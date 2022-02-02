1h ago

OPINION | Bafo Khanyeza: Laws to stop corruption are there. Use them

Bafo Khanyeza
Measures are already in place to prevent endemic corruption but they are not being used and this just leads to a phenomenon called 'neopatrimonialism', writeBafo Khanyeza.

What is currently happening in South Africa with the endemic corruption is a predictable phenomenon called "neopatrimonialism".

Neopatrimonialism means a state where power flows directly from a leader, but it is made to look like the state is run through legitimate processes.

The other elements of neopatrimonialism are clientelism and corruption, where the electorate becomes the governing party's clients. This essentially means that once the governing party or a sphere of government believe it has done a favour, it becomes entitled to do corruption. This has become true for the ANC as well as for other parties, such as the DA and the EFF, for example the R12 billion Glad Africa scandal in Tshwane and the Joburg's Fleet management scandal that was dragged to court. From there, what's also predictable in this phenomenon is that the country's economy wanes and becomes a failed state like Zimbabwe. This is where doing mundane routines like making a purchase or withdrawing money at the ATM is a nightmare.

Neopatrimonialism in South Africa is not new, and it started with the end of Nelson Mandela's Presidency and the start of the HIV and AIDS denialism.

Toxic drugs 

With the HIV and AIDS denialism, it was not just President Thabo Mbeki that was in denial that HIV causes AIDS. The whole nation was stunned into silence and was in denial out of its clientelism to the ANC that it was the ANC that was denying them lifesaving drugs.

South Africans initially believed its leaders that there were no adequate funds and that the HIV and Aids AZT drugs were toxic despite the evidence to the contrary. In fact, AZT was approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and instead of medicine, South Africa bought R43 billion worth of arms unnecessarily and through corrupt means. That's how patrimonialism and exploitation thrive. It rides on the myth that one has done a favour for the next person.

READ | Ralph Mathekga: Welcome to South Africa where corruption is just the norm

The perception in the 2000s was that the ANC had done a massive favour for the people of South Africa by liberating them.

Who would dare argue with the ANC, and what could anyone say against the ANC? They were the martyrs at the time and untouchable. But the late President Mandela indirectly argued against neopatrimonialism. This is why he said his 1994 election slogan was "Better life for All" instead of using the slogan "We liberated you", according to 'The Long Walk to Freedom.' Mandela said he wanted to look forward. But neopatrimonialism still thrives today as evidenced by recent comments like "The ANC will rule till Jesus comes back". What gives the ANC that entitlement is neopatrimonialism.

The ANC's domination has waned with the new generation who never experienced apartheid and with the disillusionment from the older generation with endemic corruption. But the favour has now shifted with child grants and the Covid-19 relief allowances of R350.

A legislated solution 

Should the R350 grant not be renewed in the February 2022 budget speech, we should look to the ANC not making a dent in the 2024 elections. That's how clientelism, which is a subset of neopatrimonialism, works - the party that is governing offers what seems like a favour, in return for votes. Hence voters become clients. 

Please don't misunderstand me though. Government grants are a brilliant initiative but only if there is no corruption. Hence some scholars argue that neopatrimonialism is a better devil than no service at all to the people, even though it's dangerous and could inevitably lead to a failed state.   

READ | Ebrahim Harvey: A country broken and dysfunctional - why we already have a failed state

To give a perspective, in 2014, the Ghana Integrity Initiative Consortium (GIIC) comprising Ghana Anti-corruption Coalition (GAC) and SEND Ghana did research to find out why the auditor's recommendations were ignored especially in local governments.

The GIIC found that the reason for the non-implementation of the auditor's recommendations was the problematic composition of the Auditor's Recommendation Implementation Committee (AIRC) which was dominated by the management. They then recommended that civil organisations be included in the AIRC, and that was legislated and implemented in 2016. That was a researched initiative. It was not rhetoric and it was also not personalistic.   

Downward spiral  

Back home, the system that can curb corruption and bring the country back to economic stability is the implementation of the Public Finance Management Act (1999) sec 85 and Municipal Finances Management Act (2003) sec 175 disciplinary boards. Because they are independent and have a legal mandate to sanction errant accounting officers for financial misconduct where a government entity has entered into irregular contracts causing a financial loss. This will force the accounting officer's hands to cancel all irregular contracts and implement auditors recommendations. These are ignored year in and year out despite the so-called "new auditors powers". The solution is even legislated.

The implementation of disciplinary boards will diminish neopatrimonialism and hence reduce corruption rapidly. Currently it's the mayor, MEC or the minister who are supposed to act on the auditor's recommendations and everything that has to do with curbing corruption. Should they fail to act like they usually do the country will continue on a downward spiral.        

- Bafo Thomas Khanyeza is a senior lecturer at Unisa. Views expressed are his own. 

