OPINION | Australian, Canada high commissioners: We stand by Ukraine

Gita Kamath and Chris Cooter
Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, unjust and illegal. It is not only a threat to stability in Europe, but also to international rules-based order and global peace, write Australian high commissioner to SA, Gita Kamath and Canadian high commissioner to South Africa, Chris Cooter.

With its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia is breaking the most fundamental rules of the international order. Millions of civilians have had to leave their homes in Ukraine and seek refuge in the European Union and beyond, including in Australia and Canada. 

Australia and Canada stand firmly by Ukraine’s side. 

The war and its repercussions in southern Africa 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, unjust and illegal. It is not only a threat to stability in Europe, but also to international rules-based order and global peace. Russia is violating international law, the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent State. Russian forces killing civilians and the displacement of millions of people have created a humanitarian catastrophe. 

African nations have championed the universal principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are reflected in the Constitutive Act of the African Union. We must unite against those encroaching upon the territorial integrity of a sovereign country like Ukraine. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting the world economically, including southern African countries, disrupting supply chains and causing a painful increase in energy and oil prices and, particularly, food prices. Both Russia and Ukraine are significant suppliers of soybeans, wheat and barley to Africa. As this conflict continues, food insecurity in southern Africa as well as wider economic costs are likely to increase. Claims that price increases are caused by sanctions against Russia are incorrect – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the real cause.

Sanctions on the Russian Federation   

The far-reaching sanctions implemented by the international community inflict heavy cost on those in Russia and Belarus who bear responsibility or hold levers of power. These sanctions continue to have an adverse impact on the Russian economy. They are a powerful symbol of the international community’s coordinated effort and commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to the international rules-based order.  

A war on the battlefield, a war of words 

In times of crisis, the truth is often the first casualty. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also become a war of words where disinformation is widespread and difficult to identify. Australia and Canada condemn Russia’s use of disinformation and its blatant attempts to deceive the world about its actions in Ukraine. Australia and Canada strongly support international investigations, through the appropriate UN bodies, into allegations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine and accountability for those responsible.

Australia and Canada are committed to fact-based communication and stand by those defending the principles of the UN Charter and the international rules-based global order.

- Gita Kamath is Australia's high commissioner to South Africa

Chris Cooter is Canada's high commissioner to South Africa.

