business owners unless they share their trade secrets, or Gayton McKenzie tweeting that "we will make life hell for illegal foreigners this year". Researcher Christopher McMichael captures this tendency well:

"This shared state-corporate project of building up a 'fortress South Africa' also reveals a deeply entrenched seam of xenophobia, in which undocumented migrants and refugees from African countries are painted as a security risk akin to terrorism and organised crime. Parliamentary discussions on border security are rife with claims that foreign nationals are attempting to drain social grants and economic opportunities from citizens. The packaging of illegal immigration as a national security threat, which often relies on unsubstantiated claims about the inherent criminality of foreign nationals, provides an official gloss on deeply entrenched governmental xenophobia, in which African immigrants are targets for regular harassment, rounding up and extortion by the police. This normalisation of immigrants as figures of resentment may also fuel outbreaks of xenophobic violence."

Immigration has become a vital conflict wedge strategy for populist and right-leaning groups the world over, and it is irresponsible conflict management to leave the issue to resolve itself simply. In complex conflicts like immigration policies and practices, the original facts and considerations get lost in the sound and fury, and the us-versus-them dynamic takes over.

From the cautious denial and scepticism of presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma to the more nuanced policy statements on immigration found in modern-day party political manifestos, this cyclical conflict between South Africans and immigrants is rarely effectively addressed South African politicians.

Our government's current public dispute with Zimbabwe on special dispensation permits seems to be another example of an immigration issue that could have been handled better. Whatever the origin of this inefficiency may be, whether it is for malicious political gain or by sheer inertia caused by other seemingly more pressing crises, our political structures should at this stage be seen as a part of the causes, triggers and perpetuation of this simmering conflict.

Other, less apparent causes for these views must also be acknowledged before we can be assured that we have accurately assessed the causes of the conflict. The lasting effects of apartheid, especially where people often had no other perceived remedy to oppression and threat other than violence, are there for all to see. We are an incredibly violent society, and much of that has roots in our past. Violence is still seen as a solution to threats, real or perceived, especially when these threats deal with the survival and prosperity of the parties.

Properly understood, we see the interconnected nature of our various economic and political problems clearly manifest in our responses to these 'others'.

What is wrong with being xenophobic?

To what extent, though, is the general reaction to foreigners unjustified? How much commercial and moral value do international best practices, policies and the experiences of Europe, the US and South America really hold for a South African parent or child on the receiving end of unemployment, hunger and other real-world symptoms of our unequal society? Does charity not begin at home, should South Africans not have preference when it comes down to sharing out scarce resources? An honest initial answer must probably be "Yes, of course". But does that solve any of these problems?

Many South Africans, if not a majority, hold extreme immigration views that range on a spectrum from increased and improved influx control to an actual closing of our borders. It is disrespectful and, certainly from a conflict resolution perspective, unhelpful to simply reject such views.

Here our society is indeed distinguishable from several other jurisdictions in essential respects. Our levels of inequality and unemployment often make these conflicts much more of a zero sum battleground, at least in the popular understanding, than what may be the case in Europe, where immigration may simply serve to (in reality or perception) adversely affect issues relating to lifestyle, culture and so on.

The EU has, as a possible comparative example, extensive experience in immigration disputes and related policies. As a result of conflict work done in recent years, the European concept of liberty has evolved to mean, inter alia, that persons should have direct access to and the capacity for participation in multiple communities.

Internationally we find several examples where countries that have successfully integrated migrant groups reap the benefits of such integration. The US is (despite its current disputes) a particularly clear example of a beneficiary of the skills and power that integrated diversity can bring, as is Switzerland and a few others. Practical statistics on comparable African countries are harder to assess.

Anatol Rapoport reminds us of the problems surrounding xenophobia and witch-hunting that we saw during the years of Soviet isolationism. Brexit seems to be telling its own cautionary tale about such isolationist policies. John Paul Lederach, in his wonderful book "The Moral Imagination" argues that:

"We must not fall prey to the trap of narrowly defined dualisms, which severely limit the framing of our challenges and choices. We must find ways to nurture an inquisitive capacity that explores and interacts constructively with the complexity of the relationships and realities that face our communities."

Other conflict experts, like Amanda Ripley, warn that:

"Any modern movement that cultivate us-versus-them thinking tends to destroy itself from the inside, with or without violence. High conflict is intolerant of difference. A culture that sorts the world into good and evil is by definition small and confining. It prevents people from working together in large numbers to grapple with hard problems."

An unemotional look at these arguments, of course, shows us that they are not compelling, not here, not in many other countries, to the average citizen on the receiving end of a series of real world results caused by poor leadership, service delivery failures, unemployment, inequality and Covid-related results.

Populists will continue to find people willing to listen to their arguments while these conflict cycles continue.

If properly managed and effectively integrated immigration policies are going to become a part of the South African reality, as I suggest that they can and should become, then a more practical approach to this process must be adopted than what is currently the case.

- Andre Vlok is a negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist and based in Port Elizabeth.

*In part two of this article, to be published on Wednesday, Andre Vlok will look at more practical approaches in the immigration debate.

